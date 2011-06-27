  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Bigger. Faster. Stronger. Smarter.
  • The bow tie boys weren't smart enough to figure out how to get a fourth-door installed on the extended cab (aka the Windstar effect). The interior revision didn't go nearly as far as it should have in terms of design and materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Imagine the pressure engineers and designers were under when they undertook the task of completely revising the best-selling model General Motors produces. Success would insure that GM could continue to reap large benefits from a booming truck industry. Failure would reduce market share, profits and credibility. Making matters worse, the existing platform was already a hot seller. How to fix something that wasn't broken?

They started by asking Chevy truck customers what they wanted in a new full-size pickup. More power, better handling, more interior room, better fuel economy and a stronger chassis were the answers. What they most certainly did not want was cartoonish or sissified styling, like the Dodge and Ford stores were selling.

So Chevrolet gave the customer what they asked for. Looking at the new Silverado, some might be hard-pressed to discern differences between it and the old C/K model. Inside the trucks look even more identical in appearance, unfortunately. But under the skin, GM has served up a heaping pile of massive improvement.

A new three-section frame is stiffer, lighter and easier to assemble than that of the C/K. It contributes to better impact absorbing, a smoother ride and quieter interior noise volumes. Payload capacity is up as well. A new family of Vortec V8 engines makes more power and torque over a flatter curve, though the 4300 V6 and turbo-diesel 6.5-liter V8 carry over with minor enhancements. Transmission modifications mean the gearchangers should prove more durable, and a tow-haul mode improves performance under heavy loads.

Revised steering, suspension and braking systems make driving the Silverado a joy. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard, steering feel has been tightened up thanks in part to the inclusion of power rack-and-pinion gear on models under 6,400 GVWR, the turning circle is smaller and a wider rear track contributes to greater stability. Optional is Adjustable Electronic Ride Control, the first selective damping system ever offered on a pickup.

Inside Silverado buyers will find logically laid out switchgear, though the plastics still have the same Fisher Price feel to them as the knobs and panels in the previous truck. The cabin is very roomy, particularly on extended cab models. A standard third door on the latter makes entry and exit to the rear bench seat easy, and if front passengers are willing to sacrifice a bit of leg room, the back of the extended cab is actually quite comfortable. Front seatbelts are mounted to the seats themselves so rear passengers don't need to chop through a web of fabric to get in and out. Oddly, a fourth door is unavailable on the Silverado, a major oversight now that Dodge, Ford and Toyota all offer this added convenience.

We've only been able to briefly skim over the major changes Chevrolet made to its full-sized truck in the space alloted here. Electrical system improvements, changes to the manufacturing process and myriad minor modifications all mean the new Silverado is among the most technologically-advanced pickups on the market. The bar has been raised with the introduction of the Chevy Silverado, and GM bean counters needn't worry about their bonuses at year's end. This truck will be a huge success.

1999 Highlights

Chevrolet has redesigned the decade-old C/K pickup and given the truck an actual name. Major structural, power, braking and interior enhancements characterize the new Silverado. Styling is evolutionary rather than revolutionary, inside and out.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One good pickup
scottmason,05/10/2011
I love this truck. I hate the gas mileage. But it has a lot of power for pulling trailers. I bought this truck two reasons. One to pull my fifth wheel camper & boat. Second, to go hunting. In North Dakota, you can pull tandem trailers behind your pickup if the first trailer is a fifth wheel with brakes. This truck can pull all day. But be careful in the heat (>90 ) the GMs overheat. I see them on the side of the road. It has not happened to me personally. When pulling tandem trailers I get 6 to 8 mpg. So you really need to watch your fuel gauge, if it worked correctly. Maintenance on this vehicle is oil changes and tires.
Great Truck
Bill,11/29/2007
I love this truck. 6.0 has more power than I need. It looks good and has been extremely reliable. Only maintenance needed has been oil and filter changes and 2 sets of tires. Brakes are still original after 125,000 miles. Push button 4WD is nice. Only problem is gas gauge doesn't work between 3/4 and full. Truck rides well but not as soft as a 1/2 ton Chevy. Gas mileage has averaged 14 mpg. Not great but not bad for a 3/4 ton 4WD. I definitely recommend and would buy another GM truck.
Total Truck
Graham Bowman,12/27/2003
This truck drives and handles like a car.Very comfortable on long trips towing a thirty foot trailer.
Warrning!! Watch out for this truck
Carney,12/04/2003
71,000 miles the transfer case (NVG246) electronic shifting developed 3 holes. Cost to repair $1400. Rear brakes ruined fluid contamination. Truck is highway driven only, no off road, or heavy towing. Transfer case is poorly designed and built to fail. Internal oil pump wiggles and wears holes in the case. Repair shop said they see A LOT(!) of this. Replacement parts are the same as the old ones GM and New Venture's response, out of warranty YOUR problem! Nice response for a truck that coast $31,000 new.
See all 5 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

