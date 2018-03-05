  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(16)
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Immense hauling and towing capabilities
  • Ride quality is surprisingly refined and quiet
  • Powerful diesel engine option
  • Solid build quality
  • Telescoping steering column has limited availability
  • Standard mirrors are on the small side
  • Wide roof pillars compromise outward visibility
List Price Range
$30,998 - $61,000
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Which Silverado 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?

The 2500HD's base Work Truck trim is definitely appealing when you consider the capability you're getting for your dollar, but we'd recommend going with the LT trim level at the very least. The Silverado 2500HD LT gets the larger infotainment screen and cloth upholstery with carpeted floors. Upgrading to the more powerful 6.6-liter diesel V8 engine is a good idea if you'll be doing a lot of towing. And adding the LT Convenience package, which includes a power-adjustable driver's seat, remote start and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, boosts the 2500's livability.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty truck with a refined demeanor and laudable towing capability. Think of the 2500HD as the Silverado 1500's big brother, capable of towing and hauling more but with many of the same styling cues and overall virtues.

Maximum towing weight for the 2500HD checks in at 14,500 pounds with a conventional tow hitch or 18,100 pounds when using a fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailer. Those numbers are good enough to compete with any 2500 series pickup truck on the market and certainly more than most people will need.

From behind the wheel, the Silverado 2500HD also drives a bit like a pumped-up version of the 1500. It is still quiet and comfortable on the inside, without much in the way of highway noise. It also feels well put-together, boasting sturdy switches and knobs along with a clear and crisp center touchscreen. If you're in need of a massively competent pickup that's also well-rounded as a daily driver, make sure to take a closer look at the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck with increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the standard full-size pickup from Chevy (the Silverado 1500). The 2500HD is available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. The base WT is aimed squarely at those looking to use the 2500HD as a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds luxuries such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country adds an upscale flair with ventilated front seats and navigation.

Chevy offers the 2500HD in regular-cab, double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. The regular cab is available only with a long bed (8.2 feet), while the double-cab and crew-cab models offer either a standard bed (6.5 feet) or the long bed. If you're looking for a truck with a dual rear axle (aka dually), you'll want to check out the beefed-up Silverado 3500HD.

All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic. The optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison 1000 six-speed automatic. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas (CNG).

Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes 17-inch steel wheels, an auto-locking rear differential, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Chevy's MyLink infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker audio system. The double- and crew-cab WT models get six speakers as standard as well as power windows. Optional on the WT is OnStar (with 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot) and satellite radio.

The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features, plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated and power-adjustable mirrors, a remote-locking EZ Lift & Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display, radio and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver's seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 110-volt power outlet, and a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.

At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with 20-inch wheels, side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package (lane departure warning, forward collision warning and parking sensors).

Most features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, tow mirrors, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed).

Driving

8.0
The 6.6-liter diesel V8 gives the Silverado 2500HD big towing numbers and impressive acceleration. The steering and braking are less awe-inspiring, but objectively this truck performs well by most standards that matter to truck buyers.

Acceleration

8.5
The 6.6-liter diesel makes massive torque and more than sufficient power, which give it a surge of acceleration off the line. In our testing, it zipped from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.7 seconds. In-town acceleration is more reserved, but there's plenty of power to get this truck up to freeway speed.

Braking

5.0
These brakes don't inspire much confidence. Under hard braking, the pedal can go all the way to the floor. Braking distances are long, but in traffic they seem to work well enough if you leave some distance. You just don't feel very connected to the action.

Steering

7.0
The steering is well-weighted and provides stability when cruising straight, but it's hard to judge what the tires are doing around turns. The low steering ratio adds stability when towing but results in busy hands when parking or making U-turns.

Handling

7.5
The big surprise is how well this gargantuan vehicle takes turns. There's minimal body roll around corners unless you're going way too fast. In parking lots and tight spaces, it maneuvers well enough considering its size.

Drivability

7.5
If you live in a city, drivability will be low with any 2500 series pickup truck. Otherwise, the diesel's low-end torque and abundant features make for a pretty approachable truck.

Off-road

8.0
Our test vehicle had the Off-Road Z71 package — which is a great deal for the price — and serious ground clearance. You won't be taking this on any tight trails, but it will conquer your average dirt road.

Comfort

7.0
Despite the harsh ride from a very stiff and bouncy suspension, the Silverado HD is relatively comfortable. Put a big load in back, and you'll have a road-trip-ready vehicle. But day-to-day comfort suffers, so you might want a 1500 if you don't need the 2500's extra towing capacity.

Seat comfort

7.5
You'll find big, well-bolstered and comfortable seats no matter which seating position you're in. The seats are wide with sufficient contours to hold you in place, and they provide great road-trip comfort.

Ride comfort

6.0
This truck bounces, shimmies, shakes and jumps over the slightest road imperfections. That's forgivable in the 3500 class, but this 2500 should be a bit better. Load it up with a heavy payload or a big trailer, though, and the ride quality is significantly better.

Noise & vibration

7.0
While road noise is subdued, there is quite a bit of wind noise from the Silverado's square front end and big mirrors. The diesel engine rumbles a bit, but it isn't particularly grating or abrasive while cruising on the highway.

Climate control

8.0
The big knobs and easy-to-read layouts are a plus. The air conditioning blows cold. The split-operation for the heated seats is a neat feature — you can heat your sore back without cooking your behind as well. The vents are vertically mounted, which isn't ideal, but they're easy to direct.

Interior

7.5
While it might not be the most luxurious vehicle in the class, this Silverado HD has a totally livable interior. The overall design is dated, but materials quality is sufficient.

Ease of use

8.0
The 2500HD's controls are easy to use with large, legible buttons and quick touchscreen response times.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
A grab handle and side steps make it easier to get in and out of the Silverado HD, but there is still some climbing involved. Still, entering and exiting aren't any harder than usual in the HD truck class.

Driving position

8.0
The adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a generally good view over the hood combine for an excellent driving position. You've got a commanding view of the road however you position the seat.

Roominess

8.0
Call all your NBA player friends and have them stretch out. You can be tall, wide — or both — and fit with no problem in this truck. It's big on the outside, so there's lots of space for five people on the inside.

Visibility

6.0
All of the Silverado's roof pillars are wide and thick and obstruct your view. The big towing mirrors and the rearview camera help the situation, but knowing where the corners of the truck are is tough.

Quality

6.5
The body panels and interior pieces are well put-together. We didn't notice any rattling, shaking or malfunctioning during our test. Interior materials aren't the nicest in the class, but they certainly suffice for such a utility-focused vehicle.

Utility

7.5
The 2500HD can tow and haul massive loads, and it has abundant interior storage. But offerings from Ford and Ram outclass it in a couple key categories.

Small-item storage

9.0
Massive pockets are everywhere. A giant center console, a split-open glovebox, multiple cupholders in each door, both front and back. If you're looking for more small-item storage, the only place you'll find it is in the Ram equivalent, which has small, in-floor cooler boxes in the rear seat.

Cargo space

8.0
Mirroring its rivals, the Silverado 2500HD is available with a standard bed (6 feet 5 inches) and a long bed (8 feet 2 inch). Our test truck had the long bed, which allows for a massive amount of cargo space. The rear seats fold up for big interior storage as well.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The 2500 can fit three car seats in the back without much fuss. There are two sets of easily accessible lower latch anchors and three shelf anchors that are a bit harder to reach. But this truck's sheer altitude makes it less than desirable unless lifting kids is your workout program.

Towing

7.5
The 6.6-liter turbodiesel has massive torque and power, but the Silverado's towing capacities are a bit lower than those of key rivals. The max trailer weight behind the Chevy 2500HD is 14,500 pounds; it can tow 18,100 pounds with a fifth-wheel trailer.

Hauling

7.5
All full-size truck beds are similar size. This one can be accessed by corner bed steps built into the rear bumper corners. Payload maxes out at 3,204 pounds — lower than what the class leaders can handle, but only by a few hundred pounds.

Technology

6.0
Using Chevy's MyLink interface is pretty simple upfront for the most part, but we had several usability issues with our test vehicle. Finicky voice controls and subpar device integration made for a frustrating user experience.

Audio & navigation

6.5
Menu logic on the Chevy MyLink system is easy to understand, but it's not the most elegant in the class. Touchscreen responses are slower than with the class leaders' systems. We like the look of the optional 8-inch touchscreen, but it doesn't stand out much from rival systems.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with many dropped connections over the course of the test. When it worked, we generally like the interface, but even then it takes quite a bit of time to load music. Best to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Voice control

6.0
Several attempts to use the Silverado's built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the physical knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(43%)
4(12%)
3(12%)
2(13%)
1(20%)
3.5
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Needs air vents in back!
Tiffany,08/19/2018
LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
We own a 2005 hd2500 diesel four door that truck has vents in the back for back seat passengers. The new 2018 2500hd diesel high country that we purchased doesn’t have the vents that’s my only complaint
Safety chains won’t attach to trailer receiver hit
Bill,03/10/2018
LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Since about 2015 when the receiver on the Chevrolet/ GMC 2500 and 3500 HDs was changed basically all existing trailer safety chains will not attach to the hitch. Called Chevrolet Customer service and they state that they are aware of the issue but flat out refuse to help the customer with a solution. Their point is that the hitch “performs as designed”. You will have to come up with some kind of a hack to attach the chains and it you get stopped for an inspection will get cited for a non DOT chain attachment. Two years later and as I said in the first review Chevrolet will do absolutely nothing to rectify the safety chain problem and keep putting the on new models KNOWING they won’t accept safety chain hooks. So now after people asking for a gas engine with more power the come up with a 6.6 with just over 400 hp that is less that both Ford and Ram. They are also stopping production of the Impala and other cars. GM, in my opinion is on the way out. They aren’t keeping up with the competition and the Ford 3.5 V6 is eating their lunch and they have no answer for it. It has up to 375 HP and the 5.3 GM V8 only has 355. They spend all their efforts on the Corvette and Camaro. You can’t get a 6.2 unless you pay for a very expensive trim package putting the 6.2 out of a lot of people’s reach financially but the powers that be at GM are clueless. Ram sales passed Chevrolet this year.
Needed HD truck to haul travel trailer
The Bear,06/21/2018
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I have about 1100 miles on an LTZ crew cab with the Duramax package. Bought it to pull my 6800# travel trailer. Tows wonderfully. Diesel is the right powertrain for towing. Can cruise at highway speed so I don't become a rolling road block. Around town the ride reminds you that this is a heavy duty truck but no complaints as it is very comfortable on highway and when towing. Having enough truck makes trips enjoyable not a 'white knuckle' experience. The LTZ interior is comfortable for my wife and I, both retirement age. This is the right truck for our intended purpose. Tows well, runs with traffic on the highway, and comfortable. Just what we needed. Mileage drops from 17 around town to 10.5 when towing. Wish DEF tank fill was easier to access and cheapy DEF refill spouts didn't leak. Hate spills/dribbles in new engine bay.
Silvia III
DD2,08/09/2018
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I test drove this truck when I was considering trading up from my 2015 which is currently working very well for me. It was basically the same truck except w/o nav. which I was told is no longer offered. You can use nav linked from your smart phone. Personally, I would rather have a dedicated unit in my truck. I decided to not trade as the numbers on a deal were to far apart.
See all 16 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Silverado 2500HD models:

Teen Driver Modes
Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior and activate available safety features.
Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is priced between $38,999 and$45,000 with odometer readings between 31475 and93119 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $30,998 and$49,999 with odometer readings between 19444 and101925 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is priced between $55,450 and$61,000 with odometer readings between 34743 and60517 miles.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2018 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,998 and mileage as low as 19444 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,361.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,624.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,654.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

