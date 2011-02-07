Used 2011 INFINITI EX for Sale Near Me
- 95,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,899$1,886 Below Market
Cochran INFINITI Gallery North Hills - Wexford / Pennsylvania
C-1 Certified - 6 Month / 6,000 Mile Warranty, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Smart Key (keyless lock/unlock & start/stop), SiriusXM w/ 3-Month Trial, BOSE Sound, Bluetooth w/ Streaming Audio, Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Power moonroof.2011 INFINITI EX35 Journey Midnight Garnet CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic AWDAwards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickPlus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR4BM853102
Stock: NV20188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 91,208 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,850$2,185 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1012446 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP6BM801632
Stock: c170128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 76,034 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,842
Liberty Toyota - Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: USB, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.3, Rear brake diameter: 12.1, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.6, Armrests: rear folding, Center console trim: wood, Door sill trim: aluminum, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: wood, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Center console: dual level, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.13, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery saver, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: chrome, Compass, Electroluminescent instrumentation, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Hood buckling creases, Rearview monitor, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 8, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 8, Wheels: aluminum, Front wipers: speed sensitive, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear wiper: with washer, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HRXBM851919
Stock: 14609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,888
Douglas INFINITI - Summit / New Jersey
**** LOADED, AWD, LEATHER, S/ROOF, ONLY 21500 MILES, CLEAN CARFAX, 1-OWNER ****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR1BM851291
Stock: 35517U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 98,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,680$1,018 Below Market
The BMW Store - Cincinnati / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. 2011 INFINITI EX35 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 18' 8-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.133 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Independent Front Rear Suspension, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Passion Loves Company!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR0BM852562
Stock: 27201A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 100,816 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,499$929 Below Market
Morning Star Motor Co - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR3BM853365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,269 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR5BM855134
Stock: m46855134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 134,889 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2011 INFINITI EX35 COMES WITH NAVIGATION, POWER HEATED SEATS, HANDS-FREE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2011 INFINITI EX35 VIENE CON NAVEGACIÓN, ASIENTOS ELÉCTRICOS CON CALEFACCIÓN, MANOS LIBRES, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO DE CUERO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $2000. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP9BM800555
Stock: 800555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,072
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Luxurious and practically perfect, our 2012 INFINITI EX35 AWD is presented in gorgeous Midnight Garnet! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that produces a healthy 297hp while tethered to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission w/Manual mode. With this All Wheel Drive, expect to achieve near 24mpg on the open road and a smooth, comfortable ride with the sure-footed stance. The exterior of our EX35 features sporty 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, fog lights, LED brake lights and dual exhaust with polished finishes which provide a pleasant growl. Check out theEX35 pictures and you'll find the richly appointed cabin features leather-trimmed seating, dual power front seats, and aluminum trim which create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Fold down the back seat for even more room. To satisfy your tech-savvy side, a 6-speaker premium audio system, a USB Connection Port and INFINITI's Intelligent Key w/Push Button Start are on tap. Ensuring your safety is the top priority with INFINITI; six advanced airbags, vehicle dynamic control, and a rearview monitor are just a few of the standard safety features you'll find in the EX35. If you're in need of a crossover that features both power and prestige, look no further. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HRXBM854609
Stock: 854609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,231 miles
$15,995
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR5BM851536
Stock: 5428A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 80,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP3BM802396
Stock: 802396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,243 miles
$11,995$241 Below Market
Elite Auto House - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR6CM450398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,249
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. 2012 INFINITI EX35 AWD ** LEATHER SEATS ** NAVIGATION ** MOONROOF ** BOSE AUDIO ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR1CM450440
Stock: ATCM450440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 111,294 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,599
CarMax Torrance - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Torrance / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP8CM401153
Stock: 19176366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,104 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,499
Audi Princeton - Princeton / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 71,104! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, [U01] PREMIUM PKG, [B93] ALUMINUM ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. INFINITI Journey with Black Obsidian exterior and Wheat interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 297 HP at 6800 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG HDD navigation w/color touch-screen display & voice recognition, XM NavTraffic w/real-time traffic info, XM NavWeather w/real-time weather, Zagat Survey restaurant guide, streaming audio via Bluetooth, (11) Bose speaker premium audio system w/AM/FM radio & CD/DVD/MP3 player, radio data system (RDS), speed sensitive volume control, AroundView monitor w/front & rear sonar system, advanced climate control system w/Plasmacluster air purifier, aluminum roof rails, ALUMINUM ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains "The lack of height helps contribute to its fun and sporty demeanor.". SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR9CM453392
Stock: A32065ST
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 158,163 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Nutmeg Auto Wholesalers - East Hartford / Connecticut
Luxurious and practically perfect, our 2012 INFINITI EX35 Journey AWD is presented in gorgeous Midnight Garnet! The 3.5 Liter V6 produces a healthy 297hp and is tethered to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission w/Manual mode. You can expect to achieve near 24mpg on the open road and a comfortable ride with the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive. The exterior of our EX35 Journey features sporty 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, fog lights, LED brake lights and dual exhaust with polished finishes which provide a pleasant growl. Take a look inside our EX35 Journey and you'll find the richly appointed cabin features leather seating, dual power front seats, and aluminum trim which create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Fold down the back seat for even more room. To satisfy your tech-savvy side, a 6-speaker premium audio system, color navigation, a USB Connection Port and INFINITI's Intelligent Key w/Push Button Start are on tap. Ensuring your safety is the top priority; six advanced airbags, vehicle dynamic control, and a rearview monitor are just a few of the standard safety features you'll find in the INFINITI EX35. If you're in need of a crossover that features both power and prestige, look no further. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR9CM450718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,930
BMW of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
[U01] Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [N92] Stainless Steel Illuminated Kick Plates Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Graphite Shadow Graphite; Leather Seat Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR4CM453624
Stock: CM453624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 67,092 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$13,995
Rockland Motors - West Nyack / New York
DISCLAIMER: We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources therefore exact configuration color certification and accessories should be used as a guide and are not guaranteed under any circumstances for any inaccuracies claims of losses of any nature nevertheless inventory is subject to prior sales and prices are subject to change with out notice combined with any other offer(s) during your search for a vehicle beware of undisclosed fees which effect the total selling price of your vehicle. Rockland Motors adheres to a strict full disclosure policy of your purchase and financing. Rockland Motors guarantees all of our internet prices. To ensure your complete satisfaction verify with our sales team representatives prior to purchase. Call us right away at 1(845)535-3081 to ask any questions. Price includes all cost to be paid by a consumer except for licensing costs dealer fees registration fees and taxes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP1CM400362
Stock: 400362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
