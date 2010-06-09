Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Heavy-Duty Power Package; Transmission; Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive; Tow/Haul Mode; Leather Seats Differential; Locking; Heavy-Duty; Rear Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty; Tires; Lt245/75R16E; On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Covers; Radiator Grille And Front Bumper Openings; Mirrors; Outside Rearview; Power; Heated; Camper-Style; Engine Block Heater Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; 5Th Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer; Air Cleaner; High-Capacity Spare Tire Lock Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual; 770 Cold-Cranking Amps; Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler; Auxiliary; Heavy-Duty; Air-To-Oil Engine; Duramax 6600 Turbo Diesel V8 Gvwr; 9200 Lbs. (4173 Kg) Paint; Solid Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seat Trim; Leather Seats; Front Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets; Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc CD Changer; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *FOUR WHEEL DRIVE* *PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM* *TOWING PACKAGE* *OFF ROAD TIRES* *OVERSIZED PREMIUM WHEELS* This 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is proudly offered by AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is the one! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHK23164F171786

Stock: 4F171786

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020