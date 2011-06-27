2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review
- Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, capable brakes, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
- Spotty build quality, mediocre interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.
2003 Highlights
The Silverado 2500HD now sports a new front fascia and revised side moldings and taillights. Top-of-the-line models also get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the Silverado offers numerous entertainment options including a Bose stereo system (with rear-seat controls on crew cab models), XM Satellite Radio and a rear-passenger DVD-based entertainment system (crew cab models only). The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and Chevrolet has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control, as well as the ability to run exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dsc362,11/22/2009
THis truck has been a great vehicle. I have the Duramax Diesel / Allison tran, 4x4, CC, LT package. I added a powerchip programmer to it and I get around 18.5mpg, not pulling a trailer, around 13mpg pulling a loaded 18', but the power remains the same either way. You can not go wrong if you need a truck for driving around town or pulling a trailer around.
Kurt & Cindy,10/07/2009
Paid all cash and had hopes for many years of good use. At about 90K we had fuel injector problems which were repaired under warranty. 50K later at 140,000 we began to see smoke from the tail pipe. Took the car into Chevy service and was told that two or three injectors were beginning to fail, but that they still tested to be acceptable by GM standards. The car billowed smoke, a few weeks later we found fuel in our motor oil. Still no budge from GM to repair the injectors which were covered under a extended warranty but still tested within their standards. GM didn't care if we blew our motor as it wasn't covered. We're done with GM.
edthebuilder,10/10/2013
1st, I have the 8.1L engine. Pulls great but mileage is disgusting. $80 in the tank and the range says 212 miles. Only have 70K on it (who can afford to drive it). Purchased as dealer demo w/ 7K on it, got home & oil was not even on the stick. Found out that you must add a quart of oil every two fill ups. Dealer told me "that's normal". Gages went out & was part of recall & class action suit but that expired & now its $550 for a rebuilt unit...thanks GM. Garage stored but undercarriage is all rusted! Brakes are awful. Lots of confidence w/ 10,000 lbs behind me on a wet road. This thing rides like a dump truck. This is my last GM EVER. I'm out... My next truck will be a Toyota
amicozzi,08/21/2015
4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M)
Chevy silverado's are one of five most repaired vehicles. "Consumer reporting". I have spent over 8000 on my 03 for repairs not including regular maintainance. Never again! GM you should not be in business!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
