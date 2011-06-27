Used 2009 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews
**FANTASTIC**
This Ford Explorer is the best car we have ever owned. We before owned a crappy Chrysler minivan. We bought the Eddie Bauer which had every feature. One of the nicest middle class suvs you could buy.
Great SUV with a few issues so far.
Got the got Explorer brand new, Only issue i had was that rear axles lock up around 69K, had to replaced cost around $5k. Road noise is also bad, getting wind noise from the driver side window.
Fun to drive
For those of you that needs space, power and a pleasent ride, the Explorer is an excellent choice for the price. It's very fun to drive. Poor gas mileage in the city but good enough in highways considering the V8
09 Explorer- Meets expectations!
We wanted a vehicle that could tow 5000lbs, seat 7, be comfortable, have nice amenities, drive nicely, got decent gas mileage, and over-all be a nice family vehicle. Our 2009 Explore E.B. has met all of that, and done so in surprisingly good fashion. I like it, wife loves it, kids approve, dog wags its tail evertime whe jumps in also, win, win, win, win!
high pitched noise 2009
We haven't had this new vehicle but 6 month already we hear a high pitched noise that is so loud that everyone stares. You would expect to see a clunker for the noise that is heard. We have taken it to the dealership but the noise goes away. We will soon be driving 2000 miles and am afraid for our safety. The mechanics at Ford simply took off wheels and put them back on only to have the same noise. They should investigate this problem or do more.
