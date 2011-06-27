2007 Dodge Caravan Review
Pros & Cons
- Trademark fold-in-the-floor seating and storage system, low price.
- Somewhat cheap interior finish, spotty reliability record next to the competition, not enough standard safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though the 2007 Dodge Caravan might appeal to tight-budget families in need of a no-frills minivan, it is otherwise outclassed by newer and more desirable competitors.
Vehicle overview
With more than 10 million sold, the Dodge Caravan has long been a favorite of families on a budget. Though diminutive relative to some other minivans, it offers seating for seven and ample cargo space when its seats are removed. Of all its sterling traits, though, none is more impressive than its price tag. Available for less than 20 large, the 2007 Dodge Caravan is one of the most affordable choices in the minivan segment.
This year, the Dodge Caravan does not receive any significant changes or upgrades. As always, it remains popular with customers who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want a pricier alternative. It does not offer luxury features like leather seats or triple-zone climate control, and it keeps things simple, offering only two trim levels. (There is also a Grand Caravan long-wheelbase model, and a CV cargo van geared toward customers seeking a low-cost vehicle for business use.) However, we think most buyers will be happier with other minivans, despite the potential price increase. Vehicles like the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and smaller Mazda 5 are better choices overall due to their superior comfort, driving dynamics, features and quality.
2007 Dodge Caravan models
With only two trim levels to choose from, picking out a Dodge Caravan is relatively easy. (There's also a cargo van version, the CV, that offers options for configuring a Caravan as a work vehicle.) The base SE is equipped with a four-cylinder engine, 15-inch steel wheels, dual sliding doors with an alert system, a CD stereo, air-conditioning and bench seating in the second and third rows. Stepping up to the SXT model adds 16-inch alloy wheels; dual-zone manual air-conditioning (with separate controls for the rear); power door locks, windows and mirrors; remote keyless entry; second-row bucket seats and a tilt steering wheel. Many of the features fitted to the SXT can be had as options on the SE, including power windows, locks and mirrors. Popular stand-alone options include a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity (which Chrysler has dubbed the UConnect Hands-Free Communication System) and power-adjustable pedals.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2007 Dodge Caravan has two engine offerings. The SE comes with a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 150 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. The SXT comes with a 3.3-liter V6 good for 170 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.
Safety
Front disc/rear drum brakes are standard, and ABS is optional on the SXT only. All Caravans include a driver knee airbag. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional on both the SE and SXT, and neither traction- nor stability control is available. The 2007 Dodge Caravan has posted good crash test scores in government crash testing, netting five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side impacts, it earned four stars for front-occupant protection and a perfect five stars for rear-occupant protection. In frontal offset crash testing performed by the IIHS, it earned an "acceptable" rating the second highest.
Driving
Thanks to its slightly smaller size than the average minivan, the 2007 Dodge Caravan possesses respectable handling ability. However, newer competitors are better at providing a balance between ride quality and handling. While the four-cylinder base engine provides adequate power for daily errands and commuting, it can get buzzy and loud at higher speeds. We recommend upgrading to the V6, which is superior when hauling people or cargo at speed.
Interior
The Dodge Caravan can seat up to seven people. When fully occupied, the space behind the third row seats provides 15 cubic feet of luggage space. By removing the second and third row seats (they conveniently fold into the floor), 147 cubic feet of storage become available. The Caravan also includes thoughtful, useful touches like rear seat-back-mounted grocery bag hooks and a lockable under-seat storage drawer.
