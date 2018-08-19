Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me
- 16,723 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,988$6,062 Below Market
Upstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Attica / New York
Pearl 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black Cloth, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4' Round Chromed Assist Steps (LPO), 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6-Speaker Audio System, All Star Edition, Body Color Door Handles, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chevrolet Connected Access, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Digital Steering Assist, Driver Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Lower Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, HD Radio, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Package (LPO), Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LT Plus Package, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Z71 Package, OnStar Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Standard Suspension Package, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailering Equipment, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System. Please call us to check vehicle availability and location. We are located only 30 minutes from Buffalo and only 30 minutes from Rochester on Rt. 238 in Attica, NY. Upstate Chevrolet is a family owned dealership that prides itself on personalized cutomer service. Our low overhead enables us to offer you a better value for your dollars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEG5JF269451
Stock: 113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 12,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$47,995$6,873 Below Market
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Our great looking, Accident Free, CARFAX 1-Owner 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Diesel Crew Cab 4X4 with a Flatbed is shown off in an eye-catching Deep Ocean Blue Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter DuraMax Diesel V8 that offers 445hp while paired with an Allison 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission for amazing towing ability. This Four Wheel Drive combination delivers an enormous payload and towing capacity, and with our advanced trailering technologies you'll appreciate exceptional control and capability on every road. Our handsome Silverado LTZ delivers on its promises and is ready to rock with an aggressive stance and great-looking chrome accents. Enjoy the heated power-adjustable mirrors, deep tinted glass, and remote vehicle start. Open the door to out LTZ to find everything correctly in its place with heated leather seats, power accessories, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a driver information center. Staying connected is easy thanks to Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a color touchscreen, AM/FM/CD/MP3, available satellite radio, Bluetooth, voice-activated technology, Apple CarPlay, and even Onstar with available WiFi! Conquer each day knowing Chevrolet supplies a high-strength fully boxed steel frame, advanced airbags, an air pressure monitoring system, and Stabilitrak. You need a truck that takes your day as seriously as you do! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our professional and well-trained staff is ready to assist you with your automotive needs. Call us at 877-246-0606 or stop by the dealership at 3515 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI to set up a test drive! We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEY9JF206562
Stock: KT2256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 2,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,987$5,747 Below Market
Chevrolet of Homewood - Homewood / Illinois
Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 28115 miles below market average!Smart shoppers shop Chevrolet of Homewood.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEY5JF243835
Stock: 17507P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2019
- 78,111 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,493$3,534 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD Crew Cab 167.7" Work Truck..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KUEG5JF243569
Stock: X243569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 63,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,998$6,978 Below Market
Bill Holt Chevrolet of Blue Ridge - Blue Ridge / Georgia
Hurry in quick this car won't last long at this price. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Call now for your VIP appointment! (706) 632-3071.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEG1JF116758
Stock: T6729A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 70,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,000$3,908 Below Market
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.0L V8 engine with 360hp @ 5400rpm and 380ft-lb @ 4200rpm <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Protect this Chevrolet Silverado from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This Chevrolet Silverado has a durable long lasting bed liner. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this 3/4 ton pickup. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this Chevrolet Silverado. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. Clear the brush away from this model with an equipped grille guard. This 3/4 ton pickup features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this 3/4 ton pickup. Quickly unlock this 3/4 ton pickup with keyless entry. An off-road package is equipped on this 3/4 ton pickup. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this 3/4 ton pickup. This 3/4 ton pickup is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. <b>Additional Information</b> With blue tooth you can drive safely while fielding those phone calls. Never worry about backing over that bicycle, With rear vision camera even the dog can't hide. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEGXJF221394
Stock: UT221394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ29,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,500$6,563 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This well-maintained Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Red 2018 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Red Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Price. Performance. Protection. This vehicle has it all, including a manufacturer's warranty. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEY2JF143921
Stock: 143921
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 57,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,995$4,686 Below Market
German Auto House - Fitchburg / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KUEG9JF187507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,200$6,860 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEY5JF140415
Stock: 140415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,977$2,009 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *ONE-OWNER*, *4WD*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *POWER LOCKS*, *POWER MIRRORS*, *NON-SMOKER*, 4D Double Cab, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT, 4WD, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, Black Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors(DL8), Deep-Tinted Glass, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Trailering Equipment, WT Convenience Package. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KUEG2JZ205669
Stock: A3991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 56,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$52,300$3,813 Below Market
Stratton Chevrolet - Beloit / Ohio
**2018 SILVERADO 2500HD CREW CAB HIGH COUNTRY**DURAMAX DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**4X4**POLISHED 20' WHEELS**FOG LIGHTS**TOW MIRRORS**KEYLESS ENTRY**REMOTE START**CAB LIGHTS**GM 6' STEPS**SPRAY IN BED LINER**POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**BOSE STEREO**MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**CARPLAY**CD/AUX/XM/USB**POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS**POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW**LANE CHANGE ALERT**FORWARD COLLISION ALERT**ONSTAR**HOMELINK**WIRELESS CHARGING PAD**NEW GENERAL GRABBER ATX TIRES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXEY2JF211429
Stock: F211429
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 44,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,999$4,816 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
3 months or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, Exclusion and deductibles apply, Additional mechanical coverages may be available, 7 day like it or return it money back policy, 30 day exchange policy, Nice Care wear and tear coverage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEYXJF148011
Stock: G40275A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 28,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,379$6,598 Below Market
Fury Motors - South Saint Paul / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEY4JF141670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,000$1,953 Below Market
Lithia Hyundai of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 28,726 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $800 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, Turbo, 4x4, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, CD Player CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill, (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.), LT FLEET CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster when ordered with (AZ3) bench seat, (T3U) front fog lamps, (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outlet. Crew Cab and Double Cab also includes (CJ2) dual-zone climate control. LPO, ASSIST STEPS - 4" CHROMED ROUND, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps Includes (JL1) trailer brake controller. MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING, UPPER GLASS, MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENDING Multi Point Inspection EXCELLENT VALUE: This Silverado 2500HD is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Hyundai of Anchorage Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEY0JF144382
Stock: JF144382DT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 40,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,777$4,920 Below Market
Porter Chevrolet - Newark / Delaware
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee. 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again! Just lowered by $213*** Optional equipment includes: Vortec Plus Package, LTZ Plus Package, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Chevrolet MyLink/Navigation, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Off-Road Z71 Package, (0 P) Deep Ocean Blue Metallic, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Trailering Mirrors... CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee. 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again! Just lowered by $213*** Optional equipment includes: Vortec Plus Package, LTZ Plus Package, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Chevrolet MyLink/Navigation, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Off-Road Z71 Package, (0 P) Deep Ocean Blue Metallic, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Trailering Mirrors... Our great selection of quality, hand-selected, pre-owned vehicles all must pass the 100-point safety inspection to earn the label of being 'Porter Certified.' All certified vehicles will come with 3-month/3000 mile warranty bumper to bumper unless otherwise noted. We provide a variety of optional warranty coverage's that we can customize to your specific driving needs. We stand by our product and welcome third party inspections of our vehicles. At Porter Chevrolet we have nothing to hide, no number games to play, only a professional sales team striving to exceed your automotive expectations while providing a pleasant and hassle-free experience. Your phone calls are encouraged and welcomed. We can be reached toll-free at 1-800-503-6060. We'll be happy to assist you in any way and answer any questions you may have. Feel confident knowing you are purchasing this Chevrolet from a family-owned dealership that has been doing business since 1925.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEG0JF112254
Stock: C20312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 95,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,995$4,953 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Silverado 2500HD purchase. Four Wheel Drive - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEY9JF133543
Stock: JF133543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 27,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,990$3,137 Below Market
Audubon Chrysler Center - Henderson / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXEYXJF272334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,998
Country Toyota - Pampa / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KUEG1JF157417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
