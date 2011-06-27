  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • refined and quiet highway ride
  • strong diesel engine
  • available CNG fueling for regular V8
  • solid build quality.
  • MyLink touchscreen can be slow to respond
  • telescoping steering column not available on base model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Available in a variety of configurations, supremely capable and offering improved interior materials and features, the redesigned 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is an excellent choice among heavy-duty pickup trucks.

Vehicle overview

Riding a wave of praise for the redesigned Silverado light-duty pickup, Chevrolet follows up with its revamped 2015 Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD heavy-duty pickups. The same interior upgrades found in the 1500 migrate to the big workhorses. Chief among these improvements are higher-quality cabin materials, larger touchscreens to control entertainment and hands-free phone functions, new sophisticated safety features and a quieter cabin.

The heavy-duty trucks share the same square-jawed exterior poise seen on their light-duty counterparts. A new, roomier double cab model with conventional front-hinged doors replaces the former extended cab and joins regular and crew cab configurations. The new heavy-duty pickup also offers 6.5- and 8-foot bed lengths, although regular cab models are available only with the long bed. Loading and accessing cargo in those beds is eased via bumper corner steps and the EZ Lift and Lower tailgate.

Engine selections carry over from the previous generation, meaning up to 397 horsepower and 765 pound-feet of torque worth of diesel-powered grunt are available to handle most anything you could throw at this truck. Properly equipped, the Silverado 2500HD can haul up to 3,760 pounds and tow up to 17,900 pounds. And features such as integrated cruise control, automatic grade braking, trailer sway control and, on diesels, diesel exhaust braking all help make towing smoother and easier.

The heavy-duty pickup segment has become as hotly contested as "The World's Strongest Man" competition. In addition to their ability to perform heroic feats of brute strength, these trucks provide levels of comfort and refinement unheard of years ago. The 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty and the Ram 2500 are also worth a good look. Within that select group, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 stands proud and deserves consideration from consumers looking for one of these very capable workhorses.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in regular cab, double cab and crew cab body styles with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. The regular cab is available only with a long bed (8 feet), while the double cab and crew cab models can be mated to either a standard bed (6.5 feet) or a long bed.

Trim levels start at the base Work Truck, step up to midlevel LT and then top out at the upscale LTZ, though the LTZ is not available with a regular cab. Unlike its 3500 big brother, the Silverado 2500HD is not available with a dual-rear-wheel (DRW, or "dually") axle.

The regular cab Work Truck, or WT, trim comes with chrome bumpers, 17-inch steel wheels, rubber floor covering, a choice of cloth or vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, power door locks, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, a 4.2-inch color display and a four-speaker audio system with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack. Double cabs and crew cabs get six speakers as standard.

The LT trim adds alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, an upgraded tailgate, keyless entry, full power accessories, carpeting, Chevy's MyLink interface, smartphone integration, voice controls (cell phones and music), OnStar telematics, a CD player, satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The LTZ trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, power-folding mirrors, an automatic locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with integrated trailer brake controller), power-sliding rear window with defogger, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition, leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power front bucket seats (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, a 110-volt power point and an upgraded MyLink system with an 8-inch touchscreen.

Some of the extra standard features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights, depending on trim level, include 20-inch wheels, different axle ratios, a protective bedliner, a bed storage box, various tonneau covers, trailering mirrors, a sunroof, a Driver Alert package (includes front and rear parking sensors, lane-departure warning, forward collision alert and a safety alert driver seat), power-adjustable pedals, a telescoping steering column, a navigation system, a Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Also available is the Z71 Off-Road package, which includes 18-inch polished alloy wheels, hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers, a different front stabilizer bar and unique styling tweaks for the grille, bumpers and door sill plates.

2015 Highlights

Redesigned for 2015, the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD offers an improved interior, updated styling, new safety features and a new double-cab body style.

Performance & mpg

Engine choices start with a 6.0-liter V8 making 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to this engine, allowing the truck to run on either gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG). When operating with CNG, power output drops to 301 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque. The optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 makes 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque, sent through a beefier six-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, with four-wheel drive optional.

Properly equipped and depending on body style, the Silverado 2500HD can haul up to 3,760 pounds and tow up to 17,900 pounds with a fifth-wheel hitch.

At the Edmunds test track, a Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab 4WD with the diesel-powered V8 sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 6.6 seconds. That's impressively quick for a heavy-duty pickup, let alone one that's a crew cab with 4WD.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with trailer sway control), front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Upper trims also include OnStar (includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation).

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and the Driver Alert package (includes lane-departure alert, forward-collision alert, safety alert seat and front and rear park assist).

During Edmunds' testing, a Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab 4WD came to a stop from 60 mph in 135 feet, which is about average for this segment.

Driving

After driving the 2015 Silverado 2500HD over many miles through city streets, on open highways and in mountainous areas, we give it top marks for its civility. Compared to the Silverado 1500, there's a bit more road noise from the HD's beefier tires and wind noise from its larger mirrors, but it amounts to small potatoes and overall, the cabin is quite serene.

Around turns, the big truck's steering has a light, precise feel, and body roll is decently controlled. Tight maneuvering situations, such as when parking or negotiating a multi-point turn, can take a hefty amount of wheel turning. But this isn't unexpected from a heavy-duty pickup.

Even when towing a 17,000-pound horse trailer, the 2500HD is composed and stable. The beefed-up suspension underpinnings are intended specifically for these kinds of loads, so a bit of mass helps take some of the stiffness out of the ride. Yet even when the truck is unladen, it's still pretty livable.

Also minimizing stress on long trips with a trailer in tow is the Silverado's cruise control system. Linked into the transmission calibration, it does a fine job of holding your target speed as downshifts happen more readily on descents, providing additional engine braking and keeping speed in check.

Interior

The overall quality and design of the latest Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD's cabin is noticeably improved. Materials are of high quality, and the gauge cluster's crisp graphics are a snap to read day or night. The design is attractive, and top trim levels boast handsome accent stitching atop the dash. Frequently used controls, such as those for the radio's volume and tuning as well as those for adjusting the cabin's climate, are large and well-placed.

The central information display located between the tachometer and the speedometer is intuitive to navigate, and its graphics are simple and easily interpreted. On the center stack, both the 4.2- and 8-inch MyLink color infotainment displays feature sophisticated (and in some cases reconfigurable) graphics options. Unfortunately, MyLink can sometimes be slow to respond to your touch inputs.

Seats up front are amply sized, supportive and fairly comfortable. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel option in the WT trim, however, may make it harder for some people to get an ideal driving position. In the crew cab, there's no need to call "shotgun," as the comfortable backseat is well-bolstered and angled appropriately for solid leg and back support.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Most helpful consumer reviews

towing with Chevy 2500
kentsw,03/23/2015
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Here is my experience with towing my 33ft Travel Trailer (9500 lbs) with this truck. It tows easily at whatever speed you set the cruise at, what I never thought thru was where the torque band is on this truck. It will select whatever gear is needed to pull the load, this sometimes results in driving in third gear up hills at 4200 rpm. It rarely would shift up into 6th gear and would not stay there long even on the slightest uphill. This all resulted in an average MPG of 6.9 on my 1300 mile trip to Florida. Encountering a strong headwind coming home it would still pull no problem at 66 mph but it got 5.8 mpg into the wind. Around town it gets 11.6 MPG driving very easy. disappointed MPG.
2015 Chevy Silverado 2500hd 6.0
Boss man,11/01/2015
LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Had this truck for five months so far and no problems very tough truck The ride is a little stiff but love everything about the truck I wouldn't change nothing very happy with my purchase been driving a Chevy truck since I was 17 years old and I would never drive no other brand truck
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Diesel
Drew,09/24/2015
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I recently bought a 2015 Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500 6.6 Liter diesel from a local dealer in my area. My family has always had the Duramax 6.6 Liter diesel engines and I bought mine for farm use. I knew the retail price would be very large but I traded my half-ton pickup in for the three-quarter ton. My dealer worked very hard on getting the lowest price for me since I have done business with them before this purchase. I am very happy with my purchase price of my pickup and it added more value to my family farm by purchasing another diesel engine pickup. My expectations far surpassed what I have originally imagined when purchasing this pickup. The amount of horsepower and torque has been rewarding when pulling trailers for our farm. The fuel economy while pulling a trailer long distances have been between 18-19 miles per gallon and without a trailer is between 19-21 miles per gallon. As you can see, there is very little difference in fuel economy and I am completely satisfied because diesel fuel is nearly the same price as gasoline. The interior in my pickup has the normal LTZ package with touchscreen controls. Though this may be a little distracting while driving, Chevrolet has made is easier to use the touchscreen through the command center screen in the middle of the gauges in front of the steering wheel. The rear seating is very spacious and allows a person in the rear to enjoy more leg room than before. I would also comment on the business filing console because it is very unique and useful for keeping files or papers from being cluttered throughout the vehicle. I have also used the Wi-Fi capability in my pickup numerous times while working in the fields for my computer or iPad. To sum up my purchase of my pickup, I am very happy with the purchase price, interior design, fuel economy, and engine choice. My vehicle is and will continue to be put to work on the farm and I know for sure that it will always be reliable for me.
WOW!!!
Mike,01/27/2016
LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Trucks have come a long way and this is exceptional!! Bought this 2500HD LTZ and it is simply impressive. The fit and finish is every bit as good as a Cadillac. The Crew Cab has plenty of room and the leather is soft and supple, but provides good support. The wifi and electronics are great with 7 USB Ports. I have hauled a 20' cattle trailer and it has plenty of pulling torque. Note: Best time to buy is end of year with extra mfg. rebates. I bought this totally loaded LTZ for the same price as a nice LT.
See all 15 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.7%

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
More About This Model

Quick Summary
One year after the redesign of the Chevy Silverado 1500, its heavy-duty big brother, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, hits the road. Designed specifically for heavy hauling and towing, the Silverado 2500HD is available with either gasoline or diesel engines in more than 150 configurations. It has made great strides in comfort and feature content over the truck it replaces, and feels fully competitive with the other trucks in this class.

What Is It?
Though it follows the half-ton Silverado's comfort and feature refinements closely, the Silverado 2500HD brings to the table the ability to haul massive payloads and carry out absurdly heavy trailering duties. Competition among the Big Three truck brands in this big-poundage segment is serious, and each offers its own wildly able heavy-duty entry.

So capable of hauling and towing is each truck in this category that the race for customer loyalty is being increasingly deferred to comfort and feature offerings. And that's where the majority of GM's effort appears to have been spent on this redesign.

Our tester (a crew cab High Country 4x4 model) came fitted with the $9,115 Duramax Plus package, which adds the optional turbodiesel engine, Allison transmission and several interior and safety niceties.

It also included the $1,495 Rear Seat Entertainment System, $995 Power Sunroof and the $230 Chrome Trailering Mirrors. All in, the big red beast tallied a sobering $66,095. Not all 2500HDs are so costly. A regular cab 4x2 gasoline-powered Silverado 2500HD starts at a far more modest $32,405.

How Many Trim Levels Are There?
Starting with the spartan Work Truck trim and working up through LT, LTZ and finally High Country trims, the Silverado HD lineup includes a broad combination of bed, cab and powertrain configurations.

Two bed lengths are available: 6.5 and 8 feet. And, mercifully, there are some fundamental rules governing what Chevy will build. Here are the basics: regular cab models are only available in Work Truck and LT trims and you'll not find a short bed paired with a regular cab in any trim. A new double cab model utilizes front-hinged doors, which offer more utility than the clamshell-style doors on previous Silverados.

The Z71 package adds hardware and features designed to increase off-road capabilities and is available on both 2500HD and 3500HD models. Unique dampers, hill descent control, underbody skid plates and other appearance items are all included.

What Makes It Usable and Increases Comfort?
An all-new roomier interior leads the refinement push and includes large storage areas with multiple water bottle/cupholder locations in each door as well as a massive center console. Both materials quality and the control layout are vastly improved over the outgoing truck.

The High Country trim adds saddle brown leather interior with white piping — a distinct and moderately luxurious addition to the cabin. Heated and cooled front seats, navigation with an 8-inch screen, remote keyless entry and remote start are also standard at this level.

An array of charging outlets and connectivity options including optional WiFi (with a free 3GB/three-month trial) are available. A total of six USB ports, four 12-volt outlets, two SD slots, one 110-volt AC plug, one aux jack and RCA inputs were present on our tester. That's a lot of ways to plug in.

Outside there's a damped and lift-assisted tailgate and corner steps in the rear bumper — features that are particularly valuable on a truck this tall.

What Are the Engine Options?
Both engines from the previous Silverado 2500HD — the 6.0-liter gasoline V8 and the 6.6-liter turbodiesel — carry over.

The gasoline V8 is good for 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, but it's the optional diesel's yank that gets most buyers to choose a heavy-duty truck.

Rated at 397 hp and 765 lb-ft, the diesel engine delivers enough torque to handle even the heaviest loads with ease. Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, though the turbodiesel's transmission is a heavy-duty unit.

How Does It Drive?
Power is never in short supply, though the turbodiesel's lazy delivery does demand advanced planning in some daily driving maneuvers. The engine will quietly tug the massive truck around without revving past 2,500 rpm. Noise from the Duramax is reduced this year and, in combination with triple door seals and optimized aerodynamics, the Silverado makes great strides in all-day driving ease.

The six-speed transmission can be manually shifted, which allows easy engine braking. There's no need to hold gears while climbing, as the truck uses its substantial torque to avoid gear hunting. There's a distinct sense of driving a purpose-built machine when piloting an unladen Silverado 2500HD daily — a little like using a Mammoet heavy-lift crane to load your dishwasher. It's fun but more than silly.

What Are the Downsides?
Expansion joints, freeway seams and potholes all make themselves known when you're piloting the HD Silverado. Ride comfort is certainly lacking relative to its half-ton brother, but that's the penalty for being able to haul a Miata in the bed and tow a tow truck — simultaneously. Performing such a feat, however, would no doubt improve ride quality.

And though its powertrain and interior noise levels are thoroughly modern, there's still some Conestoga wagon control feel lurking underneath the new skin. The big Chevy's steering lacks the rest of the truck's refinement. Regardless of speed, there's precious little directional stability thanks to a lack of self-centering torque and on-center feel. Worse, at parking speeds, the feel is syrupy and effort is friction-filled.

Massive rearview mirrors, though a necessary component of a dedicated tow vehicle, limit front-quarter visibility enough to hide small vehicles in some scenarios. Front and rear parking sensors mitigate parking difficulty, as does a rearview camera, which is available across the entire line.

Even so, you'll be able to manage daily duties in this heavy-duty truck with far less distress to your kidneys than would have been imposed only five years ago. It won't let you forget you're wheeling a big truck, but the HD Silverado's driving compromises don't come in proportion to its substantial capability.

Is Towing Improved?
Undergirding the Silverado HD lineup is familiar hardware: a boxed steel frame with torsion bar-sprung independent front suspension and a leaf-sprung rear axle. In other words, the entire design of this rig is made to move big, heavy loads. And move them it will.

Maximum tow ratings increase across the board, though they still vary wildly by wheelbase, engine choice and drive configuration. The 2500HD's conventional tow rating increases 1,600 pounds from 18,000 to 19,600 pounds. Fifth-wheel ratings climb from 22,500 pounds to 23,200 pounds, though that's for the 3500 only. Our test truck was rated to tow 13,000 pounds using the standard hitch and 17,100 pounds using a fifth-wheel hitch. It offered a maximum payload capacity of 2,793 pounds.

All of these tow numbers, however, lack SAE J2807 tow rating compliance, which gives them grain-of-salt validity. Ford's 2015 F-250 and F-350 also lack SAE compliance and suffer from the same manufacturer-specific formula for determining tow ratings. All 2015 Ram trucks meet the SAE standard, but until all three makers comply, making tow rating comparisons is pointless.

Despite this, the 2500HD is clearly built for towing. It offers a standard trailer brake controller and a Tow/Haul mode that optimizes shift timing. Integrating the truck's available cruise control, auto grade braking and diesel exhaust brake allows all systems to work together to provide an easier trailering experience. Grade braking in combination with the diesel exhaust brake both proved highly effective in controlling downhill speed on the steepest hills.

Chevy offers a comprehensive guide to help shoppers decide which truck best meets their towing needs.

What About Safety?
The federal government gives the Silverado 2500HD a four-star overall crash test rating. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn't rated the Silverado 2500HD.

Antilock brakes and stability control with integrated trailer sway control are standard. Available safety features include forward collision alert, lane departure warning and GM's safety alert seat, which vibrates on one or both seat-bottom bolsters to alert drivers of potential hazards.

A six-month OnStar trial period includes automated crash response as well.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The EPA doesn't offer fuel economy estimates on heavy-duty trucks, so there's no data available from the government.

However, we measured 19.1 mpg over 731 miles of mixed driving and 16.1 mpg on our 116-mile test loop.

Is It Off-Road Capable?
Naturally, both 2500HD and 3500HD Silverados are available with a two-speed transfer case. Adding four-wheel drive increases the cost by about $3,000 on a diesel-powered double cab standard bed like our tester.

A locking rear differential is standard, regardless of engine choice. The optional Z71 package adds hill descent control, which slows descents down steep, loose grades using engine torque without brake application.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Ford's lineup of Super Duty trucks and specifically the 2015 F-250 offers even more power and torque from the optional diesel engine. But only the massively capable F-450 meets the SAE J2807 tow rating standard.

Though fewer are sold, Ram makes a strong case for its 2015 Ram 2500HD by utilizing coil springs, which vastly improve ride quality. All 2015 Rams are certified to meet the SAE J2807 tow rating standards as well.

Why Should You Consider This Truck?
Improvements to the 2015 Silverado 2500HD are vast and effective. Both its primary-duty capabilities of towing and hauling as well as its comfort and utility are better than they've ever been.

Though it's not a truck we recommend for daily unladen driving, it is a truck that will adequately manage the task if it's your only option. It's big, powerful and relatively quiet for a diesel pickup. And, should you need to, it can tow your house.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Truck?
GM remains the only manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks to lack some level of SAE tow rating compliance. Ford is on track to certify its entire line of Super Duty trucks at the next full redesign, which is still several years away.

Additionally, this isn't a truck you should consider if your towing and hauling needs don't justify its massive capability. It makes ride quality and usability compromises that aren't present in the half-ton Silverado, which, for most people, is more than adequate.

The manufacturer provided this vehicle for the purpose of evaluation.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

