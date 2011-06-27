  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2007 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Trademark fold-in-the-floor seating and storage system, low price.
  • Somewhat cheap interior finish, spotty reliability record next to the competition, not enough standard safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2007 Dodge Caravan might appeal to tight-budget families in need of a no-frills minivan, it is otherwise outclassed by newer and more desirable competitors.

Vehicle overview

With more than 10 million sold, the Dodge Caravan has long been a favorite of families on a budget. Though diminutive relative to some other minivans, it offers seating for seven and ample cargo space when its seats are removed. Of all its sterling traits, though, none is more impressive than its price tag. Available for less than 20 large, the 2007 Dodge Caravan is one of the most affordable choices in the minivan segment.

This year, the Dodge Caravan does not receive any significant changes or upgrades. As always, it remains popular with customers who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want a pricier alternative. It does not offer luxury features like leather seats or triple-zone climate control, and it keeps things simple, offering only two trim levels. (There is also a Grand Caravan long-wheelbase model, and a CV cargo van geared toward customers seeking a low-cost vehicle for business use.) However, we think most buyers will be happier with other minivans, despite the potential price increase. Vehicles like the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and smaller Mazda 5 are better choices overall due to their superior comfort, driving dynamics, features and quality.

2007 Dodge Caravan models

With only two trim levels to choose from, picking out a Dodge Caravan is relatively easy. (There's also a cargo van version, the CV, that offers options for configuring a Caravan as a work vehicle.) The base SE is equipped with a four-cylinder engine, 15-inch steel wheels, dual sliding doors with an alert system, a CD stereo, air-conditioning and bench seating in the second and third rows. Stepping up to the SXT model adds 16-inch alloy wheels; dual-zone manual air-conditioning (with separate controls for the rear); power door locks, windows and mirrors; remote keyless entry; second-row bucket seats and a tilt steering wheel. Many of the features fitted to the SXT can be had as options on the SE, including power windows, locks and mirrors. Popular stand-alone options include a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity (which Chrysler has dubbed the UConnect Hands-Free Communication System) and power-adjustable pedals.

2007 Highlights

There are no significant changes this year.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Dodge Caravan has two engine offerings. The SE comes with a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 150 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. The SXT comes with a 3.3-liter V6 good for 170 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

Front disc/rear drum brakes are standard, and ABS is optional on the SXT only. All Caravans include a driver knee airbag. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional on both the SE and SXT, and neither traction- nor stability control is available. The 2007 Dodge Caravan has posted good crash test scores in government crash testing, netting five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side impacts, it earned four stars for front-occupant protection and a perfect five stars for rear-occupant protection. In frontal offset crash testing performed by the IIHS, it earned an "acceptable" rating  the second highest.

Driving

Thanks to its slightly smaller size than the average minivan, the 2007 Dodge Caravan possesses respectable handling ability. However, newer competitors are better at providing a balance between ride quality and handling. While the four-cylinder base engine provides adequate power for daily errands and commuting, it can get buzzy and loud at higher speeds. We recommend upgrading to the V6, which is superior when hauling people or cargo at speed.

Interior

The Dodge Caravan can seat up to seven people. When fully occupied, the space behind the third row seats provides 15 cubic feet of luggage space. By removing the second and third row seats (they conveniently fold into the floor), 147 cubic feet of storage become available. The Caravan also includes thoughtful, useful touches like rear seat-back-mounted grocery bag hooks and a lockable under-seat storage drawer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Caravan.

5(35%)
4(41%)
3(17%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.0
29 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you can only have one vehicle, this is it
paparx,02/14/2012
Caravans and Town & Country, is the same vehicle with minor trim changes. Chrysler has always shined with these vans. Durable mechanics, cheap maintenance and long mileage are very common. Size, comfort and road holding are wonderful as are fit and finish. If you want wood and leather in a minivan fine, but these are family tools that hauls in comfort safety and reliability. With minor tire shock and performance chip upgrades these little vans fairly sail around town. Our short version is in my mind the best. Fitting in small spaces, more sporty handling but giving up little in capacity. If its been fairly well maintained it is hard to go wrong with these vans.
VLT Transmission problems
willie Hodess,02/21/2008
Driving and comfort not an issue, the caravan performs. It's the transmission thats driving me crazy. When slowing down the tranny is trying to downshift 2nd to 1st is a real pain. The clunking or grabbing is a real nuisance. What's worse is Wellington motors is denying that Chrysler had issues with this tranny and still is selling these vans. Chrysler Canada aside from trying to give me $50 gift certs.keeps telling me their engineers are looking into it. I have been told that the fix would be there early Aug.2007 that was moved out to the end of Sept to the new year and now I havent heard from anyone.
Powerful people hauler
rotorbob,08/07/2012
I bought this red beauty used, it had 29000 miles on it and had been treated poorly: the left sliding door had obviously been damaged and crudely repaired. However, the 3.8 liter V-6 engine not only performed much better than the 3.3 V-6 I was used to in older Caravans I had owned, it got MUCH better mileage, over 25 mpg on a two day, 1500 mile round trip. The best I EVER got out of a 3.3 minivan was barely 20! Ride comfort is outstanding except for a noticeable, but not objectionable wind noise. All accessories work flawlessly. Who needs to drive 118 mph? I can but don't!
Great van
Victor,03/17/2009
This is my second Dodge Caravan, and my family and I love it. I had my first one for almost 12 years and almost 200K miles with minimal problems. This one has most of the bells and whistles and I got it for $22K; a steal. I have the 3.8L engine and it really is more than I needed, but because of the package, I had no choice over the engine size. The 3.3 is more than enough unless you are pulling a load. Reading some of the other posts I guess that I was lucky since I have had no problems whatsoever with this van. It has a smooth and quiet ride, pretty quiet interior, and extremely comfortable. The stow and go seats just made it better. Overall, a great family van suited for long trips.
See all 29 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Dodge Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2007 Dodge Caravan

Used 2007 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

