  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive towing and hauling capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
  • Side impact airbags and side curtain airbags are not available.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$19,900
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With excellent build quality and a refined cabin to go along with its impressive work capabilities, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a top choice for a full-size heavy-duty pickup.

Vehicle overview

After years of suffering criticism about hard plastics and ill-fitting panels in its full-size trucks and SUVs, Chevrolet finally made big changes last year. As part of a tires-to-roof redesign, these models, including the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD heavy-duty pickup, received a substantially better interior with higher-quality materials, a more attractive design and better build quality.

In addition to the attractive interior, last year's revamp also brought new styling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and resulting higher payload and towing capacities. The latter are up to 3,458 and 13,000 pounds, respectively. If this truck isn't enough to move your stuff, you might want to consider a Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter.

The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD hasn't changed much, and that's just fine for us. Compared against its archrival in the heavy-duty arena, Ford's Super Duty, the Chevy (as well as its GMC Sierra 2500HD twin) edges out the Ford in work capacity and has an arguably nicer interior. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're looking for a comfortable, heavy-duty hauler. But if neither the bowtie nor the blue oval does it for you, there's also the remaining member of the old "Big 3" -- the Dodge Ram 2500. The Ram offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a 3/4-ton full-size pickup that's available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Regular cabs come with a long bed, while extended cabs and crew cabs can have either a standard or long bed.

Trim levels include the basic Work Truck, midlevel LT and top-of-the-line LTZ. The Work Truck comes with air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and an audio system with a CD player and satellite radio. The LT actually consists of two subsets: 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Upgrading to the 2LT (in extended and crew cabs) adds dual-zone automatic climate control, foglamps, front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The LTZ (not available for the standard cab) goes heavy on the luxury with features that include leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/ignition, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and Homelink universal remote.

Options, depending on truck configuration, include a power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, the Z71 Off-Road package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (including sliding tie-down hooks in the front and sides of the bed).

2008 Highlights

Other than satellite radio becoming standard across the line, the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD sees no changes for 2008.

Performance & mpg

A 6.0-liter V8 making 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque and matched to a six-speed automatic transmission is standard on all Silverado 2500HD trucks. Optional is the burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. The Duramax comes paired to an Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the 2500HD can haul up to 3,458 pounds and tow up to 13,000 pounds.

Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work Truck with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, though stability control, front side- and side curtain airbags are not available on the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. A Safety package that includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist is optional.

Driving

Based on our experience with the Silverado 1500 as well as the previous generation of the 2500HD, we'd expect the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the now even stronger turbodiesel V8. On long trips, the 2500HD's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabins of those previously tested Silverados were impressively quiet, a characteristic sure to continue with the latest heavy-duty lineup.

Interior

Overall, the cabin's fit and finish is impressive. Simple, intuitive controls, comfortable seats, an abundance of storage cubbies, three power points and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. There is also a one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature and standard satellite radio that make long trips more enjoyable. Rivaling the interior of a Cadillac, the plush Silverado LTZ features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents that give this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(70%)
4(8%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(8%)
4.2
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Proud Owner Of A 2500HD Silverado LTZ
DMan,01/17/2010
I have owned this truck sense October 2008. Service has been performed as recommended. I have not had any major problems with this truck what so ever. Minor problems I have had are the belt noise due to the power steering pulley misalignment and the rear tire wear due to factory door sticker calling for 70psi for the rear tires. Dealer took care of all and installed two new tires on my truck. Dropped rear tire pressure to 60psi. No more wear, Love the 6.6 Duramax with the Allison. What a combination. Tons of torque, great performance for a diesel, and quite. Average fuel mileage 18.5 back and forth to work and 22.4 on my last road trip.(12/09).
Best GM Product to Date
rseebo,04/02/2011
I was skeptical in getting another GM product as the prior 3 were trash. I had an 05 2500 Diesel that would do nothing but overheat while pulling my toyhauler and the dealer said there were no issues. I pulled this same trailer from Cali to Ga. loaded down with 13k + lbs and the only thing that was bad about it was my tires wore down after 20k miles. This truck pulls like a dream and has no mechanical issues at all!!! 18 - 19 mpg on hwy and 11 mpg while towing with 1 size up on stock tires, could be a little better. If I had to have a complaint it would be that you can't put an 18" wheel with a 285 tire under the front end without shaving the wheel wells.
Chevrolet Trucks Rot Fast!!!!!!
noreasterstyle,01/17/2012
Imperial Chevrolet is horrible!! At least their service department is!! I have a 2008 Chevrolet Duramax 2500HD LTZ...a $55,000 truck when new. It is rusting all over the top of the cab. This truck get's detailed several times a year meaning it is taken care of! It has a 6 year, 100,000 rust / corosion warranty. But the service manager, Bill, decided they wouldn't cover it - no reason, just wouldn't. I called Chevrolet and was told its the dealers choice to cover warranty stuff or not - the company rely's on them! Really! As a compormise they would give me a discount to have the rust cut out and/or sanded out!! What!! It is under warranty!! This dealer is awful - their service department is t
Great Truck
Joe,09/05/2008
I have always been a Ford guy, but when shopping for the F250 versus Silverado 2500, I thought the Chevy had a better ride, a nicer interior, a the dealer was very aggressive in terms of pricing. Mileage has been OK so far, well within my expectations. Also, very pleased with the looks of the truck.
See all 37 reviews of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 is priced between $12,990 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 156365 and173597 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 is priced between $19,900 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 147953 and147953 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,990 and mileage as low as 147953 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,942.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,464.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,880.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,497.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lease specials

Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles