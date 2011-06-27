Used 2009 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

**FANTASTIC** Bob , 02/07/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This Ford Explorer is the best car we have ever owned. We before owned a crappy Chrysler minivan. We bought the Eddie Bauer which had every feature. One of the nicest middle class suvs you could buy. Report Abuse

Great SUV with a few issues so far. Ed , 07/25/2015 XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Got the got Explorer brand new, Only issue i had was that rear axles lock up around 69K, had to replaced cost around $5k. Road noise is also bad, getting wind noise from the driver side window. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive Medar Cabello , 12/30/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful For those of you that needs space, power and a pleasent ride, the Explorer is an excellent choice for the price. It's very fun to drive. Poor gas mileage in the city but good enough in highways considering the V8 Report Abuse

09 Explorer- Meets expectations! Steve , 07/08/2009 Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We wanted a vehicle that could tow 5000lbs, seat 7, be comfortable, have nice amenities, drive nicely, got decent gas mileage, and over-all be a nice family vehicle. Our 2009 Explore E.B. has met all of that, and done so in surprisingly good fashion. I like it, wife loves it, kids approve, dog wags its tail evertime whe jumps in also, win, win, win, win! Report Abuse