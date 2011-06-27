Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,230
|$10,508
|$12,319
|Clean
|$6,699
|$9,731
|$11,394
|Average
|$5,638
|$8,176
|$9,543
|Rough
|$4,576
|$6,621
|$7,692
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,765
|$9,775
|$11,440
|Clean
|$6,268
|$9,052
|$10,580
|Average
|$5,275
|$7,606
|$8,862
|Rough
|$4,282
|$6,159
|$7,143
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,932
|$5,423
|$6,250
|Clean
|$3,644
|$5,022
|$5,781
|Average
|$3,066
|$4,219
|$4,842
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,417
|$3,902
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,126
|$8,817
|$10,306
|Clean
|$5,677
|$8,165
|$9,531
|Average
|$4,777
|$6,860
|$7,983
|Rough
|$3,878
|$5,556
|$6,434
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,996
|$12,565
|$14,542
|Clean
|$8,336
|$11,635
|$13,450
|Average
|$7,015
|$9,776
|$11,265
|Rough
|$5,694
|$7,917
|$9,080
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,103
|$7,238
|$8,420
|Clean
|$4,728
|$6,703
|$7,787
|Average
|$3,979
|$5,632
|$6,522
|Rough
|$3,230
|$4,561
|$5,257
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,187
|$8,979
|$10,523
|Clean
|$5,733
|$8,315
|$9,732
|Average
|$4,825
|$6,987
|$8,151
|Rough
|$3,916
|$5,658
|$6,570
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,808
|$9,678
|$11,265
|Clean
|$6,309
|$8,962
|$10,418
|Average
|$5,309
|$7,530
|$8,726
|Rough
|$4,309
|$6,098
|$7,033
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,088
|$11,492
|$13,376
|Clean
|$7,495
|$10,642
|$12,371
|Average
|$6,307
|$8,942
|$10,362
|Rough
|$5,119
|$7,241
|$8,352
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,007
|$7,651
|$9,110
|Clean
|$4,639
|$7,085
|$8,426
|Average
|$3,904
|$5,953
|$7,057
|Rough
|$3,169
|$4,821
|$5,688
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,799
|$11,083
|$12,899
|Clean
|$7,226
|$10,263
|$11,930
|Average
|$6,081
|$8,623
|$9,992
|Rough
|$4,936
|$6,983
|$8,054
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,314
|$8,738
|$10,081
|Clean
|$5,850
|$8,091
|$9,324
|Average
|$4,923
|$6,798
|$7,809
|Rough
|$3,996
|$5,506
|$6,294
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,866
|$8,877
|$10,539
|Clean
|$5,435
|$8,220
|$9,747
|Average
|$4,574
|$6,907
|$8,163
|Rough
|$3,713
|$5,593
|$6,580
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$8,791
|$10,345
|Clean
|$5,542
|$8,141
|$9,568
|Average
|$4,664
|$6,840
|$8,013
|Rough
|$3,786
|$5,539
|$6,459
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,269
|$5,738
|$6,553
|Clean
|$3,955
|$5,314
|$6,061
|Average
|$3,328
|$4,465
|$5,076
|Rough
|$2,702
|$3,616
|$4,092
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,148
|$7,538
|$8,859
|Clean
|$4,770
|$6,980
|$8,193
|Average
|$4,014
|$5,865
|$6,862
|Rough
|$3,258
|$4,749
|$5,531
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,950
|$9,141
|$10,902
|Clean
|$5,513
|$8,464
|$10,083
|Average
|$4,639
|$7,112
|$8,445
|Rough
|$3,766
|$5,759
|$6,807
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,959
|$8,425
|$9,789
|Clean
|$5,522
|$7,802
|$9,054
|Average
|$4,647
|$6,555
|$7,583
|Rough
|$3,772
|$5,309
|$6,112
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,829
|$9,155
|$10,447
|Clean
|$6,328
|$8,478
|$9,662
|Average
|$5,325
|$7,123
|$8,092
|Rough
|$4,322
|$5,769
|$6,523
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,155
|$6,159
|$7,267
|Clean
|$3,850
|$5,704
|$6,721
|Average
|$3,240
|$4,792
|$5,629
|Rough
|$2,630
|$3,881
|$4,537
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,361
|$7,765
|$9,094
|Clean
|$4,968
|$7,190
|$8,411
|Average
|$4,180
|$6,041
|$7,044
|Rough
|$3,393
|$4,892
|$5,678
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,717
|$7,912
|$9,130
|Clean
|$5,297
|$7,327
|$8,444
|Average
|$4,458
|$6,156
|$7,072
|Rough
|$3,618
|$4,986
|$5,700