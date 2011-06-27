Vehicle overview

If you're in the market for a heavy-duty pickup truck, you're in luck, as the offerings from the big three are essentially on equal footing. One choice may have a slight advantage here or there, but in the end it will likely come down to brand loyalty and personal preference.

For the bowtie faithful, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD bridges the gap between the more common 1500 light-duty pickup and all-out workhorse 3500HD with available dual-rear-wheel configuration. Within the 2500HD range, buyers have a seemingly endless list of choices and options. From cab styles, bed lengths and engines, you can pretty much create a utilitarian work truck or a more civilized vehicle to tow your luxury RV.

New for 2013, the Silverado 2500HD gains a bi-fuel option that allows for either traditional gasoline power or compressed natural gas (CNG). With this flexibility comes a bit of a compromise, as the gas cylinder is housed in an enclosure the size of a large cross-bed toolbox, thus reducing payload capacity. Whether or not you choose a CNG-capable version, deciding among a Chevrolet, Ford or Ram still comes down to preference, as all three have similar systems, or will have shortly.

If you're still undecided, it's helpful to know that the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD receives praise for its compliant suspension, smooth powertrain, fuel economy and overall performance when compared to the competition. Fortunately for you, you really can't go wrong with any of the choices in this segment, since the Ford F-250 Super Duty and Ram 2500 come with advantages of their own.