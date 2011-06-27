  1. Home
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, capable brakes, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
  • Spotty build quality, mediocre interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.

2004 Highlights

A trio of new colors -- Sandstone Metallic, Silver Birch and Sport Red Metallic -- are the lone changes for this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(75%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
75 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 75 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable ride
Sam,09/06/2010
156,000 miles of towing, hauling, and mountain driving as a contractor and hunter the only problems Ive had are the wheel bearings and prndl switch needed to be replaced. As comfortable as long distance driving in an HD pickup is really gonna get. Interior layout is well thought out but materials are slightly cheap. Leveled out with 33" mud tires I still get about 16 mpg in town and 20 mpg on the highway. With a heavy job trailer it doesn't pull quite as strongly as I would like but I don't think anything ever will. Off road capability is as good as it needs to be.
Duramax - Allison
DMax,01/30/2004
Quiet, outstanding comfort. A little slow on acceleration to pass at highway speeds. Lots of torque! Good turning radius for long-bed truck. 18- 19 mpg combination highway and around town, 20+ on steady highway driving. Have not yet tried heavy towing. Good access to rear seat in open areas but a bit difficult in tight parking spots. The fit and finish is absolutely perfect - I have not been able to locate a single flaw.
a true work horse
cdhs,11/20/2009
I shoe horses for a living, I have a utility body on the back of this beast and the true weight (on the town dump scale) is 9400 lbs. Working on Long Island NY we have to drive it like we hate it. Long and short of it is I just this week broke 200k.. I beat on this truck 6 days a week and it stands tall. Maybe in another 100k ill replace it with another 6.0--=- 6 weeks ago I did the first full break job on this truck-- how can you beat that--- by far the best truck I've ever had the pleasure to own
2500 HD 2004
fgator01,02/22/2004
Just 1 word .........AWESOME!!!!
See all 75 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

More about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 150117 and150117 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 150117 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

