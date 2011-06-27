  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive towing and hauling capacities, refined and quiet ride, solid build and materials quality, more in-control steering feel than other HD trucks, comfy seats.
  • No side airbags available.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$9,635 - $14,822
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Chevy Silverado 2500HD possesses the heavy-duty work truck capabilities required in this pickup class, but its refined cabin, comfy ride and reassuring handling make it a top choice.

Vehicle overview

There aren't many heavy-duty pickups to choose from. There are four to be exact, and even then, two of them are virtual clones of each other. However, competition remains fierce in this small group, as each battles for the hard-earned dollars of truck-buying folks and their businesses. One such truck is the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, which, together with its GMC clone, is the most recently redesigned and appealing member of this exclusive 3/4-ton class. Specifically, the Chevy provides superior vehicle control and top-notch interior quality to go along with the type of prolific hauling and towing capabilities one expects from such a workhorse truck.

Changes are light for the '09 Silverado 2500, with only a few trim and equipment updates for the new model year. The rest of the truck remains unchanged from its total overhaul two years ago that debuted new styling, a dramatically improved interior, better vehicle control and handling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and the resulting higher payload and towing capacities. This is a truck that'll get the job done and keep you comfortable while doing it.

Whether you opt for the Silverado HD or its GMC Sierra twin, you can't go wrong with these heavy-duty trucks. The Ford F-250 is its closest competitor, but the GM trucks offer a bit more hauling and towing ability and arguably a better interior (particularly with the LTZ trim). The Dodge Ram 2500 is also available, offering nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort, but it is getting along in years and will soon be replaced with an all-new model. It can't match the Chevy's towing capacity, cargo bed configurations or interior quality. That leaves the Chevy as your best bet, but since brand loyalty is so vitally important when it comes to pickups, we're guessing that gold bow tie should be reason enough for many buyers.

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2009 Chevy Silverado 2500HD full-size pickup is available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Regular cabs only come with a long bed, while the other two cabs can have a standard or long bed.

Trim levels include the basic Work Truck, midlevel LT and king-of-the-hill LTZ. The Work Truck comes with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning (optional with regular cab), a trip computer, OnStar, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and a stereo with a CD player and satellite radio. The LT adds keyless entry, rear tinted windows, full power accessories, cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Some of these items are optional on the Work Truck.

The LTZ is only available with the extended and crew cabs. It adds a locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with an integrated trailer brake controller), alloy wheels, leather upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, remote engine start, upgraded interior design with wood trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, foglamps, 12-way power front bucket seats, heated seats, rear audio controls, Bluetooth, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a Bose speaker system. Some of these features are optional on the LT.

Other options available on the LT and LTZ include a power-sliding rear window, a sunroof, a navigation system with real-time traffic, a rearview camera, rear parking assist sensors, power-folding exterior mirrors, power-folding and -extending camper mirrors, a Z71 off-road package (skid plates, off-road suspension, bigger stabilizer bar), EZ-lift tailgate, power-adjustable pedals and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2009 Highlights

Changes are light for the 2009 Chevy Silverado 2500HD. One trim level is dropped and a trio of equipment packages debut. Bluetooth, real-time traffic updates for the navigation system and a rearview camera are also added to the options list.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine in the Chevy Silverado 2500 is a 6.0-liter gasoline-fueled V8 making 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. Optional is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel Duramax V8 that boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. It gets a different six-speed automatic and is the go-to choice if you require a burly tow vehicle (it also gets better fuel economy). Properly equipped, the 2500HD can haul up to 3,458 pounds and tow up to 13,000 pounds.

Rear-wheel drive is standard across the board, with four-wheel drive optional. Although the Work Truck 4WD gets a traditional floor-mounted transfer case, the two other trim levels available on the Silverado 4WD get Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard; Stability control, front-side and side curtain airbags are not available on the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. A safety package that includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist is optional. A rear parking camera is available.

Driving

Compared with the heavy-duty trucks from Ford and Dodge, the Silverado 2500 distinguishes itself with well-weighted steering that provides the driver with a greater sense of vehicle control. This is a particular benefit on tight country roads. Although a heavy-duty pickup and its taut rear suspension will never offer a Cadillac ride, the 2500 is surprisingly comfortable over long distances. Both engines are strong, but if you can swing the price premium, the hefty performance and reasonable fuel economy of the Duramax diesel make it a very tempting choice.

Interior

The 2009 Chevy Silverado 2500HD features two different interior designs depending on trim level. The Work Truck and the LT feature a more utilitarian trucklike dash design with an open lower center portion to accommodate the standard three-person front bench (a center console is added with the optional bucket seats). The LTZ gets the same design as the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs, lending the Silverado's cabin a classier feel with its wood and metallic accents. With either design you get straightforward controls within a relatively easy reach. However, the available dual-zone climate control buttons are small and difficult to operate with gloves. The front seats are quite comfy, but some editors find the pedals placed too far apart and the tilt-only steering wheel located too close to the dash. Space in the crew cab's backseat is very roomy, and most average-size adults should find the extended cab acceptable. A welcome addition for 2009 is the rearview camera, which not only helps when parking the behemoth 2500 but also makes hitching up a trailer infinitely easier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.7
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This truck is so [non-permissible content removed]
ryan,01/08/2016
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Everything you could ever want. I have a 10,000 lb travel trailer that it pulls with ease. The suspension and ride was the most surprising to me, in a good way. It feels so amazing to drive around in. The interior is well designed and built with quality components. Buy with confidence! Have not owned a Chevy in a long time and I'm already back on the bandwagon.
BEEFY DURAMAX!!!!!!!!!
SNUG MAGNET,12/10/2009
I use the truck to pull a 25' camper and you cant even feel it back there. Maybey next year I can pull a new 5th wheel- the real reason for purchase. This truck has amazing power and is a blast to drive.
Love this truck
MMiller,04/05/2010
I wanted a tough and comfortable truck which would be my daily driver. I also wanted a truck to do a little plowing in the winter and haul a trailer on weekends during the summer. This truck is perfect for everything I need. Very comfortable, great to drive, looks great and the interior is nice. I have the 6.0 ltr crew cab with the z85 trailering suspension package, skid plate, camper mirrors, and integrated trailer brake. I also got the bluetooth and remote start. I have owned the dodge with the hemi, that truck does not compare. The exhaust is loud for a stock system fyi, but anyone buying a 2500 should appreciate the deep tone.
Great Heavy Duty
DJ,05/31/2009
I have 4000 miles on the truck, I get 14.4 MPG, haul a 250 gallon water tank in the back and don't even know its there when completely full. The suspension is tight but gives a decent ride. I use the 4WD when going up a steep bumpy dirt road to my cabin in the Black Hills, even with the 250 gallon tank in the back it handles with no problem. The interior has multiple small storage compartments. Even my wife loves the comfort of the interior. Overall I am very pleased with the Truck.
See all 17 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is priced between $16,900 and$18,500 with odometer readings between 131900 and268646 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $24,995 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 157446 and157446 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2009 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,900 and mileage as low as 131900 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,676.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,403.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,386.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lease specials

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles