Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Our great looking, Accident Free, CARFAX 1-Owner 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Diesel Crew Cab 4X4 with a Flatbed is shown off in an eye-catching Deep Ocean Blue Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter DuraMax Diesel V8 that offers 445hp while paired with an Allison 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission for amazing towing ability. This Four Wheel Drive combination delivers an enormous payload and towing capacity, and with our advanced trailering technologies you'll appreciate exceptional control and capability on every road. Our handsome Silverado LTZ delivers on its promises and is ready to rock with an aggressive stance and great-looking chrome accents. Enjoy the heated power-adjustable mirrors, deep tinted glass, and remote vehicle start. Open the door to out LTZ to find everything correctly in its place with heated leather seats, power accessories, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a driver information center. Staying connected is easy thanks to Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a color touchscreen, AM/FM/CD/MP3, available satellite radio, Bluetooth, voice-activated technology, Apple CarPlay, and even Onstar with available WiFi! Conquer each day knowing Chevrolet supplies a high-strength fully boxed steel frame, advanced airbags, an air pressure monitoring system, and Stabilitrak. You need a truck that takes your day as seriously as you do! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our professional and well-trained staff is ready to assist you with your automotive needs. Call us at 877-246-0606 or stop by the dealership at 3515 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI to set up a test drive! We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



