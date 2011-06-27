2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, capable brakes, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
- Spotty build quality, mediocre interior materials.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,738 - $7,129
Used Silverado 2500HD for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.
2004 Highlights
A trio of new colors -- Sandstone Metallic, Silver Birch and Sport Red Metallic -- are the lone changes for this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sam,09/06/2010
156,000 miles of towing, hauling, and mountain driving as a contractor and hunter the only problems Ive had are the wheel bearings and prndl switch needed to be replaced. As comfortable as long distance driving in an HD pickup is really gonna get. Interior layout is well thought out but materials are slightly cheap. Leveled out with 33" mud tires I still get about 16 mpg in town and 20 mpg on the highway. With a heavy job trailer it doesn't pull quite as strongly as I would like but I don't think anything ever will. Off road capability is as good as it needs to be.
DMax,01/30/2004
Quiet, outstanding comfort. A little slow on acceleration to pass at highway speeds. Lots of torque! Good turning radius for long-bed truck. 18- 19 mpg combination highway and around town, 20+ on steady highway driving. Have not yet tried heavy towing. Good access to rear seat in open areas but a bit difficult in tight parking spots. The fit and finish is absolutely perfect - I have not been able to locate a single flaw.
cdhs,11/20/2009
I shoe horses for a living, I have a utility body on the back of this beast and the true weight (on the town dump scale) is 9400 lbs. Working on Long Island NY we have to drive it like we hate it. Long and short of it is I just this week broke 200k.. I beat on this truck 6 days a week and it stands tall. Maybe in another 100k ill replace it with another 6.0--=- 6 weeks ago I did the first full break job on this truck-- how can you beat that--- by far the best truck I've ever had the pleasure to own
fgator01,02/22/2004
Just 1 word .........AWESOME!!!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer