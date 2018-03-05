2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Immense hauling and towing capabilities
- Ride quality is surprisingly refined and quiet
- Powerful diesel engine option
- Solid build quality
- Telescoping steering column has limited availability
- Standard mirrors are on the small side
- Wide roof pillars compromise outward visibility
Which Silverado 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty truck with a refined demeanor and laudable towing capability. Think of the 2500HD as the Silverado 1500's big brother, capable of towing and hauling more but with many of the same styling cues and overall virtues.
Maximum towing weight for the 2500HD checks in at 14,500 pounds with a conventional tow hitch or 18,100 pounds when using a fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailer. Those numbers are good enough to compete with any 2500 series pickup truck on the market and certainly more than most people will need.
From behind the wheel, the Silverado 2500HD also drives a bit like a pumped-up version of the 1500. It is still quiet and comfortable on the inside, without much in the way of highway noise. It also feels well put-together, boasting sturdy switches and knobs along with a clear and crisp center touchscreen. If you're in need of a massively competent pickup that's also well-rounded as a daily driver, make sure to take a closer look at the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck with increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the standard full-size pickup from Chevy (the Silverado 1500). The 2500HD is available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. The base WT is aimed squarely at those looking to use the 2500HD as a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds luxuries such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country adds an upscale flair with ventilated front seats and navigation.
Chevy offers the 2500HD in regular-cab, double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. The regular cab is available only with a long bed (8.2 feet), while the double-cab and crew-cab models offer either a standard bed (6.5 feet) or the long bed. If you're looking for a truck with a dual rear axle (aka dually), you'll want to check out the beefed-up Silverado 3500HD.
All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic. The optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison 1000 six-speed automatic. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas (CNG).
Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes 17-inch steel wheels, an auto-locking rear differential, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Chevy's MyLink infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker audio system. The double- and crew-cab WT models get six speakers as standard as well as power windows. Optional on the WT is OnStar (with 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot) and satellite radio.
The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features, plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated and power-adjustable mirrors, a remote-locking EZ Lift & Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display, radio and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver's seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 110-volt power outlet, and a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.
At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with 20-inch wheels, side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package (lane departure warning, forward collision warning and parking sensors).
Most features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, tow mirrors, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology6.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Silverado 2500HD models:
- Teen Driver Modes
- Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior and activate available safety features.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.
