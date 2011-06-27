Vehicle overview

Heavy-duty pickups are a select breed. In fact, there is but a quartet of models to choose from: actually, only three, as two of them are platform mates. Yet the competition is stiff among these big boys, and the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is right in the thick of the melee. Along with its GMC Sierra clone, the Silverado boasts an easy-to-handle demeanor and an inviting, high-quality cabin to go along with the immense hauling and towing capacities one would expect of such a workhorse.

Whether you choose the Silverado or Sierra, you can't go wrong. As far as its rivals, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is similarly comfortable and capable, but the GM trucks still offer a little more work capacity as well as a nicer cabin (especially with the LTZ trim). Last but not least, the Dodge Ram 2500 Heavy Duty has been redesigned this year, and though it can't match the Chevy's hauling capacity, it now has the nicest cabin in the segment as well as a quieter ride compared to its precursor.

The reality is that the differences among all these tough trucks have grown smaller as the vehicles have gotten better with each passing generation. As such, unless you have undying brand loyalty, your purchase decision will likely be made based on nuances such as how the seats fit you and what features you do and don't need.