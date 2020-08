Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Wt Convenience Package Trailering Equipment Tire; Spare Lt265/70R17E All-Terrain; Blackwall Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering; Upper Glass; Manual-Folding And Extending; Black; Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Glass; Deep-Tinted Rear Vision Camera Tires; Lt265/70R17E All-Terrain; Blackwall Power Outlet; 110-Volt Ac Audio System; 4.2" Diagonal Color Display; AM/FM Stereo Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents; Cloth Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi; E85-Compatible; Flexfuel Gvwr; 9900 Lbs. (4490 Kg) Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Paint; Solid Pickup Box Rear Axle; 4.10 Ratio Remote Keyless Entry Remote Locking Tailgate Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Front Passenger Recline Summit White Suspension Package; Standard Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Steel Wheels; 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Full-Size; Steel Spare. Work Truck Preferred Equipment Group AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver is excited to offer this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck. When Chevrolet created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD as past service records are included. The interior of this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. The result, however, is that whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are designed for toughest jobs, and they are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. To understand the impressive value potential of the HD Silverado, take the 2-wheel drive 2500. Configured as a regular cab work-truck and equipped with the entry-level 6.0L V8, it is still rated to tow loads up to 14,500 lbs. Prices for this model start at just under $35,000. Interesting features of this model are wide variety of configurations, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, class-leading design, available 4-wheel drive, and powerful engine lineup

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC1KUEG5HF232873

Stock: HF232873

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020