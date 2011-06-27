Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Silverado, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and some of the most powerful drivetrains available anywhere. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, Chevrolet typically finishes a close second in sales, mostly due to the fact that it shares customers with the virtually identical GMC Sierra.

Often first to market with exclusive features, the Silverado 2500HD continues that tradition by offering XM Satellite Radio and Bose audio systems. Chevy trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck requests to dinner reservations. Combine this with attractive styling on the outside and thoughtful features on the inside, and the Silverado 2500HD presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a no-holds-barred work truck.

Solid as the heavy-duty Silverado is, it's definitely worth your while to shop around in this segment, as Ford and Dodge both have strong diesel power plants that give their trucks higher tow ratings (properly equipped, a Silverado 2500HD can tow up to 12,000 pounds (16,000 with a fifth wheel). GM's truck is still a fine choice for use around the worksite and home, just make sure you assess your needs carefully before making a decision.