Vehicle overview

There aren't many heavy-duty pickups to choose from. There are four to be exact, and even then, two of them are virtual clones of each other. However, competition remains fierce in this small group, as each battles for the hard-earned dollars of truck-buying folks and their businesses. One such truck is the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, which, together with its GMC clone, is the most recently redesigned and appealing member of this exclusive 3/4-ton class. Specifically, the Chevy provides superior vehicle control and top-notch interior quality to go along with the type of prolific hauling and towing capabilities one expects from such a workhorse truck.

Changes are light for the '09 Silverado 2500, with only a few trim and equipment updates for the new model year. The rest of the truck remains unchanged from its total overhaul two years ago that debuted new styling, a dramatically improved interior, better vehicle control and handling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and the resulting higher payload and towing capacities. This is a truck that'll get the job done and keep you comfortable while doing it.

Whether you opt for the Silverado HD or its GMC Sierra twin, you can't go wrong with these heavy-duty trucks. The Ford F-250 is its closest competitor, but the GM trucks offer a bit more hauling and towing ability and arguably a better interior (particularly with the LTZ trim). The Dodge Ram 2500 is also available, offering nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort, but it is getting along in years and will soon be replaced with an all-new model. It can't match the Chevy's towing capacity, cargo bed configurations or interior quality. That leaves the Chevy as your best bet, but since brand loyalty is so vitally important when it comes to pickups, we're guessing that gold bow tie should be reason enough for many buyers.