2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Massive towing and hauling capacities, refined and quiet ride, solid build quality, confidence-inspiring steering feel, comfy seats.
- No side airbags available, stability control only on standard-bed versions.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a solid choice in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its brawny capabilities, refined cabin and comfy ride.
Vehicle overview
Heavy-duty pickups are a select breed. In fact, there is but a quartet of models to choose from: actually, only three, as two of them are platform mates. Yet the competition is stiff among these big boys, and the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is right in the thick of the melee. Along with its GMC Sierra clone, the Silverado boasts an easy-to-handle demeanor and an inviting, high-quality cabin to go along with the immense hauling and towing capacities one would expect of such a workhorse.
Whether you choose the Silverado or Sierra, you can't go wrong. As far as its rivals, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is similarly comfortable and capable, but the GM trucks still offer a little more work capacity as well as a nicer cabin (especially with the LTZ trim). Last but not least, the Dodge Ram 2500 Heavy Duty has been redesigned this year, and though it can't match the Chevy's hauling capacity, it now has the nicest cabin in the segment as well as a quieter ride compared to its precursor.
The reality is that the differences among all these tough trucks have grown smaller as the vehicles have gotten better with each passing generation. As such, unless you have undying brand loyalty, your purchase decision will likely be made based on nuances such as how the seats fit you and what features you do and don't need.
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models
The 2010 Chevy Silverado 2500HD full-size pickup is available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Regular cabs only come with a long bed, while the other two cabs can have a standard or long bed. Trim levels include the basic Work Truck, midlevel LT and king-of-the-hill LTZ.
The Work Truck comes with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a trip computer, OnStar, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and a stereo with just an AM/FM radio. The LT adds keyless entry, tinted rear windows, full power accessories, a CD player, cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Some of these items are optional on the Work Truck.
The LTZ is only available with the extended and crew cabs. It adds a locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with an integrated trailer brake controller), alloy wheels, leather upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, remote engine start, upgraded interior design with wood trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, foglamps, 12-way power front bucket seats, heated seats, rear audio controls, Bluetooth and an upgraded audio system (with a USB port, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a Bose speaker system). Some of these features are optional on the LT.
Other options available on the LT and LTZ include a power-sliding rear window, a sunroof (LTZ only), a navigation system with real-time traffic updates, a rearview camera, rear parking assist sensors, power-folding exterior mirrors, power-folding and -extending camper mirrors, a Z71 off-road package (skid plates, off-road suspension, bigger stabilizer bar), the EZ-Lift tailgate, power-adjustable pedals and a rear-seat entertainment system (LTZ only).
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard engine in the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a 6.0-liter gasoline-fueled V8 making 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. Optional is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel Duramax V8 that boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. It gets a different six-speed automatic and is the go-to choice if you require a burly tow vehicle (it also gets better fuel economy). Properly equipped, the 2500HD can haul up to approximately 3,900 pounds and tow up to 13,000 pounds.
Rear-wheel drive is standard across the board, with four-wheel drive optional. Although the Work Truck 4WD gets a traditional floor-mounted transfer case, the two other trim levels available on the Silverado 4WD get Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes are standard, while front side and side curtain airbags are not available. Curiously, stability control comes only on standard-bed trucks. A Safety package that includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist is optional, as is a rear parking camera.
Driving
A notable strong point is the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD's well-weighted steering that provides the driver with a great sense of vehicle control. This is a particular benefit on tight country roads.
Although a heavy-duty pickup and its taut rear suspension will never offer a Cadillac ride, the Silverado 2500 is surprisingly comfortable over long distances. Both engines are strong, but if you can swing the price premium, the hefty performance and reasonable fuel economy of the Duramax diesel make it a very tempting choice.
Interior
The 2010 Chevy Silverado 2500HD features two different interior designs depending on trim level. The Work Truck and the LT feature a more utilitarian trucklike dash design with an open lower center portion to accommodate the standard three-person front bench (a center console is added with the optional bucket seats). The LTZ, however, gets the same upscale design as the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs, lending the Silverado's cabin a classier feel with its wood and metallic accents. With either design you get straightforward controls within relatively easy reach. However, the available dual-zone climate control buttons are small and difficult to operate with gloves.
The front seats are quite comfy, but some editors found the pedals placed too far apart and the tilt-only steering wheel located too close to the dash. Space in the crew cab's backseat is very roomy, and most average-size adults should find the extended cab acceptable. We strongly suggest springing for the available rearview camera, which not only makes parking the behemoth 2500 much easier but also reduces the guesswork when you're hitching up a trailer.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer