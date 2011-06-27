Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

1999 Dodge Grand Caravan ES AWD Ted C. , 06/08/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Despite all the warnings not to buy one of these, especially with all- wheel-drive, I can now say, with 152K miles of mostly around town driving on the clock, that this van owes me nothing. Yes, the serpentine belt went out at 70K miles and the speed sensor went out early on, but both are minor. The transmission is just now starting to slip a bit between 1st and 2nd, but otherwise this has been an incredibly reliable and well thought out vehicle. I'd be hard pressed to improve on my van (office, pickup, camper, taxi). I am most impressed with the ergonomics and space. Unfortunately, for me, there is no longer any vehicle on the market that can meet all my needs as this van has. Report Abuse

Good and bad Stefan , 01/12/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The good, it's roomy, works great as a truck with both bench seats removed, can haul 4x8 sheet rock, good on long trips. Now the bad, it's American made, which means, it's poorly made. It's garage parked, yet there is rust, even under the hood where the struts mount. After 3 years and 30,000 miles, needed a new transmission(expensive, and a notorious problem with Dodge) Replaced starter, heater core, window regulator/motor twice, also very expensive. Replaced power steering pump because IT RUSTED OUT! Basically it's a hit or miss with these Caravans, more misses than hits, so be very cautious when buying used even with low miles, Dodge dealers will not cover you. Report Abuse

Utility out the wazoo Bill S. , 02/17/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This van does everything we need it to do. Haul kids, groceries, vacation, camping gear, plus dozens of other things. When we bought it my wife and I said we would probably never be without one again. I still stand by that statement. The comfort and utility of this vehicle is unmatched by even the most expensive autos on the market. And it's MADE IN AMERICA! Isn't that a refreshing idea! Report Abuse

Good Looks, Bad Problems Chris B , 04/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the van because I like the looks, but it didn't take long to find out that I bought a piece of junk. I have talked to other owners of this van and they all have the same problems. Here is a list of my problems: 1. I have had three sensors go out at $125 ea. (Car will not shift gears when the sensor goes out) 2.The drivers side brake caliper has been replaced 2 times and still doesn't work right. 3. Most of all, even though I had the transmission serviced every 35000 miles, It still cost me $2000 to replace it before the van hit 100,000 miles. On top of everythings else, these vans have such lousy resale values I can't even get rid of it. Report Abuse