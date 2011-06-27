  1. Home
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading engines and hauling capacity, roomy interior, superior brakes.
  • Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet makes a pretty good pick-'em-up if powerful engines are your thing. But they've got a ways to go to match the Ford F-250 Super Duty when it comes to the quality of the materials and overall craftsmanship.

Vehicle overview

Debuting last year with an all-new design, Chevrolet's 2500HD adds a whole new level of power and capability to the already sturdy 2500. Although it does share some engine and drivetrain components with the standard 2500, these heavy-duty models feature additional hardware that allows them to boast some of the highest tow ratings of any truck on the market.

No heavy-duty pickup would be worth a lick without a powerful drivetrain, and the 2500HD doesn't disappoint. The base engine is a 6.0-liter Vortec V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque, easily out-muscling Ford's 5.4-liter Triton V8 (260hp, 350 lb-ft) and Dodge's 5.9-liter V8 (245hp, 345 lb-ft). If that's not enough grunt under the hood, Chevrolet offers two even more powerful options: an 8.1-liter Vortec V8 and the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel. The Vortec 8100 boasts an impressive 340 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque, higher numbers than even its competitor's V10s can muster. The Duramax diesel also generates impressive power with 300 hp and 520 lb-ft of torque.

All that power won't do much unless there's a sturdy transmission behind it to put it to the ground. All 6.0-liter-equipped 2500s come with the New Venture 4500 five-speed as standard equipment, with the 4L80-E four-speed automatic as the only available option. All Silverados equipped with either the Vortec 8100 or Duramax turbodiesel come standard with a ZF six-speed manual featuring fully synchronized gears, synthetic gear oil and a two-piece aluminum case designed for maximum durability. Optional on the big engines is an Allison 1000 five-speed overdrive automatic. This transmission uses electronic control for precisely timed shifts and will automatically downshift on grades to provide engine braking. It's also the first automatic transmission to feature Power Take-Off (PTO) capability, delivering up to 250 lb-ft of continuous torque to worksite equipment.

Supporting all this heavy-duty hardware is a fully independent torsion bar suspension in front and a semi-floating solid axle in the rear with two-stage leaf springs. Four -wheel disc brakes with ABS and GM's Hydro-Boost brake proportioning system are standard on all models. Standard tires are E-load range 245/75R16s mounted on eight-lug steel wheels. Maximum towing capacity for 6.0-liter-equipped Silverados is 10,400 pounds while Vortec 8100 and Duramax diesel-equipped models can tow up to 12,000 pounds on a standard trailer. The use of a fifth-wheel or "gooseneck" ups the maximum weight rating to 15,800 pounds.

All Silverados are available in three different trim levels: base, LS and LT. Base models come standard with a 40/20/40 split bench seat, air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, 17 function driver message center and deep tinted glass. Mid-grade LS models add power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Top-of-the-line LTs come with power heated leather seats, the OnStar communications system, a self-dimming rearview mirror with a built-in compass and power heated exterior mirrors. With big, comfortable seats and a solid ergonomic design, all Silverados sport roomy cabins with plenty of head, leg and hip room. Extended-cab models have a surprising amount of space for rear-seat passengers and clamshell rear doors on both sides for easy access.

While we don't think the evolutionary styling of the GM's heavy-duty pickups carries the brute appeal of a Ford Super Duty or the big-nosed 3500-series Dodge, we do know that they will beat them when it comes to good ol' pullin' and haulin.' Regardless of what configuration you choose, Chevrolet's 2500HD provides all the power and capability you'll ever need along with a comfortable interior and a smooth ride.

2002 Highlights

After undergoing a full redesign last year, Chevrolet's heavy-duty three-quarter-ton truck gets few changes for 2002. Air conditioning is now standard on all trim levels along with extendable sunshade visors and improved base model radios.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What Fuel Economy?
silveradohd,03/16/2011
I own a 2002 2500 HD Silverado 4x4 with the 6.0L engine that has 115000 miles on it for six years now and i could not be more pleased with it. I've done a few mods to it like larger tires, flowmaster cat back exhaust, K&N air filter and some other cosmetic items.The truck has been super reliable and is a blast to drive. As far as fuel economy, I didn't buy it for that. but It still gets about 16 mpg and tows anything i put behind it. As far as fuel economy is concerned 16 mpg from that big of a motor isn't that's bad. Their maybe more efficient trucks on the market today but I would still put my Silverado up against any gasoline truck out there as far as perfomance and reliability.
Chevy 2500HD LT Diesel
Golden Eagle,11/10/2008
Very reliable truck. I have had this one for almost 7 years. The only problem is a mechanical dysfunction that was covered under the warranty at about 80,000 miles. Mileage is about 17-19/mpg. The diesel is louder than the newer models but still quiter than the competition from the same years. The 4WD has never acted up. All interior features are still working properly. Have not put any money into this truck since purchase except regular maintenance and tires. I could not have had a better truck over the last 7 years. Would like a new model, but with the cost, I will just keep this one going. It still looks new from the street and pulls like a train.
2500HD trailer towing capacity
videpoche,10/28/2005
Towing a nominal 10000 lb 5th wheel trailer is a breeze - the truck is working hard but it is entirely capable to do so. The only problem after 20000 miles is that the rear disc brakes failed (bad rotors), but the dealer made good on the repairs.
Ole Faithful
Webe,09/11/2008
I bought the truck new as it came off the transport truck, seriously. This truck has done anything I have asked of it and is still going strong. Other than normal maintenance, I have had it in the shop for a fused transmission sensor. That is it. Averaging 17 mpg in town, 25 on the highway, and 17 when pulling 13000 camper I cannot complain about that at all. With a truck this size, that is great. I see me running this truck probably til I die. It is that good a truck.
See all 59 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

More about the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

