Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan ES AWD
Despite all the warnings not to buy one of these, especially with all- wheel-drive, I can now say, with 152K miles of mostly around town driving on the clock, that this van owes me nothing. Yes, the serpentine belt went out at 70K miles and the speed sensor went out early on, but both are minor. The transmission is just now starting to slip a bit between 1st and 2nd, but otherwise this has been an incredibly reliable and well thought out vehicle. I'd be hard pressed to improve on my van (office, pickup, camper, taxi). I am most impressed with the ergonomics and space. Unfortunately, for me, there is no longer any vehicle on the market that can meet all my needs as this van has.
Good and bad
The good, it's roomy, works great as a truck with both bench seats removed, can haul 4x8 sheet rock, good on long trips. Now the bad, it's American made, which means, it's poorly made. It's garage parked, yet there is rust, even under the hood where the struts mount. After 3 years and 30,000 miles, needed a new transmission(expensive, and a notorious problem with Dodge) Replaced starter, heater core, window regulator/motor twice, also very expensive. Replaced power steering pump because IT RUSTED OUT! Basically it's a hit or miss with these Caravans, more misses than hits, so be very cautious when buying used even with low miles, Dodge dealers will not cover you.
Utility out the wazoo
This van does everything we need it to do. Haul kids, groceries, vacation, camping gear, plus dozens of other things. When we bought it my wife and I said we would probably never be without one again. I still stand by that statement. The comfort and utility of this vehicle is unmatched by even the most expensive autos on the market. And it's MADE IN AMERICA! Isn't that a refreshing idea!
Good Looks, Bad Problems
I bought the van because I like the looks, but it didn't take long to find out that I bought a piece of junk. I have talked to other owners of this van and they all have the same problems. Here is a list of my problems: 1. I have had three sensors go out at $125 ea. (Car will not shift gears when the sensor goes out) 2.The drivers side brake caliper has been replaced 2 times and still doesn't work right. 3. Most of all, even though I had the transmission serviced every 35000 miles, It still cost me $2000 to replace it before the van hit 100,000 miles. On top of everythings else, these vans have such lousy resale values I can't even get rid of it.
Reliable
I bought mine used with already 150,00 miles on it for $750, the interior was not in excellent condition but drives good and the sound of the motor was great with good acceleration. Took it home and later it wouldn't crank, my husband jumped it and put a new battery, that was almost 6 years ago, in that we had water pump replace around $200, radiator $300 cuz I run a board on a high way at night no way to avoid it and it slapped my radiator, radiator fan went out med summer day on our trip to South Georgia back to South MO thank the Lord it didn't bust out radiator, I have a good honest new Mechanic replace the fan relay really cheap, the heat/ac fan went out, it would have cost me $300+ if I had took it to my old croaked Mechanic but I order the fan including the motor for $47 from rock auto and installed it myself, that was four years ago. If I have to get another van it would be another dodge minivan preferably between 1999 to 2005, im still driving this van with 265,000 miles, I would never suggest to buy a used Honda van. It makes me puke to think my bad experience with honda.
- Safety
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango