  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • refined and quiet ride
  • strong diesel engine
  • available CNG fueling for regular V8
  • solid build quality.
  • Limited availability of telescoping steering column.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$19,251 - $23,040
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a fully modern heavy-duty pickup truck with serious strength and a surprisingly refined demeanor.

Vehicle overview

Following a full redesign last year, the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD burnishes its appeal with some features that make this workhorse feel like less work to drive. There's a newly available Digital Steering Assist system, for example, that adapts the power assist to different driving scenarios. Chevrolet has also added an intermediate infotainment option in the form of a 7-inch MyLink touchscreen that mirrors the features of last year's premium 8-inch system (which remains available). Moreover, both touchscreens receive Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality for full smartphone integration.

The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is just at home in the city as it is out at the ranch.

Unchanged, thankfully, is the Silverado 2500HD's pleasant driving character. This big rig is unexpectedly smooth and quiet on the road. Moreover, it offers a pair of outstanding engines that can really haul the mail, whether you choose the gasoline (or bi-fuel) V8 or the monstrous turbodiesel V8. Throw in a nicely appointed interior and you've got a remarkably well-rounded vehicle, especially by the traditionally utilitarian standards of this segment.

In a class where every entrant is built to move mountains, the competition is predictably fierce, including the Ford F-250 Super Duty and the Ram 2500. Both of these beasts offer gasoline and diesel engine options, as well as competitive payload and towing capabilities. With the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500's fundamental goodness and added equipment, however, it's a more attractive choice than ever for shoppers who need this kind of strength.

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in regular cab, double cab and crew cab body styles with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. The regular cab is available only with a long bed (8 feet), while the double cab and crew cab models offer either a standard bed (6.5 feet) or a long bed. If you're looking for a truck with a dual rear axle ("dually"), you'll want to check out the beefed-up Silverado 3500HD. Trim levels start at the base WT (Work Truck), step up to the midlevel LT and LTZ and top out at the upscale High Country.

The Silverado 2500HD's available MyLink touchscreen interface adds a contemporary touch to this beast of burden.

Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes chrome bumpers, 17-inch steel wheels, an auto-locking rear differential, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, power door locks, manual crank windows, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 4.2-inch central display and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. The double- and crew-cab WT models get six speakers as standard.

Optional on the WT is a MyLink 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OnStar, 4G LTE WiFi, Bluetooth, voice controls, satellite radio and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, tinted rear windows, a remote-locking EZ-lift/lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, carpeting, a CD player and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition, leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power front bucket seats (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 110-volt power point.

At the top of the ladder, the High Country adds several luxury touches, including front and rear parking sensors, a unique grille, 6-inch chrome side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-on bedliner, a navigation system, wireless phone charging, heated and ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system.

Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include a hard or soft tonneau cover, a sunroof, a Driver Alert package (includes the front and rear parking sensors plus lane-departure warning, forward collision alert and a safety alert driver seat), power-adjustable pedals and a rear-seat entertainment system. The Z71 Off-Road package comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, hill descent control, a transfer-case skid plate, specially tuned shock absorbers, a different front stabilizer bar, a trim-specific gauge cluster and unique Z71 styling flourishes.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Silverado 2500HD gets a newly available 7-inch MyLink touchscreen interface, while both that interface and the premium 8-inch version receive a faster processor and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Also, higher-end models introduce a variable-assist steering system, and a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailering prep package joins the options list. Other new features include wireless phone charging and a remote locking tailgate.

Performance & mpg

The Silverado 2500HD's base engine is a 6.0-liter V8 making 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, while the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 makes 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with six-speed automatic transmissions, though the turbodiesel gets a stouter Allison 1000 unit.

When the beefy turbodiesel V8 is specified, an exhaust-brake function is included for enhanced engine-braking capability.

Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas (CNG). However, CNG power output drops to 301 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque.

All models come standard with rear-wheel drive and offer four-wheel drive as an option. Properly equipped, the Silverado 2500HD can haul up to 3,534 pounds and tow up to 18,000 pounds. Although these numbers vary slightly from last year, they are a reflection of newly adopted SAE standards and not any updated hardware.

These trucks clearly aren't built for speed, but at the Edmunds test track, a diesel-powered Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab 4WD hit 60 mph from a standing start in 6.6 seconds. That's very quick for a heavy-duty pickup.

Safety

Standard safety features for the Silverado 2500HD include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with trailer sway control), front and front-side airbags and side curtain airbags. All trims above WT also come with OnStar (includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation).

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and the Driver Alert package (parking sensors plus lane-departure warning, forward-collision alert and a safety alert seat).

In Edmunds brake testing, the above-mentioned turbodiesel Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab 4WD came to a stop from 60 mph in 135 feet, which is about average.

Driving

Having driven the 2016 Silverado 2500HD over many miles of city streets and highways, we give it top marks for civility. Compared to the Silverado 1500, there's a bit more road noise from the HD's beefier tires and wind noise from its larger mirrors, but that's splitting hairs considering how quiet and serene the cabin is overall. Even if you opt for the larger diesel engine, the distinctive clatter from under the hood is never obnoxious.

The Z71 Off-Road package gives the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a formidable off-road skillset.

Around turns, the big truck's steering has a light, precise feel, and body roll is decently controlled. Negotiating a multi-point turn can require a lot of wheel work, but the variable Digital Steering Assist system (available on all except the WT) can help make such situations easier to navigate. Even when towing a 17,000-pound horse trailer, the 2500HD is composed and stable. The beefed-up suspension underpinnings are intended specifically for these kinds of loads, so a bit of mass helps take some of the stiffness out of the ride; nonetheless, the truck still rides pretty agreeably when it's unladen.

Interior

The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD's cabin is considerably more modern and pleasant than before thanks to a redesign in 2015. Materials quality is satisfactory, and the gauge cluster's crisp graphics make it easy to read day or night. Switchgear is generally sized and placed well, while nice large grab handles along the front window pillars help with ingress and egress. The top High Country trim level adds exclusive saddle brown leather and handsome accent stitching atop the dash for a cabin that blurs the line between business and luxury.

If you want an upscale interior in your heavy-duty truck, the 2016 Silverado 2500HD obliges with available leather upholstery and a host of convenience items.

The 4.2-inch color information display located between the tachometer and the speedometer is intuitive to navigate, though the WT trim makes do with a monochromatic 3.5-inch display. On the center stack, both the 7-inch and 8-inch MyLink touchscreens include intuitive menu structures and plenty of features.

The seats up front are amply sized, supportive and fairly comfortable. However, the lack of a telescoping steering wheel in the WT trim (it's optional on LT and standard on higher trims) may make it harder for some people to find an ideal driving position. In the four-door crew cab model, passengers need not argue about who sits up front, as the rear cabin provides ample space along with solid leg and back support.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(50%)
4(8%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(17%)
3.8
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

they don't build em like they use to
Tom G,10/08/2016
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I actually have the 2016 2500hd Duramax LTZ (not one of the choices) and with about 30K miles. I drive some dusty roads and like having a camper shell to normally keep things dry and clean, but the bed has so many holes designed in for weight reduction that dust comes into the bed in buckets. My previous 2006 chevy 1500 had a solid bed and I could sleep in the bed with out a dust mask, not this truck. They have left big gaps around the tailgate that water and dirt comes and I have tried to add gaskets to seal up gaps but nothing really works. The truck drives ok but the recommended tire pressure at 75psi rear has the back end dancing on every bump when not loaded. I lower the tire pressure when not hauling, and it helps, but the tire pressure sensor goes off. The seats are much stiffer that my 06 due to the heat/cooling function but I rarely use that function. Lots of AC, DC, USB connections which are handy and, except for the almost useless Navigation system, most of the electronics features are good. The lane departure feature is nice as is the backup camera. The body is just not that well built if one uses the truck for other than a city commuter. After a couple years of use the previous comments are still relevant plus: I don't like the DEF alert that doesn't indicate the fluid level it only says "OK" until its NOT then you run the risk of decreased speed until the DEF tank is filled. If you are away from services (like in the middle of Nevada or Canada) you can get stuck with speed limitations till the DEF is refilled. Also, I had an occasion where a wire from a sensor came loose and touched the manifold causing the computer to decrease engine output putting me in a dangerous situation on a mountain highway with an engine that didn't have the power to pull a hill. had to have the truck towed 50 miles for a 5 minute repair. The On-Star feature was helpful getting me towed but makes one wonder what problems are laying in wait and how the computer will limit the truck's function. After 2 years all the above is still sadly in place. I only have 25000 miles as this is a pleasure vehicle for me but on recent 2000mi trip towing my toy hauler around the western states I again had DEF warnings while in the middle of Nevada, very concerning. Also I got 9MPG towing mostly on freeways, not very impressive. I still hate that everything I put in the bed under my camper shell gets dusty. Once again the lack of a DEF dip stick or any way to know the fluid level until its too late, caught me again out in the sticks while touring in the back country telling me I had 230 miles till reduced speed. GM offered a $150 update for the nav system but they didn't suggest that it would make the system useable (which it isn't) it was just a updated map package. One complaint I have is that I can't navigate to a town. The system keeps asking for a POI or address or a previous location, often I just want to go to Redding or Ashland and system is no help. I'm not paying to upgrade the maps when I can just use Google maps on my phone for free.
Been a great truck so far
Ron,08/05/2016
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Even for a work Truck I keep finding great features. Truck runs and rides great. Tows great. (Not going to cry about warranty like somepeople) fwiw only the duramax comes with 100k power train warranty. Truck looks great, runs great. Only negative is it seems to shift a lot. 6-speed over my old 4 speed maybe. Edit: 3 years into it 40k on the odo. Still working like the day I bought it. I tow regularly with it and it satisfies all my needs in a truck.
Awesome Truck
TXGREEK,10/04/2016
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Traded in my 2014 LTZ z71 for big brother for reasons: Safety, fuel savings on highway, awesome pulling power, build quality, ergonomics, and great fun driving it. In addition to all these attributes I love buying the last model year cause you know you've gotten everything working properly after it's been out multiple years. I'll be interested in the newer one once everyone else has been used as Guinea pigs working out the glitches of the newer ram air version lol. Overall, this is a high quality badass truck!
The trucks been back to the dealership for times,
Russ,07/21/2017
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
It has a grinding noise in the front end. I've called Jim four times they don't want to help me finish the deal or four times all I want is somebody to fix it and I can't seem to get GM to fix it they tell me to roll my window up and turn the radio up
See all 12 reviews of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is priced between $18,995 and$41,500 with odometer readings between 26781 and202082 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $22,999 and$27,995 with odometer readings between 42889 and140034 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is priced between $42,999 and$54,397 with odometer readings between 17698 and78278 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country is priced between $45,500 and$55,000 with odometer readings between 27900 and53148 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2016 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,995 and mileage as low as 17698 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,631.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,191.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lease specials

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles