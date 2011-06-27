  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2018 Ford Expedition
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,739$40,167$42,936
Clean$36,861$39,241$41,946
Average$35,106$37,389$39,966
Rough$33,350$35,537$37,986
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,844$36,277$39,047
Clean$33,057$35,440$38,146
Average$31,482$33,768$36,346
Rough$29,908$32,095$34,545
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,911$36,343$39,115
Clean$33,122$35,505$38,213
Average$31,544$33,830$36,409
Rough$29,967$32,154$34,605
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,733$37,051$39,693
Clean$33,925$36,197$38,778
Average$32,309$34,488$36,948
Rough$30,693$32,780$35,117
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,161$44,626$47,439
Clean$41,181$43,598$46,345
Average$39,219$41,540$44,158
Rough$37,258$39,483$41,970
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,805$47,173$49,878
Clean$43,763$46,085$48,728
Average$41,678$43,910$46,428
Rough$39,594$41,735$44,128
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,193$37,471$40,068
Clean$34,375$36,607$39,145
Average$32,738$34,879$37,297
Rough$31,100$33,152$35,449
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,371$45,798$48,568
Clean$42,363$44,742$47,448
Average$40,345$42,630$45,208
Rough$38,327$40,519$42,969
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,480$55,970$58,821
Clean$52,236$54,680$57,465
Average$49,748$52,099$54,752
Rough$47,260$49,519$52,040
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,331$52,611$55,223
Clean$49,161$51,398$53,950
Average$46,819$48,973$51,403
Rough$44,478$46,547$48,856
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,208$51,854$54,879
Clean$48,063$50,659$53,614
Average$45,774$48,268$51,083
Rough$43,485$45,878$48,552
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,944$38,386$41,171
Clean$35,108$37,502$40,221
Average$33,436$35,732$38,323
Rough$31,764$33,962$36,424
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,686$33,584$35,748
Clean$30,949$32,810$34,924
Average$29,475$31,261$33,275
Rough$28,001$29,713$31,627
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,523$31,135$32,977
Clean$28,836$30,417$32,217
Average$27,463$28,981$30,696
Rough$26,089$27,546$29,175
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,453$54,990$57,891
Clean$51,233$53,722$56,556
Average$48,793$51,187$53,887
Rough$46,353$48,651$51,217
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,236$43,673$46,457
Clean$40,276$42,667$45,385
Average$38,358$40,653$43,243
Rough$36,440$38,640$41,101
Sell my 2018 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,810 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,810 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,810 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford Expedition ranges from $28,001 to $35,748, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.