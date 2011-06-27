Paid all cash and had hopes for many years of good use. At about 90K we had fuel injector problems which were repaired under warranty. 50K later at 140,000 we began to see smoke from the tail pipe. Took the car into Chevy service and was told that two or three injectors were beginning to fail, but that they still tested to be acceptable by GM standards. The car billowed smoke, a few weeks later we found fuel in our motor oil. Still no budge from GM to repair the injectors which were covered under a extended warranty but still tested within their standards. GM didn't care if we blew our motor as it wasn't covered. We're done with GM.

