Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    173,484 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,250

    $4,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    246,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,850

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    145,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $3,070 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    119,631 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $1,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    129,458 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    112,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,000

    $1,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    175,985 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,991

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    227,649 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    171,422 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    108,307 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    97,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,224

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    110,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    123,334 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    73,275 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    114,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,996

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    173,989 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    157,446 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    109,955 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,950

    Details

This truck is so [non-permissible content removed]
ryan,01/08/2016
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Everything you could ever want. I have a 10,000 lb travel trailer that it pulls with ease. The suspension and ride was the most surprising to me, in a good way. It feels so amazing to drive around in. The interior is well designed and built with quality components. Buy with confidence! Have not owned a Chevy in a long time and I'm already back on the bandwagon.
