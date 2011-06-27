Vehicle overview

After years of suffering criticism about hard plastics and ill-fitting panels in its full-size trucks and SUVs, Chevrolet finally made big changes last year. As part of a tires-to-roof redesign, these models, including the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD heavy-duty pickup, received a substantially better interior with higher-quality materials, a more attractive design and better build quality.

In addition to the attractive interior, last year's revamp also brought new styling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and resulting higher payload and towing capacities. The latter are up to 3,458 and 13,000 pounds, respectively. If this truck isn't enough to move your stuff, you might want to consider a Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter.

The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD hasn't changed much, and that's just fine for us. Compared against its archrival in the heavy-duty arena, Ford's Super Duty, the Chevy (as well as its GMC Sierra 2500HD twin) edges out the Ford in work capacity and has an arguably nicer interior. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're looking for a comfortable, heavy-duty hauler. But if neither the bowtie nor the blue oval does it for you, there's also the remaining member of the old "Big 3" -- the Dodge Ram 2500. The Ram offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.