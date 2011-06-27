Vehicle overview

Debuting last year with an all-new design, Chevrolet's 2500HD adds a whole new level of power and capability to the already sturdy 2500. Although it does share some engine and drivetrain components with the standard 2500, these heavy-duty models feature additional hardware that allows them to boast some of the highest tow ratings of any truck on the market.

No heavy-duty pickup would be worth a lick without a powerful drivetrain, and the 2500HD doesn't disappoint. The base engine is a 6.0-liter Vortec V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque, easily out-muscling Ford's 5.4-liter Triton V8 (260hp, 350 lb-ft) and Dodge's 5.9-liter V8 (245hp, 345 lb-ft). If that's not enough grunt under the hood, Chevrolet offers two even more powerful options: an 8.1-liter Vortec V8 and the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel. The Vortec 8100 boasts an impressive 340 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque, higher numbers than even its competitor's V10s can muster. The Duramax diesel also generates impressive power with 300 hp and 520 lb-ft of torque.

All that power won't do much unless there's a sturdy transmission behind it to put it to the ground. All 6.0-liter-equipped 2500s come with the New Venture 4500 five-speed as standard equipment, with the 4L80-E four-speed automatic as the only available option. All Silverados equipped with either the Vortec 8100 or Duramax turbodiesel come standard with a ZF six-speed manual featuring fully synchronized gears, synthetic gear oil and a two-piece aluminum case designed for maximum durability. Optional on the big engines is an Allison 1000 five-speed overdrive automatic. This transmission uses electronic control for precisely timed shifts and will automatically downshift on grades to provide engine braking. It's also the first automatic transmission to feature Power Take-Off (PTO) capability, delivering up to 250 lb-ft of continuous torque to worksite equipment.

Supporting all this heavy-duty hardware is a fully independent torsion bar suspension in front and a semi-floating solid axle in the rear with two-stage leaf springs. Four -wheel disc brakes with ABS and GM's Hydro-Boost brake proportioning system are standard on all models. Standard tires are E-load range 245/75R16s mounted on eight-lug steel wheels. Maximum towing capacity for 6.0-liter-equipped Silverados is 10,400 pounds while Vortec 8100 and Duramax diesel-equipped models can tow up to 12,000 pounds on a standard trailer. The use of a fifth-wheel or "gooseneck" ups the maximum weight rating to 15,800 pounds.

All Silverados are available in three different trim levels: base, LS and LT. Base models come standard with a 40/20/40 split bench seat, air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, 17 function driver message center and deep tinted glass. Mid-grade LS models add power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Top-of-the-line LTs come with power heated leather seats, the OnStar communications system, a self-dimming rearview mirror with a built-in compass and power heated exterior mirrors. With big, comfortable seats and a solid ergonomic design, all Silverados sport roomy cabins with plenty of head, leg and hip room. Extended-cab models have a surprising amount of space for rear-seat passengers and clamshell rear doors on both sides for easy access.

While we don't think the evolutionary styling of the GM's heavy-duty pickups carries the brute appeal of a Ford Super Duty or the big-nosed 3500-series Dodge, we do know that they will beat them when it comes to good ol' pullin' and haulin.' Regardless of what configuration you choose, Chevrolet's 2500HD provides all the power and capability you'll ever need along with a comfortable interior and a smooth ride.