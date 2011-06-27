Estimated values
2007 Dodge Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,262
|$1,967
|$2,372
|Clean
|$1,193
|$1,860
|$2,235
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,645
|$1,962
|Rough
|$919
|$1,430
|$1,688
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,308
|$2,014
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,904
|$2,281
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,684
|$2,002
|Rough
|$953
|$1,464
|$1,722
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Caravan C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$2,093
|$2,508
|Clean
|$1,298
|$1,978
|$2,363
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,750
|$2,074
|Rough
|$1,000
|$1,521
|$1,784