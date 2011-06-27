  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(84)
Appraise this car

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, capable brakes, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
  • Spotty build quality, mediocre interior materials.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$4,649 - $9,285
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.

2003 Highlights

The Silverado 2500HD now sports a new front fascia and revised side moldings and taillights. Top-of-the-line models also get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the Silverado offers numerous entertainment options including a Bose stereo system (with rear-seat controls on crew cab models), XM Satellite Radio and a rear-passenger DVD-based entertainment system (crew cab models only). The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and Chevrolet has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control, as well as the ability to run exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(59%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.3
84 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding truck!
dsc362,11/22/2009
THis truck has been a great vehicle. I have the Duramax Diesel / Allison tran, 4x4, CC, LT package. I added a powerchip programmer to it and I get around 18.5mpg, not pulling a trailer, around 13mpg pulling a loaded 18', but the power remains the same either way. You can not go wrong if you need a truck for driving around town or pulling a trailer around.
Fuel Injector problems
Kurt & Cindy,10/07/2009
Paid all cash and had hopes for many years of good use. At about 90K we had fuel injector problems which were repaired under warranty. 50K later at 140,000 we began to see smoke from the tail pipe. Took the car into Chevy service and was told that two or three injectors were beginning to fail, but that they still tested to be acceptable by GM standards. The car billowed smoke, a few weeks later we found fuel in our motor oil. Still no budge from GM to repair the injectors which were covered under a extended warranty but still tested within their standards. GM didn't care if we blew our motor as it wasn't covered. We're done with GM.
Shocked with all the positive Reviews
edthebuilder,10/10/2013
1st, I have the 8.1L engine. Pulls great but mileage is disgusting. $80 in the tank and the range says 212 miles. Only have 70K on it (who can afford to drive it). Purchased as dealer demo w/ 7K on it, got home & oil was not even on the stick. Found out that you must add a quart of oil every two fill ups. Dealer told me "that's normal". Gages went out & was part of recall & class action suit but that expired & now its $550 for a rebuilt unit...thanks GM. Garage stored but undercarriage is all rusted! Brakes are awful. Lots of confidence w/ 10,000 lbs behind me on a wet road. This thing rides like a dump truck. This is my last GM EVER. I'm out... My next truck will be a Toyota
Beware
amicozzi,08/21/2015
4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M)
Chevy silverado's are one of five most repaired vehicles. "Consumer reporting". I have spent over 8000 on my 03 for repairs not including regular maintainance. Never again! GM you should not be in business!
See all 84 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Base is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 49435 and49435 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 49435 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,331.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,225.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,733.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,960.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lease specials

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles