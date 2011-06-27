Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,087
|$11,804
|$12,913
|Clean
|$9,474
|$11,091
|$12,133
|Average
|$8,246
|$9,666
|$10,574
|Rough
|$7,019
|$8,241
|$9,016
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,180
|$10,677
|$11,644
|Clean
|$8,622
|$10,032
|$10,941
|Average
|$7,505
|$8,743
|$9,536
|Rough
|$6,388
|$7,454
|$8,130