2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • refined and quiet ride
  • solid build quality
  • responsive steering.
  • Small buttons on center stack
  • seating position not for everyone.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Highly capable with a variety of configurations, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is an excellent choice among heavy-duty pickup trucks.

Vehicle overview

If you're in the market for a heavy-duty pickup truck, you're in luck, as the offerings from the big three are essentially on equal footing. One choice may have a slight advantage here or there, but in the end it will likely come down to brand loyalty and personal preference.

For the bowtie faithful, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD bridges the gap between the more common 1500 light-duty pickup and all-out workhorse 3500HD with available dual-rear-wheel configuration. Within the 2500HD range, buyers have a seemingly endless list of choices and options. From cab styles, bed lengths and engines, you can pretty much create a utilitarian work truck or a more civilized vehicle to tow your luxury RV.

New for 2013, the Silverado 2500HD gains a bi-fuel option that allows for either traditional gasoline power or compressed natural gas (CNG). With this flexibility comes a bit of a compromise, as the gas cylinder is housed in an enclosure the size of a large cross-bed toolbox, thus reducing payload capacity. Whether or not you choose a CNG-capable version, deciding among a Chevrolet, Ford or Ram still comes down to preference, as all three have similar systems, or will have shortly.

If you're still undecided, it's helpful to know that the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD receives praise for its compliant suspension, smooth powertrain, fuel economy and overall performance when compared to the competition. Fortunately for you, you really can't go wrong with any of the choices in this segment, since the Ford F-250 Super Duty and Ram 2500 come with advantages of their own.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in regular cab, extended cab or crew cab body styles with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. The regular cab is only available with a long bed (8 feet), while the extended and crew cabs can be mated to either a standard bed (6.5 feet) or a long bed. Trim levels start at the base Work Truck, step up to midlevel LT and then top out at the upscale LTZ, although the LTZ is not available with a regular cab. Unlike its 3500 big brother, the 2500 is not available with a dual-rear-wheel (DRW or "dually") axle.

The Work Truck or WT trim implies just that: basic rubberized vinyl floor coverings, dark vinyl seat coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench with fold-down center armrest, 17-inch steel wheels, a tilt steering wheel and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo.

The LT trim adds alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, floor coverings, cloth seats with a locking storage console, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar adjustments, cruise control, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player. Many of the LT features are available on the Work Truck as options.

The LTZ trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, an automatic locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with integrated trailer brake controller), dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, remote starting, heated, leather-upholstered front bucket seats with power adjustments, a floor-mounted front center console, Bluetooth and an upgraded Bose stereo system with a USB port. Some of these features are available as options for the LT.

Additional options for the LT and LTZ models include 20-inch wheels, an aluminum bed extender, a protective bedliner, a sliding or stationary tool box, a cargo rail, a sliding bed divider, a sunroof (not available on extended cab), power-sliding rear window, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, the EZ-lift tailgate, a navigation system, a rearview camera and a rear-seat entertainment system. Also available is the Off-Road Suspension package (Z71) that includes skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and a different front stabilizer bar. The Z71 Appearance package adds a body-colored grille surround and lower fascia, chrome mesh grille and 18-inch polished alloy wheels.

2013 Highlights

A new bi-fuel-compatible 6.0-liter V8 debuts on the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. This engine option allows owners to run either compressed natural gas (CNG) or gasoline.

Performance & mpg

The standard power plant for the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a 6.0-liter V8 backed by a six-speed automatic. This engine is rated at 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. New for 2013, buyers can add a bi-fuel option, allowing the truck to run on either gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG). When operating with CNG, power output drops to 301 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque.

An optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 is the favored engine choice for those who plan on towing or hauling on a regular basis. It produces 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a beefier six-speed Allison automatic transmission with manual shift control. In Edmunds performance testing of a mechanically identical GMC Sierra 2500HD with this engine, we recorded a 0-60 time of just 7 seconds, which is 2 seconds quicker than a Ram 2500. This engine uses a diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) injection system.

Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, with four-wheel drive optional. The Work Truck 4WD receives a traditional floor-mounted transfer case as standard, while the two other trim levels get Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when wheel slippage is detected. Autotrac is available on the Work Truck as an option.

Properly equipped, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD can haul up to 3,670 pounds of payload (4,212 pounds when equipped with a special High Payload package). It can tow up to 13,000 pounds with its standard ball hitch and 17,800 pounds with a fifth-wheel connection. To aid towing on downhill grades, the diesel engine also features a big-rig-inspired exhaust braking system that increases control and reduces brake wear.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD include antilock disc brakes, electronic stability control, traction control, trailer sway control and hill-start control. Driver and front passenger airbags are standard, with front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags optional in all models, as are rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. OnStar subscriptions include automatic crash response and turn-by-turn navigation.

In government crash tests, the Silverado 2500HD crew cab with rear-wheel drive received an overall score of three out of five stars, with three stars for frontal and rollover protection and four stars for side protection. Adding the optional front-seat side and side curtain airbags boosts the overall score to four stars and side impact score to five stars. Four-wheel-drive models generally gained an extra star for rollover protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, the mechanically identical GMC Sierra 2500HD came to a stop from 60 mph in 144 feet, which is a long distance, but typical for a heavy-duty truck.

Driving

When stacked up against competitive models from Ford and Ram, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has a few clear advantages, especially the four-wheel-drive model. All Chevy heavy-duty 4WD pickups have an independent front suspension, while Ford and Ram go with solid front axles. The Chevy setup smoothes out rough roads and terrain a little better, and provides a confident steering response and a tighter turning circle.

We also like the excellent fuel economy and authoritative acceleration provided by the diesel V8 while keeping a tight lid on the diesel chatter. Performance on mountain roads is quite responsive, as the Allison tow/haul mode keeps the transmission in the right gear with well-timed shifts, and the diesel exhaust brake helps maintain a steady ride down steep grades. The Silverado helps take the worry out of towing with such features as an integrated trailer brake and trailer sway control built into the stability control system.

While lighter, less powerful 1500 pickups can offer customers a rewarding personal-truck experience and even a sporty attitude, the 2500 and 3500 models are designed for work and utility -- especially over long hauls. Due to their size and burly character, they're not practical for urban commutes. However, that doesn't preclude some owners from using the Chevy Silverado 2500 as their primary vehicle, thanks to a suspension that is somewhat forgiving for its strength and a host of available creature comforts.

Interior

Chevy offers two different dash configurations on the 2013 Silverado 2500. The WT and LT design is simpler and includes dual gloveboxes, while the LTZ offers more of a luxury SUV feel that flows down to a center console and features wood-grain trim. It's also sleeker on the passenger side, with a single glovebox.

The WT remains very utilitarian, with easy-to-clean rubber flooring and vinyl coverings. The LT offers a more inviting cabin with cloth and carpeting, but both models come standard with a three-person front bench seat -- hence the more trucklike dash. The LTZ features leather-stitched bucket seats as standard.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable, though some drivers might find the driving position a bit awkward because of the tilt-only steering wheel (it's too close to the dash), while the gas and brake pedals are far apart in order to accommodate work boots. We're also not particularly fond of the small and fiddly buttons on the center stack found in the higher trim levels.

The extended cab's rear fold-up seats are acceptable in terms of comfort but more suited for children. On the plus side, the extended cab's rear doors swing out 170 degrees to aid with loading the backseat area in tight spaces. The crew cab also features a fold-up rear seat and is much roomier, but falls short on most dimensions when compared with the competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Beast
James Rice,01/14/2019
LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
This is my 7th truck. First HD Diesel. Did a lot of research. Had small trucks like Mazda, Toyota and 1/2 ton Ford and Chevy. Mazdas love to go through trannys. All the others were good. Had to buy this truck to tow, and I love it. This will be my last, and BEST, truck. Power and torque for what you need, and then some. Plus, great MPG compared to my gasser's. Example.....my 1/2 ton got 6-7 mpg towing my trailer. This BEAST gets @ 16, and the Allison Transmission is barely warm going up a 7% 5 mile grade in summer! Plus, I can go down this grade with a trailer and using compression, do not even have to touch my brakes. The old WT brakes were shot at the bottom of this hill, and warbling/vibrating even though I was less than 2/3 of total GVWR. Got 97K miles on the BEAST now, and expect to go double that.....NO PROBLEMS so far, and runs great! Maintenance is probably $200 more per 10K miles, but well worth it. Keep your fuel clean, and maintain these motors. Good filters are a must (AC/Delco work great), and quality fuel. I use Stanadyne fuel additives.....FYI. Now over 120K, no problems. Love it. Edmunds has it as a 6-0 Liter gasser. WRONG! It is a Duramax Diesel.
My second Duramax in a Chevy
Tim Piver,04/18/2018
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I honestly thought GM would of jumped quite a ways ahead when I went from 2006 to the 2013. I was pretty disappointed in most areas of the truck although it was faster and had more power for sure. I would not buy another GM truck until they catch up to where Ford trucks now are with technology and overall ownership experience.
See all 2 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat2 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $19,995 and$24,990 with odometer readings between 43769 and168232 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is priced between $21,778 and$29,875 with odometer readings between 100350 and102159 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is priced between $36,999 and$36,999 with odometer readings between 102817 and102817 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2013 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,995 and mileage as low as 43769 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,009.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,203.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lease specials

