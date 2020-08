Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Kunes Country Morrison - Morrison / Illinois

2004 CHEVY SILVERADO 2500HD LS Ext Cab. Yes, it's a local trade, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Silverado 2500HD LS, 4WD, Sport Red Metallic.I may not be good at math, but I do know that YOU plus this SWEET MACHINE adds up to the GLORY of pulling your buddy's truck out of the ditch with EASE as you SLAM a whole bag of BEEF JERKY and chase it down with an ice-cold Mt. Dew. Some magazine gave the 2004 Silverado 2500HD 4 out of 5 stars for quality. The Macho Man Randy Savage gave this particular Silverado 2500HD a 5 out of 5 for OH YEEAA! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1GCHK29U24E238262

Stock: TP34054C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020