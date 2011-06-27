  1. Home
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,216$17,477$20,217
Clean$13,571$16,677$19,267
Average$12,282$15,078$17,367
Rough$10,993$13,479$15,468
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,794$17,819$20,366
Clean$14,123$17,004$19,409
Average$12,781$15,373$17,495
Rough$11,440$13,742$15,582
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,647$21,964$23,940
Clean$18,756$20,959$22,815
Average$16,974$18,949$20,566
Rough$15,192$16,939$18,316
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,913$24,733$28,778
Clean$19,010$23,602$27,426
Average$17,204$21,338$24,722
Rough$15,398$19,075$22,018
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,351$18,327$20,833
Clean$14,655$17,489$19,854
Average$13,263$15,812$17,897
Rough$11,871$14,134$15,939
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,391$11,665$13,573
Clean$8,965$11,131$12,935
Average$8,114$10,064$11,660
Rough$7,262$8,996$10,385
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,628$17,464$19,853
Clean$13,964$16,665$18,920
Average$12,638$15,067$17,055
Rough$11,311$13,468$15,189
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,656$16,962$19,736
Clean$13,036$16,185$18,809
Average$11,798$14,633$16,955
Rough$10,560$13,081$15,100
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,375$18,318$20,797
Clean$14,678$17,479$19,820
Average$13,284$15,803$17,866
Rough$11,889$14,127$15,912
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,817$20,889$24,306
Clean$16,055$19,933$23,164
Average$14,530$18,021$20,880
Rough$13,005$16,110$18,596
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,721$22,471$24,805
Clean$18,826$21,442$23,639
Average$17,038$19,386$21,309
Rough$15,249$17,330$18,978
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,555$22,753$24,633
Clean$19,623$21,712$23,476
Average$17,759$19,629$21,161
Rough$15,895$17,547$18,847
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,858$28,922$31,535
Clean$24,685$27,599$30,054
Average$22,340$24,952$27,091
Rough$19,995$22,306$24,128
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,165$27,745$30,776
Clean$23,070$26,475$29,330
Average$20,878$23,936$26,438
Rough$18,686$21,397$23,547
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,519$19,448$21,918
Clean$15,770$18,558$20,889
Average$14,272$16,778$18,829
Rough$12,774$14,999$16,770
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,226$20,413$23,100
Clean$16,445$19,479$22,015
Average$14,883$17,611$19,845
Rough$13,321$15,743$17,674
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,517$29,219$32,356
Clean$24,360$27,882$30,836
Average$22,046$25,208$27,796
Rough$19,732$22,534$24,756
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,240$23,898$27,806
Clean$18,367$22,804$26,500
Average$16,622$20,617$23,887
Rough$14,878$18,430$21,275
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,033$22,399$26,062
Clean$17,215$21,374$24,838
Average$15,580$19,324$22,389
Rough$13,944$17,274$19,940
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,325$19,133$21,505
Clean$15,584$18,258$20,495
Average$14,104$16,507$18,474
Rough$12,623$14,756$16,454
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,383$24,159$27,341
Clean$19,459$23,053$26,057
Average$17,610$20,842$23,488
Rough$15,762$18,631$20,919
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,982$17,896$20,349
Clean$14,303$17,077$19,393
Average$12,944$15,439$17,481
Rough$11,586$13,801$15,569
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,982$24,424$27,333
Clean$20,030$23,307$26,049
Average$18,127$21,072$23,481
Rough$16,225$18,836$20,913
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,956$20,041$22,643
Clean$16,188$19,124$21,579
Average$14,650$17,290$19,452
Rough$13,112$15,456$17,324
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,272$23,495$26,220
Clean$19,353$22,420$24,988
Average$17,514$20,270$22,525
Rough$15,676$18,120$20,061
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,520$20,619$23,234
Clean$16,726$19,675$22,142
Average$15,137$17,788$19,959
Rough$13,548$15,901$17,776
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,370$15,022$17,251
Clean$11,809$14,334$16,441
Average$10,687$12,960$14,820
Rough$9,565$11,585$13,199
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,866$18,968$21,580
Clean$15,147$18,100$20,566
Average$13,708$16,365$18,538
Rough$12,269$14,629$16,511
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,809 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,334 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,809 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,334 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,809 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,334 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $9,565 to $17,251, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.