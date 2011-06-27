  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
  • Spotty build quality, mediocre interior design and materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations, and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.

2005 Highlights

This year all heavy-duty Silverados receive a redesigned hood and grille. On extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof is a new option, and it includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.

American Work Horse
chevyguy9,08/25/2012
This truck is absolutly outstanding. Before I owned it, a rancher out in the Houston area owned it. He had to haul horse trailers, trailers with hay bales, tractors, you name it. From what the dealership told us, the previous owner had it stuck in a river for three days. The only thing needing replacement was the computer system. Since we have had it, all i have had to replace was a fuel pump. ive dont everything imaginable in this truck. I can cruise at 85 no problem. You wouldent even know that my 30' rv was behind the truck because it doesnt strain the engine at all. This truck is perfect for anything. No matter what you put it through, it wont stop. EVER
Best truck ever
jimjim190,08/21/2008
I bought this truck new. It's the best, and I have not had a single problem. I put a 6in lift with dual front shocks, and 36x12.5x20R on the truck. It keeps it riding like a truck, I also put intake, programmer and exhaust on it. That's all it needed, it does anything and goes anywhere. Wouldn't change a thing on it.
Long Term Review
RetiredGuns,08/25/2009
Duramax/Allison HD LT. This has by far been the absolute best Truck I have ever owned, bar none! In 35 years I have owned all Big 3 Trucks, this is an nearing an excellent choice. I get 22 MPG HWY, 17 City, and 12 with a Truck Camper and 5K LB Boat trailer. If you are considering this model in the used market, make sure LOF's were done, and you'd have a gem through 300K miles easy! It's a joy to operate this machine. I have kept it mostly stock with the exception of replacing the Gum Wrapper bumper with an aftermarket Ranch Hand 300 LB thick Steel Tube/Diamondplate one, providing substantial front end protection. This truck is a winner all around otherwise. I'd NEVER consider an impor
'05 GMC
kruzan,10/23/2006
Great truck, '05 GMC Sierra 2500HD Duramax is the king of diesels. Wish it had bigger wheels/tires(17-18"), and the interior stinks if trying to sleep. Front seats do not recline all the way, very uncomforable to sleep in. I drive long distances through the night at times and know I cant sleep in this truck. Only mechanical drawback/weak link is the Allison transmission. It is weak and needs more beef, especially in the torque converter and C3/C4 clutchs.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS is priced between $10,900 and$27,900 with odometer readings between 84903 and134404 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $9,000 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 75961 and124460 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2005 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 75961 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

