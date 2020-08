Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming

This used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD in Laramie, WYOMING is worth a look. The way this truck runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 8 cylinder Arrival Blue Metallic truck that can balance family and work. With 251,255 miles and priced at $6,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHK23U63F153071

Stock: 3059A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-23-2020