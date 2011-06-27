  1. Home
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • refined and quiet ride
  • solid build quality
  • responsive steering
  • comfortable seats.
  • Awkward driver position
  • mediocre cabin storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Notably improved with added capability, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck.

Vehicle overview

When a task calls for more capabilities than a standard pickup truck can handle, it's time to call in the heavy-duty reinforcements. And when it comes to heavy-duty pickups, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a worthy choice among a decidedly small group of competitors.

This year the Silverado line of heavy-duty trucks receives a host of improvements to help it keep up with -- and in some instances, prevail over -- its competition. Starting with a completely new fully boxed frame for added rigidity and strength, Chevy then bolted on new suspension components for a more comfortable ride. On top of this, the Silverado's towing and hauling capacities have increased.

With these new heavier loads to pull, a new 6.6-liter "Duramax" turbodiesel option enters service with some fairly impressive stats. Output is rated at 397 horsepower and an eye-bulging 765 pound-feet of torque. That's a jump of 105 lb-ft over last year's diesel. That increase doesn't come at the expense of the environment or pocketbook, either. According to Chevrolet, this new diesel, along with the new Allison 1000 transmission, delivers 11 percent better fuel economy and lower emissions than the previous model.

On the outside, only a few changes will be apparent to the savvy shopper. A new louvered power dome-style hood, revised grille and chrome front bumper with an opening for added cooling round out the cosmetic changes. Behind the wheel, these same savvy shoppers may also notice a smoother ride courtesy of a revised independent front suspension and hydraulic body mounts.

The new changes for the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and its GMC Sierra twin follow closely on the heels of Ford's latest revisions to the F-Series Super Duty lineup. In terms of towing capabilities, the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty is in a virtual dead heat with the Silverado, with the 2011 Ram 2500 bringing up the rear. The Chevy also boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking. However, the Ford offers more in the way of maximum payload and work-solution options, while the Dodge earns high marks for its uncommonly upscale interior.

None of these choices really represents a winning or losing decision, as each pickup delivers plenty of power and utility. In the end, choosing the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD over the rest will likely come down to personal preference.

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in regular cab, extended cab or crew cab body styles. The regular cab is only available with a long bed (8 feet), while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in standard bed lengths (6.5 feet). Trim levels start at the base Work Truck and climb to the LT and range-topping LTZ.

The Work Truck trim level includes 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a trip computer, vinyl floor coverings, a 40/20/40 split front bench with fold-down center armrest, vinyl upholstery, a tilt steering wheel and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo. Stepping up to the LT adds alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, carpeted floor coverings, cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar adjustments, cruise control, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player. Many of the LT features are available on the Work Truck as options.

The LTZ trim level is only offered on extended and crew cab body styles and augments the LT's features list by adding 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, an automatic locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with integrated trailer brake controller), dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, remote starting, heated leather front bucket seats with power adjustments, a floor-mounted front center console, Bluetooth and an upgraded Bose stereo system with a USB port. Some of these features are available as options for the LT.

Additional options for the LT and LTZ models include 20-inch wheels, an aluminum bed extender, a protective bedliner, a sliding or stationary tool box, a cargo rail, a sliding bed divider, a sunroof, power-sliding rear window, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, mobile WiFi, the EZ-lift tailgate, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a rearview camera. Four-wheel-drive models can add the Z71 off-road package (includes skid plates and off-road suspension components) and a Snow Plow Prep package.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is nearly identical on the outside, but underneath Chevrolet has added a stronger frame and suspension components, a new diesel engine with exhaust braking, and a host of electronic driver aids.

Performance & mpg

The standard power plant for the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a 6.0-liter gasoline V8 engine that produces 360 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. An optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is surely the engine choice for those who plan on towing or hauling on a regular basis. This new engine produces 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a beefier six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control.

Emissions are cleaner than the previous diesel engine, thanks in part to a urea-injection system. If the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) runs low, however, speeds will be limited to 55 mpg. If the DEF reservoir is empty, that speed is lowered to 40 mph.

Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, with four-wheel drive optional. The Work Truck 4WD receives a traditional floor-mounted transfer case, while the two other trim levels get Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when wheel slippage is detected. Properly equipped, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD can haul up to 3,704 pounds of payload and tow up to 13,000 pounds with its standard ball hitch, and 16,500 pounds with a fifth-wheel connection. Aiding towing on downhill grades, the diesel engine also features a big-rig-inspired exhaust braking system to increase control and reduce brake wear.

Safety

In terms of safety, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start control and trailer sway control as standard. Front side and side curtain airbags are available as options, as are power-adjustable pedals, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Driving

With all of its chassis improvements, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD represents a big step forward for heavy-duty trucks. The stiffer frame permits the use of a suspension that can not only handle higher loads but also smooth out rough roads more efficiently.

When stacked up against the Dodge Ram 2500 and the Ford F-250, the Silverado 2500 has a few clear advantages. Superior steering precision compared to the Ford and a smaller turning circle than either rival are readily apparent and appreciated in everyday driving. And when towing a trailer, the Chevy V8 turbodiesel accelerates with more authority and climbs grades with less diesel clatter while also delivering superior fuel economy. When descending a grade, the Duramax V8's new exhaust brake works with well-timed downshifts from the transmission to lend an edge in vehicle stability over the Dodge.

Interior

The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD's interior is nearly identical to the previous year's. As such, the Work Truck is the most utilitarian of the trim levels, with vinyl covering and very little in the way of creature comforts. The LT offers a more inviting cabin with cloth and carpeting, but both models come standard with a standard three-person front bench that requires a more trucklike dash. Opting for the bucket seats will add a center console with storage. The LTZ is the classiest of the bunch, with an interior that is similar to those in the Tahoe and Suburban SUVs.

The front seats are quite comfortable, though some drivers might find the driving position a bit awkward because of the tilt-only steering wheel (it's too close to the dash) and gas and brake pedals that are far apart in order to accommodate work boots. The extended cab's rear seats are acceptable in terms of comfort, and the crew cab is certainly roomier, though the crew cab trucks from Dodge and Ford provide slightly roomier rear quarters.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 4th HD GM Truck
nitro276,12/06/2012
My toughest decision was the 6.0 Vortec or the 6.6 Duramax. This was really tough for me. I went with the 6.0 because all the emissions junk on the 6.6 today robs it of fuel economy terribly on top of the $7500 upcharge. This is one tough truck, the toughest vs. the 98, 02, and 06 I previously owned. I don't think there is a task I can throw at this truck that it cannot handle. This is my family's SUV. It carries me, my wife, our two kids, and our German Shepherd comfortably anywhere we want to go. More truck than I really need, but my 06 Sierra 2500HD saved my life when I was hit by a drunk driver.
Chevy 2500HD Great Truck
Ed,10/04/2010
I just purchased a 2011 Chevrolet 2500HD LTZ. I have only had the truck for 3 days but it has been a pleasure to drive and I love all the gadgets. Remote start, satellite radio, bluetooth phone, onstar, etc. The seating is very comfortable and the build quality is exceptional so far. I would recommend this truck to anyone that enjoys driving, needs a work truck. My main reason for buying this truck was the Heavy Duty part of the truck, 4WD and the great interior. The Bose Stereo system has incredible sound.
Overall a good truck
chris303,12/19/2011
I bought this truck new, and overall am impressed with the power and capability. Not impressive is the horrible gas mileage and ride quality. Also, Chevrolet did nothing to improve the turning radius: this rig turns just a poorly as my 2003 1 ton. The cab is very luxurious and love the Tahoe dash. It would be nice if they would make Onstar a no cost option; I didn't want it. Unfortunately, my next truck will be a Ford.
Off to a good start
john,11/02/2010
i purchased the duramax/allison option due to the fact that i own an 11,000 camper. Ford and Dodge were on my list but the duramax reputation led me to this purchase. The build quality seems excellent and you can hardly hear the engine. The interior though somewhat dated is still a nice place to be, though interior storage space is lacking. Overall I feel that this purchase is going to provide many years of quality service for myself and my family. Base stereo, though nice, seems a little weak, I am getting vibrations in the plastic cover over the rear speaker
See all 5 reviews of the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

More about the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is priced between $24,900 and$36,900 with odometer readings between 49087 and149868 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $14,990 and$22,999 with odometer readings between 53624 and255766 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is priced between $30,999 and$30,999 with odometer readings between 126141 and126141 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2011 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,990 and mileage as low as 49087 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,945.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,222.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,888.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,482.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lease specials

