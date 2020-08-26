Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Taylor Cadillac - Toledo / Ohio

<b>Summary</b> <b>Vehicle Details</b> Local trade. Call today for availability. This Chevrolet Silverado handles exceptionally well in the snow and ice. This Chevrolet Silverado is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. The Chevrolet Silverado has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This 3/4 ton pickup has dependability you can trust. This unit is a rare vehicle and is hard to find. The vehicle will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. It will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this vehicle is a great option for you. The interior and exterior are in good condition. <b>Equipment</b> The satellite radio system in this Chevrolet Silverado gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on it. The Chevrolet Silverado is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This vehicle has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. This 3/4 ton pickup has four wheel drive capabilities. This model projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this 3/4 ton pickup. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this vehicle. <b>Packages</b> EXTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE: includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system; (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (A60) locking tailgate; (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (T96) fog lamps. SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE: includes 15-amp power for backup and roof emergency light; high-flow front bumper; forward lamp wiring harness; (TRW) Provision for cab roof mounted lamp/beacon; instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller and (NZZ) Skid Plate Package. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. TRAILERING EQUIPMENT: HEAVY-DUTY. DIFFERENTIAL: HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR. ALTERNATOR: 160 AMPS. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. PROVISION FOR CAB ROOF-MOUNTED LAMP/BEACON. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; HALOGEN. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. TAILGATE: LOCKING. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. DEFOGGER: REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHK59K49E155469

Stock: C20089B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020