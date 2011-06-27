  1. Home
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,230$10,508$12,319
Clean$6,699$9,731$11,394
Average$5,638$8,176$9,543
Rough$4,576$6,621$7,692
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,765$9,775$11,440
Clean$6,268$9,052$10,580
Average$5,275$7,606$8,862
Rough$4,282$6,159$7,143
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,932$5,423$6,250
Clean$3,644$5,022$5,781
Average$3,066$4,219$4,842
Rough$2,489$3,417$3,902
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,126$8,817$10,306
Clean$5,677$8,165$9,531
Average$4,777$6,860$7,983
Rough$3,878$5,556$6,434
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,996$12,565$14,542
Clean$8,336$11,635$13,450
Average$7,015$9,776$11,265
Rough$5,694$7,917$9,080
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,103$7,238$8,420
Clean$4,728$6,703$7,787
Average$3,979$5,632$6,522
Rough$3,230$4,561$5,257
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,187$8,979$10,523
Clean$5,733$8,315$9,732
Average$4,825$6,987$8,151
Rough$3,916$5,658$6,570
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,808$9,678$11,265
Clean$6,309$8,962$10,418
Average$5,309$7,530$8,726
Rough$4,309$6,098$7,033
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,088$11,492$13,376
Clean$7,495$10,642$12,371
Average$6,307$8,942$10,362
Rough$5,119$7,241$8,352
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,007$7,651$9,110
Clean$4,639$7,085$8,426
Average$3,904$5,953$7,057
Rough$3,169$4,821$5,688
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,799$11,083$12,899
Clean$7,226$10,263$11,930
Average$6,081$8,623$9,992
Rough$4,936$6,983$8,054
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,314$8,738$10,081
Clean$5,850$8,091$9,324
Average$4,923$6,798$7,809
Rough$3,996$5,506$6,294
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,866$8,877$10,539
Clean$5,435$8,220$9,747
Average$4,574$6,907$8,163
Rough$3,713$5,593$6,580
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,981$8,791$10,345
Clean$5,542$8,141$9,568
Average$4,664$6,840$8,013
Rough$3,786$5,539$6,459
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,269$5,738$6,553
Clean$3,955$5,314$6,061
Average$3,328$4,465$5,076
Rough$2,702$3,616$4,092
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,148$7,538$8,859
Clean$4,770$6,980$8,193
Average$4,014$5,865$6,862
Rough$3,258$4,749$5,531
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,950$9,141$10,902
Clean$5,513$8,464$10,083
Average$4,639$7,112$8,445
Rough$3,766$5,759$6,807
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,959$8,425$9,789
Clean$5,522$7,802$9,054
Average$4,647$6,555$7,583
Rough$3,772$5,309$6,112
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,829$9,155$10,447
Clean$6,328$8,478$9,662
Average$5,325$7,123$8,092
Rough$4,322$5,769$6,523
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,155$6,159$7,267
Clean$3,850$5,704$6,721
Average$3,240$4,792$5,629
Rough$2,630$3,881$4,537
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,361$7,765$9,094
Clean$4,968$7,190$8,411
Average$4,180$6,041$7,044
Rough$3,393$4,892$5,678
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,717$7,912$9,130
Clean$5,297$7,327$8,444
Average$4,458$6,156$7,072
Rough$3,618$4,986$5,700
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,704 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,704 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,704 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $2,630 to $7,267, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.