Vehicle overview

With more than 10 million sold, the Dodge Caravan has long been a favorite of families on a budget. Though diminutive relative to some other minivans, it offers seating for seven and ample cargo space when its seats are removed. Of all its sterling traits, though, none is more impressive than its price tag. Available for less than 20 large, the 2007 Dodge Caravan is one of the most affordable choices in the minivan segment.

This year, the Dodge Caravan does not receive any significant changes or upgrades. As always, it remains popular with customers who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want a pricier alternative. It does not offer luxury features like leather seats or triple-zone climate control, and it keeps things simple, offering only two trim levels. (There is also a Grand Caravan long-wheelbase model, and a CV cargo van geared toward customers seeking a low-cost vehicle for business use.) However, we think most buyers will be happier with other minivans, despite the potential price increase. Vehicles like the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and smaller Mazda 5 are better choices overall due to their superior comfort, driving dynamics, features and quality.