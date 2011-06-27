  1. Home
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Immense hauling and towing capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
  • Neither side-impact nor side curtain airbags are available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement to go along with its incredible work capabilities, the all-new 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a strong candidate for top honors in the full-size heavy-duty pickup segment.

Vehicle overview

It looks like Chevrolet finally got it. After years of withering criticism about its pickup trucks' spotty build quality and Fisher-Price-grade cabin materials, the division's designers have finally gotten a clue. The result of this realization is the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD full-size heavy-duty pickup truck.

The outgoing generation of the Silverado 2500HD (which is still available under the "Classic" nameplate) was a strong and sturdy workhorse, but the Achilles' heel in that truck was the low-buck interior ambience. This year's full redesign yields improvements that are immediately apparent upon climbing in. Materials are higher in quality (less hard plastic than before) and panel gaps are tight and even. The styling is more cohesive as well and overall the new Silverado's interior, especially in top LTZ trim with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, is attractive and comfortable.

Outside, the styling is more aggressive than before, with a larger grille and bulging fenders. The muscular hood hints at the power underneath, and indeed the revamped engine lineup boasts higher output ratings. The standard engine in Chevy's 3/4-ton pickup is a 6.0-liter V8 making 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque. Optional is the brawny "Duramax" turbodiesel V8 that makes 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Newly standard is a six-speed automatic transmission (for either engine) whose extra gears promise better performance and fuel economy when compared to last year's four-speed unit. Combined with the truck's new, stronger frame, the Duramax allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 3,458 and 13,000 pounds, respectively.

With its strong work abilities and well-rounded personality, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a solid pick in the heavy-duty pickup segment. We already favored last year's truck over the Ford F-Series, so it stands to reason that the new Chevy will stand even taller. But if for some reason you don't find it to your liking, you might also want to consider the Dodge Ram 2500, which offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a 3/4-ton full-size pickup truck. There are three body styles available: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Regular cabs are fitted with a long bed. Extended cabs and crew cabs can have either a standard or long bed. The Work Truck trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a tilt steering wheel. The midgrade LT trim actually consists of two subsets: 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Opting for the 2LT (in extended and crew cabs) nets you dual-zone automatic climate control, foglamps, front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The top-of-the-line Silverado LTZ trim is available for the extended cab and crew cab. In addition to the LT2's equipment, it features leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and Homelink universal remote.

Available options, depending on truck configuration, include XM Satellite Radio, a power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (includes sliding tie-down hooks in the front and sides of bed interior).

2007 Highlights

The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD receives a full redesign for 2007. The truck maintains its strong towing and hauling abilities while boasting major improvements in build quality, cabin refinement and passenger comfort.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Silverado 2500HD trucks is a 6.0-liter V8 generating 353 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque. It comes paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The burly "Duramax" 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque, is optional and comes matched to an Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the 2500HD can haul up to 3,458 pounds and tow up to 13,000 pounds, making it equal or more capable than competing 2500-series trucks. Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work trim with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are standard on this heavy-duty pickup truck. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available. An optional Safety Package includes power adjustable pedals and rear park assist.

Driving

Based on our experience with the new Silverado 1500, we expect the redesigned 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the diesel-fueled V8. On long trips, the 2500HD's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabin is impressively quiet, making long trips all the more enjoyable.

Interior

The fit and finish of the new cabin is vastly improved over the previous truck's interior. Exacting build quality as well as attractive materials and simple controls make it easy to get comfortable inside the big pickup. A one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature, plenty of storage cubbies, three power points (including one in the console box) and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. The luxurious Silverado LTZ features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents, giving this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck
Marc,01/06/2008
I bought my 2007 Silverado because of the new design, and I needed a new truck. The truck is great, runs great, smooth, quiet, and has plenty of power. The only thing I don't like is the gas mileage, I have 2000 miles on my truck so far, and mostly highway driving and I can't get better than 11 mpg. all and all the truck is nice, but the fuel economy is not worth buying a truck like this.
Love this truck
superhobie,04/14/2009
Bought this as a replacement for my 2001 crew cab duramax. I was a little worried about if it would be able to tow my 12000 lb trailer since it has the 6 liter gas engine. As it turned out it has no problem whatever towing it and the 6sp allison tranny is a joy. The mileage could be a little better but since regular gas is alot cheaper here than diesel it works out alright. I especially like the built in trailer braking system instead of having the aftermarket unit hanging under the dash. After 20000 miles I have not had a single problem with this truck . It is as tight and quiet as the day I bought it. I only use it for towing our 35 ft camper. Again love this truck.
Great Rig
bw626,08/21/2010
This is a nice rig, it looks good and is very powerful. The interior is roomy and comfortable for long trips. I pulled a 73 Cougar in my trailer with it and got only 6 MPG, but hey, it's a truck, don't expect Prius gas mileage. This is the best truck out there and there is nothing I would change about it, except I wish I got leather in mine.
New 2007 Silverado 2500 HD
BHBCO,05/06/2007
This is a great ride. It looks good, runs good,and has the options I wanted. I just would like to get better gas mileage but who wouldn`t? I`m waiting now for more goodies to put on it.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
More about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 is priced between $13,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 189986 and189986 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 111467 and111467 miles.

