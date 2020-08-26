Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 173,484 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,250$4,551 Below Market
Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV... ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TI... CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER AND MULTIMEDIA NAVIGATION with voice prompts, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (Not available with (U42) rear seat DVD player entertainment system. Not available to Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. Orders with a ship to code of Hawaii will have State of Hawaii functionality only. Includes (UBS) XM NavTraffic.), SUNROOF, POWER with express-open, Extended Cab retracts above roof, Crew Cab retracts into roof, includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [513.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. CARFAX 1-Owner WHO WE ARE PLEASE CONTACT LYDIA ABBE AT 315-570-6235 WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE. At Carbone Chevrolet, our goal is to exceed your expectations at all times. The moment your walk into our showroom we intend to help you find a new or used car you'll love. But, our relationship doesn't end there. Once you drive your new vehicle off the lot, you want to make sure that you get as much good use of out of it as possible. Basically, you'll know you are in good hands, from beginning to end. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK63K99F100055
Stock: LF209798T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 246,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,850
JP Harvey Motors - Clarksville / Texas
This U 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD in Clarksville, TX is worth a look. This truck's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. Featuring DURAMAX DIESEL 6.6L ENGINE, ALLISON 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS, Z71 OFF ROAD SUSPENSION INCLUDING OFF ROAD SKID PLATES, HD TRAILERING EQUIPMENT PKG: * LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL * INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, LT1 EQUIPMENT GROUP, SIX-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT & POWER PASSENGER SEAT and * REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYS * UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE * ISRV MIRROR W/AUTO DIMMING * OSRV MIRROR W/DRIVER SIDE AUTO DIMMING, PWR FOLD & ADJ, HEAT, TURN SIGNAL (REPLACES STD/OPT MIRROR), the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD almost has it all. It's a 8 cylinder Victory Red truck that can get the job done.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK53609F135290
Stock: 2505J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 145,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,900$3,070 Below Market
Taylor Cadillac - Toledo / Ohio
<b>Summary</b> We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Taylor Cadillac is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. Welcome to Taylor Cadillac. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Local trade. Call today for availability. This Chevrolet Silverado handles exceptionally well in the snow and ice. This Chevrolet Silverado is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. The Chevrolet Silverado has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This 3/4 ton pickup has dependability you can trust. This unit is a rare vehicle and is hard to find. The vehicle will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. It will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this vehicle is a great option for you. The interior and exterior are in good condition. <b>Equipment</b> The satellite radio system in this Chevrolet Silverado gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on it. The Chevrolet Silverado is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This vehicle has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. This 3/4 ton pickup has four wheel drive capabilities. This model projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this 3/4 ton pickup. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this vehicle. <b>Packages</b> EXTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE: includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system; (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (A60) locking tailgate; (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (T96) fog lamps. SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE: includes 15-amp power for backup and roof emergency light; high-flow front bumper; forward lamp wiring harness; (TRW) Provision for cab roof mounted lamp/beacon; instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller and (NZZ) Skid Plate Package. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. TRAILERING EQUIPMENT: HEAVY-DUTY. DIFFERENTIAL: HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR. ALTERNATOR: 160 AMPS. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. PROVISION FOR CAB ROOF-MOUNTED LAMP/BEACON. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; HALOGEN. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. TAILGATE: LOCKING. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. DEFOGGER: REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Taylor Cadillac consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, don’t hesitate to call. We understand at Taylor Cadillac that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. You are always welcome to visit our showroom for a hassle free low pressure shopping experience. Taylor Cadillac prides itself on being the best dealership in the industry. Visit us today to take a test drive. Taylor Cadillac would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK59K49E155469
Stock: C20089B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 119,631 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,995$1,633 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! LT 6.6 V8 Duramax Turbo Diesel Crew Cab 4x4. Z71, Towing Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio With Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Towing Mirrors, Spray In Bedliner, Chrome Running Boards, Soft Tonneau Cover, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires! This Silverado 2500HD has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Duramax Z71 CD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry HD Trailering Heavy Duty Trailering Package 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Locking Rear Differential Locker Limited Slip Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment HD Towing Trailer Brake Controller Towing Mirrors Tonneau Cover Running Boards Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Trailer Hitch Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK53609F130168
Stock: L203716A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 129,458 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,900$1,020 Below Market
McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK44K69F156795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,000$1,142 Below Market
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions............... 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD. Stunning! New Inventory!! Are you interested in a simply outstanding Truck? Then take a look at this terrific-looking Vehicle!!! Optional equipment includes: Off-Road Suspension Package, LTZ Plus Package, Skid Plate Package, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Front License Plate Bracket................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK63K79F122183
Stock: C201379A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 175,985 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,991
Mac Haik Ford Houston - Houston / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICED TO MOVE $4,700 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Edmunds.com's review says "Superior vehicle control and top-notch interior quality."CHEVY SILVERADO: UNMATCHED QUALITYCARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee.THE BEST TIME TO OWN THIS SILVERADOValue you deserve. This Silverado 2500HD is priced $4,700 below NADA Retail.KEY FEATURES ON THIS SILVERADO INCLUDELeather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite RadioALL THE POWER, PULLING AND PAYLOAD YOU NEED: SILVERADOSure, Silverado can help construct roads and bridges. Front porches and back decks. Things that matter. Things that last. But the most important thing we've built over the last 90 years is a bond with truck owners. A commitment to giving them what they need so they can do what needs to get done. (www.chevrolet.com)BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERGet that Great Mac Haik FeelingPricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK636X9F123492
Stock: L2182A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 227,649 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,998
Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio
Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ has a 6.6L V8, Diesel engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Lower price! Was $19,474 NOW $18,998.. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee... This rip-roaring Vehicle, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you* Your lucky day!! Optional equipment includes: Engine: Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD/Navigation, Transmission: Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Rearview Camera System, Safety Package, LTZ Plus Package, Skid Plate Package, Engine Block Heater, Front License Plate Bracket... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK63669F135493
Stock: GH9031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 171,422 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is pumped up to offer this stout 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in Blue Granite Metallic Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Integrated Trailer Brake Controller), Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package (160 Amps Alternator and Provision for Cab Roof Mounted Lamp/Beacon), Work Truck Package (6 Speaker Audio System Feature), 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth, 16" x 6.5" 8-Lug Painted Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player/XM Satellite, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, Voltmeter, and XM Satellite Radio!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK49K09E157083
Stock: TE1297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 108,307 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is pleased to offer this dependable 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Imperial Blue Metallic Beautifully equipped with Exterior Plus Package (Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, and Remote Vehicle Starter System), Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Integrated Trailer Brake Controller), Interior Plus Package (Bluetooth For Phone and Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls), Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package (160 Amps Alternator and Provision for Cab Roof Mounted Lamp/Beacon), 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth, 16" x 6.5" Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 16" x 6.5" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player/XM Satellite, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, LT Decor, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear Access Door Power Windows, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and XM Satellite Radio!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK59K19E122588
Stock: ZC1462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 97,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,224
Tradition Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newark / New York
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Graystone Metallic Clean CARFAX. RECENT TRADE IN, NEW BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth For Phone, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Off-Road Suspension Package, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Snow Plow Prep Package, XM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 16115 miles below market average! What sets us apart from other dealers is that we are a family owned and operated, low pressure and no hassle dealership. Owner onsite to listen to our customers wants and needs. Not only do we carry a great selection of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac but if we do not have the vehicle you are looking for we will go out and find it for you. We look forward to making you a customer for life with service before and after the sale. We Can Make It Happen with Guaranteed Credit Approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK54K39F124408
Stock: 90456A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 110,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*HYDRAULIC DUMP TRUCK* THIS 2009 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 4X4 6.0 VORTEC IS IN GOOD CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! INCLUDES SNOW PLOW PICTURED! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS! RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A NEW TRUCK! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN AND DON'T LET THIS GREAT DEAL PASS! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS TRUCK VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK44K09E119327
Stock: 14376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,334 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,995$407 Below Market
Pioneer Trucks - Avon / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK59K49E134203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,275 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,977
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, Local Trade, Excellent service history at a Dealership, HD TOWING, Silverado 2500HD LT, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Victory Red, Gray W Black Trim Cloth. Clean CARFAX. Victory Red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHC49K09E134173
Stock: 81335B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 114,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,996
Puklich Chevrolet - Bismarck / North Dakota
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Summit White (Fleet) 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth, 16' x 6.5' Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 17' x 7.5' 8-Lug Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player/XM Satellite, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Ebony Deep Ribbed Rubber All-Weather Mats, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Plus Package, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Plus Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, LT Decor, MP3 decoder, Off-Road Suspension Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Covers, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Call us at (701) 214-6374 For Help with any of Our Departments. See us on our Facebook Page!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK536X9F187784
Stock: L4911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 173,989 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999
Shelbyville Auto Sales - Shelbyville / Tennessee
SHARP TRUCK...POWER SEAT...POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS...GOOD TIRES...TOW PACKAGE...GOOSENECK HITCH...4WD...RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT...72 MONTHS FINANCING AVAILABLE...THIS TRUCK IS POWERED BY A LONG LASTING 6.6 DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK53619F148646
Stock: 8108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,446 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
OUT OF STATE SALE ONLY (ACCORDING TO MD STATE REGULATIONS). This outstanding example of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Heavy Duty Work Truck Crew Cab Long Box 4WD 6.6L V8 Duramax Turbo Diesel Pickup Truck is offered by Trust Auto. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Special Paint Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. More information about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD: The 2009 Chevy Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD have the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended purpose as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive new noise-reduction measures, the Silverado HD has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Interesting features of this model are wide range of configurations, Hauling and towing capability, available luxury, and quality interiors *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE A 3 MONTH / 4500 MILE POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK43689F137525
Stock: P137525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-03-2019
- 109,955 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,950
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
4 Wheel drive, Automatic transmission, cruise control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Auxiliary plug in, Towing package, Duramax, Diesel, LT, Alloy wheels. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK49679E140039
Stock: 140039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 5(82%)
- 4(12%)
- 2(6%)
