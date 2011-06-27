Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,216
|$17,477
|$20,217
|Clean
|$13,571
|$16,677
|$19,267
|Average
|$12,282
|$15,078
|$17,367
|Rough
|$10,993
|$13,479
|$15,468
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,794
|$17,819
|$20,366
|Clean
|$14,123
|$17,004
|$19,409
|Average
|$12,781
|$15,373
|$17,495
|Rough
|$11,440
|$13,742
|$15,582
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,647
|$21,964
|$23,940
|Clean
|$18,756
|$20,959
|$22,815
|Average
|$16,974
|$18,949
|$20,566
|Rough
|$15,192
|$16,939
|$18,316
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,913
|$24,733
|$28,778
|Clean
|$19,010
|$23,602
|$27,426
|Average
|$17,204
|$21,338
|$24,722
|Rough
|$15,398
|$19,075
|$22,018
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,351
|$18,327
|$20,833
|Clean
|$14,655
|$17,489
|$19,854
|Average
|$13,263
|$15,812
|$17,897
|Rough
|$11,871
|$14,134
|$15,939
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,391
|$11,665
|$13,573
|Clean
|$8,965
|$11,131
|$12,935
|Average
|$8,114
|$10,064
|$11,660
|Rough
|$7,262
|$8,996
|$10,385
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,628
|$17,464
|$19,853
|Clean
|$13,964
|$16,665
|$18,920
|Average
|$12,638
|$15,067
|$17,055
|Rough
|$11,311
|$13,468
|$15,189
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,656
|$16,962
|$19,736
|Clean
|$13,036
|$16,185
|$18,809
|Average
|$11,798
|$14,633
|$16,955
|Rough
|$10,560
|$13,081
|$15,100
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,375
|$18,318
|$20,797
|Clean
|$14,678
|$17,479
|$19,820
|Average
|$13,284
|$15,803
|$17,866
|Rough
|$11,889
|$14,127
|$15,912
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,817
|$20,889
|$24,306
|Clean
|$16,055
|$19,933
|$23,164
|Average
|$14,530
|$18,021
|$20,880
|Rough
|$13,005
|$16,110
|$18,596
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,721
|$22,471
|$24,805
|Clean
|$18,826
|$21,442
|$23,639
|Average
|$17,038
|$19,386
|$21,309
|Rough
|$15,249
|$17,330
|$18,978
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,555
|$22,753
|$24,633
|Clean
|$19,623
|$21,712
|$23,476
|Average
|$17,759
|$19,629
|$21,161
|Rough
|$15,895
|$17,547
|$18,847
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,858
|$28,922
|$31,535
|Clean
|$24,685
|$27,599
|$30,054
|Average
|$22,340
|$24,952
|$27,091
|Rough
|$19,995
|$22,306
|$24,128
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,165
|$27,745
|$30,776
|Clean
|$23,070
|$26,475
|$29,330
|Average
|$20,878
|$23,936
|$26,438
|Rough
|$18,686
|$21,397
|$23,547
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,519
|$19,448
|$21,918
|Clean
|$15,770
|$18,558
|$20,889
|Average
|$14,272
|$16,778
|$18,829
|Rough
|$12,774
|$14,999
|$16,770
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,226
|$20,413
|$23,100
|Clean
|$16,445
|$19,479
|$22,015
|Average
|$14,883
|$17,611
|$19,845
|Rough
|$13,321
|$15,743
|$17,674
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,517
|$29,219
|$32,356
|Clean
|$24,360
|$27,882
|$30,836
|Average
|$22,046
|$25,208
|$27,796
|Rough
|$19,732
|$22,534
|$24,756
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,240
|$23,898
|$27,806
|Clean
|$18,367
|$22,804
|$26,500
|Average
|$16,622
|$20,617
|$23,887
|Rough
|$14,878
|$18,430
|$21,275
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,033
|$22,399
|$26,062
|Clean
|$17,215
|$21,374
|$24,838
|Average
|$15,580
|$19,324
|$22,389
|Rough
|$13,944
|$17,274
|$19,940
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,325
|$19,133
|$21,505
|Clean
|$15,584
|$18,258
|$20,495
|Average
|$14,104
|$16,507
|$18,474
|Rough
|$12,623
|$14,756
|$16,454
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,383
|$24,159
|$27,341
|Clean
|$19,459
|$23,053
|$26,057
|Average
|$17,610
|$20,842
|$23,488
|Rough
|$15,762
|$18,631
|$20,919
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,982
|$17,896
|$20,349
|Clean
|$14,303
|$17,077
|$19,393
|Average
|$12,944
|$15,439
|$17,481
|Rough
|$11,586
|$13,801
|$15,569
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,982
|$24,424
|$27,333
|Clean
|$20,030
|$23,307
|$26,049
|Average
|$18,127
|$21,072
|$23,481
|Rough
|$16,225
|$18,836
|$20,913
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,956
|$20,041
|$22,643
|Clean
|$16,188
|$19,124
|$21,579
|Average
|$14,650
|$17,290
|$19,452
|Rough
|$13,112
|$15,456
|$17,324
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,272
|$23,495
|$26,220
|Clean
|$19,353
|$22,420
|$24,988
|Average
|$17,514
|$20,270
|$22,525
|Rough
|$15,676
|$18,120
|$20,061
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,520
|$20,619
|$23,234
|Clean
|$16,726
|$19,675
|$22,142
|Average
|$15,137
|$17,788
|$19,959
|Rough
|$13,548
|$15,901
|$17,776
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,370
|$15,022
|$17,251
|Clean
|$11,809
|$14,334
|$16,441
|Average
|$10,687
|$12,960
|$14,820
|Rough
|$9,565
|$11,585
|$13,199
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,866
|$18,968
|$21,580
|Clean
|$15,147
|$18,100
|$20,566
|Average
|$13,708
|$16,365
|$18,538
|Rough
|$12,269
|$14,629
|$16,511