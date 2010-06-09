Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me
- 211,699 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,750$3,008 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23U94F126688
Stock: ZC1505B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 247,784 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,950$2,293 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23124F151843
Stock: TE1273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 183,406 milesGreat Deal
$5,995$3,339 Below Market
Kunes Country Morrison - Morrison / Illinois
2004 CHEVY SILVERADO 2500HD LS Ext Cab. Yes, it's a local trade, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Silverado 2500HD LS, 4WD, Sport Red Metallic.I may not be good at math, but I do know that YOU plus this SWEET MACHINE adds up to the GLORY of pulling your buddy's truck out of the ditch with EASE as you SLAM a whole bag of BEEF JERKY and chase it down with an ice-cold Mt. Dew. Some magazine gave the 2004 Silverado 2500HD 4 out of 5 stars for quality. The Macho Man Randy Savage gave this particular Silverado 2500HD a 5 out of 5 for OH YEEAA! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29U24E238262
Stock: TP34054C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 222,910 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,500$4,272 Below Market
Mann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Richmond - Richmond / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23254F221716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,499$959 Below Market
Exceptional Motorcar - Defiance / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Silver Birch Metallic 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4D Extended Cab Vortec 6.0L V8 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, COMING SOON, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, RECENT TRADE IN, TOWING PACKAGE, TRAILER BRAKE, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY, Silverado 2500HD LS 4D Extended Cab Vortec 6.0L V8, 4D Extended Cab, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!Drive on out and see us today at 20891 County Road 424 Defiance, OH 43512 Located right off of US 24 Exit 22. Check us out at ** exceptionalmotorcar.com ** Proudly serving: Paulding, Defiance, Fort Wayne, Van Wert, Findlay, Lima, Toledo, Delphos, Detroit, Indianapolis, South Bend, Elkhart, and all of greater Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29U44E168621
Stock: E168621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 88,718 milesGood Deal
$11,991$2,517 Below Market
Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
LT trim. Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI, DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, RE... TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV... Tow Hitch. READ MORE! PREMIUM FEATURES ON THIS CHEVY SILVERADO INCLUDE DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 7-way to 4-way trailer adapter, instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, and 1-way sealed connector for center high-mounted stop/brake lamp. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity, ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (300 HP [223.8 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 360 lb.-ft. [486.6 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, TOW/HAUL MODE (STD) and (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler KEY FEATURES ON THIS SILVERADO INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Chevrolet LT with SUMMIT WHITE/CARBON METALLIC exterior and DK PEWTER INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 4400 RPM*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram West Dodge, a full-service car dealership in Omaha, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 17950 Burt Street location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23U64F100226
Stock: 100226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 249,191 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,995$2,215 Below Market
Herman Motor Co - Luverne / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23154F139380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 228,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,990$1,253 Below Market
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Mother Nature is no match for our great looking, CARFAX 1-Owner 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS Crew Cab 4X4 in Sport Red Metallic with a Snow Plow Package. Powered by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter DuraMax Diesel V8 delivering 295hp while paired with a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission that offers impressive towing. Our Four Wheel Drive secures up to 26mpg on the open road while showing off with step bars, alloy wheels, and fog lights. Inside our LS, you will find features you desire. Enjoy comfortable cloth seating, dual climate control, a multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a sound system with CD/MP3, and full power accessories. Chevrolet carries standard safety equipment like ABS, airbags, and daytime running lights to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our professional and well-trained staff is ready to assist you with your automotive needs. Call us at 877-246-0606 or stop by the dealership at 3515 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI to set up a test drive! We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23134F116163
Stock: KT2171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 228,453 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,995$1,032 Below Market
Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick - Wahoo / Nebraska
Check out this 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS while we still have it in stock! This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Is Competitively Priced with These Options HEAVY-DUTY POWER PACKAGE, includes (LLY) Engine, Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel, (M74) Transmission, Allison 1000 5-speed automatic, and (G80) Differential, locking, heavy-duty, rear, AIR CLEANER, HIGH-CAPACITY (Included with (LLY) Engine, Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel V8. -Included with (Z82) Trailering equipment, heavy-duty. -Included with (VYU) Snow plow prep package) , WHEELS, 4-16' X 6.5' (40.6 CM X 16.5 CM) 8-LUG POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, includes chrome center caps and steel spare, TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, TOW/HAUL MODE, (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler and electronic engine grade braking, TRANSFER CASE, ELECTRONIC SHIFT, includes push-button controls, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 7-way to 4-way trailer adapter, instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, and 1-way sealed connector for center high-mounted stop/brake lamp. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity, TIRES, LT245/75R16E, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) (Includes 5 tires with (E63) Pickup bed, Fleetside box. -Includes 4 tires with (ZW9) Pickup bed, delete), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD) -Includes 4 speakers on Regular Cab and 6 speakers on Extended and Crew Cab Models) (STD), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING, CENTER FOLD-DOWN ARMREST WITH STORAGE, ADJUSTABLE OUTBOARD HEAD RESTRAINTS, AND STORAGE POCKETS ON EXTENDED CAB MODELS (STD), SEAT TRIM, CUSTOM CLOTH (STD). Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Sid Dillon Wahoo, 1750 County Rd J, Wahoo, NE 68066. Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Wahoo, Nebraska Sid Dillon Wahoo is located close to Lincoln, Omaha, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard. We offer a great selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles on sale in Wahoo, NE. Call for more information on this vehicle (800)677-1180.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23134F125459
Stock: 5K532B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 153,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,321$390 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. A real head turner!!! There are Trucks, and then there are Trucks like this ready-for-anything Silverado 2500HD*** 4 Wheel Drive. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! Optional equipment includes: Transmission: Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Engine: Vortec 8100 V8 SFI, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Tires: LT245/75R16E On/Off Rd BW (4), Power Heated Camper-Style Outside Rearview Mirrors, LT Decor 1SC... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23G84F203500
Stock: A6071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 145,415 milesFair Deal
$12,500$748 Below Market
Cummins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Weatherford / Oklahoma
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD. We stock New Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Buick we can say YES we have it all and we are closer than you think! From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to Purchase, Finance, or Service a New or Used car, truck or SUV you’ve come to the right place. Call us today or visit www.cumminsautogroup.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23U24F161900
Stock: D91611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 151,333 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,850
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Plow Truck!!! Recent Arrival!2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive 4WD** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29U34E111925
Stock: ZC1251A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2020
- 181,178 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,815
Woodhouse Chevrolet - Missouri Valley / Iowa
Only 181,178 Miles! This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD boasts a Gas V8 6.0L/364 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4-16" X 6.5" (40.6 CM X 16.5 CM) 8-LUG CHROME-STYLED STEEL, includes chrome center caps and steel spare (STD), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, TOW/HAUL MODE, (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler and electronic engine grade braking, TRANSFER CASE, ELECTRONIC SHIFT, includes push-button controls.* This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features the Following Options *HEAVY-DUTY POWER PACKAGE, includes (LLY) Engine, Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel, (M74) Transmission, Allison 1000 5-speed automatic, and (G80) Differential, locking, heavy-duty, rear, AIR CLEANER, HIGH-CAPACITY (Included with (LLY) Engine, Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel V8. -Included with (Z82) Trailering equipment, heavy-duty. -Included with (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package) , TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 7-way to 4-way trailer adapter, instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, and 1-way sealed connector for center high-mounted stop/brake lamp. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity, TIRES, LT245/75R16E, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) (Includes 5 tires with (E63) Pickup bed, Fleetside box. -Includes 4 tires with (ZW9) Pickup bed, delete), SPARE TIRE LOCK keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, Radio Data System (RDS) and 4-speakers on Regular Cab Models, 6 speakers on Extended and Crew Cab Models (with bucket seats UB1 includes Bose speaker system, Bose amplifier and Bose subwoofer), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING, CENTER FOLD-DOWN ARMREST WITH STORAGE, ADJUSTABLE OUTBOARD HEAD RESTRAINTS, AND STORAGE POCKETS ON EXTENDED CAB MODELS (STD), SEAT TRIM, CUSTOM CLOTH (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment.* Stop By Today *Stop by Woodhouse Chevrolet Buick Missouri Valley located at 1951 Highway 30, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD boasts a Gas V8 6.0L/364 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4-16" X 6.5" (40.6 CM X 16.5 CM) 8-LUG CHROME-STYLED STEEL, includes chrome center caps and steel spare (STD), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, TOW/HAUL MODE, (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler and electronic engine grade braking, TRANSFER CASE, ELECTRONIC SHIFT, includes push-button controls.* This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features the Following Options *HEAVY-DUTY POWER PACKAGE, includes (LLY) Engine, Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel, (M74) Transmission, Allison 1000 5-speed automatic, and (G80) Differential, locking, heavy-duty, rear, AIR CLEANER, HIGH-CAPACITY (Included with (LLY) Engine, Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel V8. -Included with (Z82) Trailering equipment, heavy-duty. -Included with (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package) , TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 7-way to 4-way trailer adapter, instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, and 1-way sealed connector for center high-mounted stop/brake lamp. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity, TIRES, LT245/75R16E, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) (Includes 5 tires with (E63) Pickup bed, Fleetside box. -Includes 4 tires with (ZW9) Pickup bed, delete), SPARE TIRE LOCK keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, Radio Data System (RDS) and 4-speakers on Regular Cab Models, 6 speakers on Extended and Crew Cab Models (with bucket seats UB1 includes Bose speaker system, Bose amplifier and Bose subwoofer), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING, CENTER FOLD-DOWN ARMREST WITH STORAGE, ADJUSTABLE OUTBOARD HEAD RESTRAINTS, AND STORAGE POCKETS ON EXTENDED CAB MODELS (STD), SEAT TRIM, CUSTOM CLOTH (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD come see us at Woodhouse Chevrolet Buick Missouri Valley, 1951 Highway 30, Missouri Valley, IA 51555. Just minutes away!Only 180,001 Miles! This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD delivers a Gas V8 6.0L/364 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4-16" X 6.5" (40.6 CM X 16.5 CM) 8-LUG CHROME-STYLED STEEL, includes chrome center caps and steel spare (STD), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, TOW/HAUL MODE, (KNP) Cooling, external transmission oil cooler and electronic engine grade braking, TRANSFER CASE, ELECTRONIC SHIFT, includes push-button controls.* This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features the Following Options *HEAVY-DUTY POWER PACKAGE, includes (LLY) Engine, Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel, (M74) Transmission, Allison 1000 5-speed automatic, and (G80) Differential, locking, heavy-duty, rear, AIR CLEANER, HIGH-CAPACITY (Included with (LLY) Engine, Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel V8. -Included with (Z82) Trailering equipment, heavy-duty. -Included with (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package) , TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 7-way to 4-way trailer adapter, instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, and 1-way sealed connector for center high-mounted stop/brake lamp. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner, high capacity, TIRES, LT245/75R16E, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD) (Includes 5 tires with (E63) Pickup bed, Fleetside box. -Includes 4 tires with (ZW9) Pickup bed, delete), SPARE TIRE LOCK keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, Radio Data System (RDS) and 4-speakers on Regular Cab Models, 6 speakers on Extended and Crew Cab Models (with bucket seats UB1 includes Bose speaker system, Bose amplifier and Bose subwoofer), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING, CENTER FOLD-DOWN ARMREST WITH STORAGE, ADJUSTABLE OUTBOARD HEAD RESTRAINTS, AND STORAGE POCKETS ON EXTENDED CAB MODELS (STD), SEAT TRIM, CUSTOM CLOTH (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Woodhouse Chevrolet Buick Missouri Valley, 1951 Highway 30, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK291X4E101401
Stock: K190775C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 158,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,893
Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois
FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Doeskin Tan 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS RWD Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Black Manual Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.STRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHC29124E148659
Stock: 41849A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 208,782 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,598
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Heavy-Duty Power Package; Transmission; Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive; Tow/Haul Mode; Leather Seats Differential; Locking; Heavy-Duty; Rear Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty; Tires; Lt245/75R16E; On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Covers; Radiator Grille And Front Bumper Openings; Mirrors; Outside Rearview; Power; Heated; Camper-Style; Engine Block Heater Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; 5Th Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer; Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Spare Tire Lock Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual; 770 Cold-Cranking Amps; Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler; Auxiliary; Heavy-Duty; Air-To-Oil Engine; Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel V8 Gvwr; 9200 Lbs. (4173 Kg) Paint; Solid Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seat Trim; Leather Seats; Front Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets; Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc CD Changer; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *FOUR WHEEL DRIVE* *PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM* *TOWING PACKAGE* *OFF ROAD TIRES* *OVERSIZED PREMIUM WHEELS* This 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is proudly offered by AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is the one! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23164F171786
Stock: 4F171786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 206,078 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
Serra Auto Park's pre-auction inventory offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. All vehicles displayed pre-auction are sold AS-IS. The term AS-IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. THIS VEHICLE CAN NOT BE SOLD TO ANYONE WITHOUT AN OHIO MAILING ADDRESS. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and/or body defects. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS-IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS-IS vehicle will pay all costs for any repairs. Serra Auto Park assumes no responsibility for any repairs, regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the pre-auction inventory section. Thank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK24U64E331390
Stock: C50142TTC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 143,042 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,899
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Tow Hitch ONE OWNER 2004 CHEVROLET SILVERADO K2500HD 1GCHK23234F265830 CREW PICKUP 6.6L V8 F DIESEL 4 WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23234F265830
Stock: 12168G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 249,969 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,995$231 Below Market
Auto Magic - Billings / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23204F180685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
