2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
What’s new
- New midlevel LE trim level
- Automatic climate control is standard across all trims
- Part of the first Mirage G4 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy when equipped with the CVT automatic
- Generous warranty coverage
- One of the least expensive cars on sale
- Acceleration is very slow
- Engine is noisy and unrefined
- Excessive road noise at highway speeds
- Low-buck interior, even for this price
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Review
A fraternal twin to the Mirage hatchback, the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a subcompact sedan with a small footprint and a small price tag. As one of the least expensive cars you can buy new today, the Mirage is bare-bones transportation at a competitive price. It also gets a long warranty and great gas mileage with an EPA-estimated 37 mpg combined.
Unfortunately, the downsides are significant. Under the hood, there's a tiny 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that feels anemic at any speed. Sheer straight-line performance shouldn't be a top priority with a subcompact sedan, but when it takes nearly 13 seconds to reach 60 mph, it's time for concern. Whether you're at a standstill or on the highway, the Mirage G4 is loud and unpleasant, with poor seat comfort and a short list of available features.
Before you let the low price draw you in, we'd recommend taking a look at more well-rounded rivals such as the Honda Fit, Kia Rio and Toyota Yaris.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.
Which Mirage G4 does Edmunds recommend?
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 models
The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a subcompact sedan offered in three trim levels: ES, LE and SE. Every Mirage G4 has a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. The ES gives you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the LE and SE get the CVT automatic.
Standard features for the base Mirage ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, cruise control, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.
The LE adds 15-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a slightly smaller 6.5-inch touchscreen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The Mirage SE includes all of the above, along with proximity entry and foglights.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- engine
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
All mini hatchback feels unsafe on the road, like the mini EVO. But this Mitsubishi Mirage G4 have a great safty feature just other mini vehicle. Great on fuel and room at the back to carry groceries and daily stuff. Great for travel to school, work or short trips.
This car is made fuel efficiency. it's not a muscle car. I know someone that has a g4 it's a great car we got hills it does very good going up them. I would recommend the g4 too anybody. I would never buy an a American car
No pick and and go felt unsafe on 5 to 6 lane highways lightweight small and compact good on gas its good for local driving. Noisy engine as if it weren't going to go esp. up hills. Traded it in asap for a SUV Buick for the price this should be sold for 8 grand.
This is a very cute little car but is kind of disappointing. Other cars in this class get better gas mileage and better acceleration. This car takes a while to accelerate but once it gets going, it does well especially on the highway. The motor is louder than it should be and I've only had the car for 1 month and the brakes squeak sometimes when I stop. This should not happen on a brand new 2020 vehicle. The gas mileage is okay but again could be better. I'm disappointed in Mitsubishi, this little car could be more like a Fit or a Versa. I'm rebuilding my credit, so I'll keep this car for at least a year but I'll probably wind up trading it in.
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage G4
Features & Specs
|ES 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,295
|MPG
|35 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,195
|MPG
|35 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,745
|MPG
|35 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ES 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$14,995
|MPG
|33 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mirage G4 safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you put it in reverse.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents rolling back when starting on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
- Active Stability Control
- Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Kia Rio
The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 fitted with the manual transmission undercuts the Kia Rio sedan ever so slightly on price. Put them on an even playing field, however, and equip the Mirage G4 with a CVT automatic, and the Rio wins out. Not only is the Rio less expensive with the available CVT automatic, but it's better to drive and has more power and a nicer interior.
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Toyota Yaris
With impressive handling and lots of standard features, the Toyota Yaris is one of our favorite cars in the subcompact class. The interior is legitimately upscale for this segment too. The Mirage G4 offers better fuel economy and a slightly lower price, but the Yaris easily wins this competition.
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Hyundai Accent
Much like the Mirage G4, the Hyundai Accent offers four-wheel transportation at a low price. The Accent nearly matches the Mirage G4 for fuel economy while offering a higher-quality interior, more on-road comfort and more power. If you want an inexpensive daily driver, go with the Accent.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4:
- New midlevel LE trim level
- Automatic climate control is standard across all trims
- Part of the first Mirage G4 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 reliable?
Is the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,995.
Other versions include:
- ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,295
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $17,195
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $17,745
- ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $14,995
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
More about the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Overview
The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is offered in the following submodels: Mirage G4 Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), LE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), and ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Mirage G4 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Mirage G4.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Mirage G4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
Which 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for sale near. There are currently 92 new 2020 Mirage G4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,240 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,250 on a used or CPO 2020 Mirage G4 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,763.
Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,766.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Related 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger