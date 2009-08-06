Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Despite all the warnings not to buy one of these, especially with all- wheel-drive, I can now say, with 152K miles of mostly around town driving on the clock, that this van owes me nothing. Yes, the serpentine belt went out at 70K miles and the speed sensor went out early on, but both are minor. The transmission is just now starting to slip a bit between 1st and 2nd, but otherwise this has been an incredibly reliable and well thought out vehicle. I'd be hard pressed to improve on my van (office, pickup, camper, taxi). I am most impressed with the ergonomics and space. Unfortunately, for me, there is no longer any vehicle on the market that can meet all my needs as this van has.

