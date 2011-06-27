  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
  • Spotty build quality, mediocre interior design and materials.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$4,646 - $8,103
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations, and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado 2500HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Silverado, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and some of the most powerful drivetrains available anywhere. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, Chevrolet typically finishes a close second in sales, mostly due to the fact that it shares customers with the virtually identical GMC Sierra.

Often first to market with exclusive features, the Silverado 2500HD continues that tradition by offering XM Satellite Radio and Bose audio systems. Chevy trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck requests to dinner reservations. Combine this with attractive styling on the outside and thoughtful features on the inside, and the Silverado 2500HD presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a no-holds-barred work truck.

Solid as the heavy-duty Silverado is, it's definitely worth your while to shop around in this segment, as Ford and Dodge both have strong diesel power plants that give their trucks higher tow ratings (properly equipped, a Silverado 2500HD can tow up to 12,000 pounds (16,000 with a fifth wheel). GM's truck is still a fine choice for use around the worksite and home, just make sure you assess your needs carefully before making a decision.

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2500HD is available in regular, extended- and crew-cab body styles. From there, you can pick two- or four-wheel drive and a short or long box (except for regular cabs, which are long boxes only). There are five trim levels: Work Truck, LS, LT1, LT2 and LT3. Work Trucks offer manual dual-zone air conditioning, a 40/20/40-split bench seat and ABS. LS models come with a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, a CD stereo, an upgraded driver message center and tinted glass. The LT1 adds power windows and locks, and keyless entry. The LT2 includes a power driver seat and Bose audio. The LT3 includes leather seats and a CD changer.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, a diesel engine upgrade is the most significant change to the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. The Duramax 6.6-liter engine receives a host of power and refinement upgrades, as well as reduced emissions. Additionally, the Allison automatic transmission is now a six-speed, and features a tap-shift range selection mode. The only other noteworthy updates are a new design for the optional power camping/towing exterior mirrors and slightly updated front-end styling.

Performance & mpg

The HD's base engine is a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. Chevrolet offers two even more powerful options: an 8.1-liter V8 and the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel. The 8.1-liter engine boasts an impressive 330 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, while the updated-for-'06 6.6-liter diesel V8 makes 360 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission for the 6.0-liter V8 is a five-speed manual with a heavy-duty four-speed automatic optional. The 8.1-liter V8 and 6.6-liter diesel can be hooked up to either a six-speed manual or a heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic. Being heavy-duty trucks, these brutes can certainly pull: Trucks properly equipped and fitted with the 6.0-liter V8 can pull around 10,000 pounds; the 8.1L and Duramax V8s bump that figure to 12,000 pounds. Adding a fifth wheel for trailering gives a HD the ability to pull 16,000 pounds.

Safety

All heavy-duty Silverados include four-wheel antilock disc brakes as standard equipment. In frontal crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Silverado earned a three-star rating (out of five) for driver protection and four stars for the front passenger. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal offset crash test, the Silverado was given an overall rating of "Marginal," the second lowest score.

Driving

The 2500HD is a reasonably comfortable truck for everyday use, but don't expect the plush ride of its light-duty siblings. Any of the three available engines provides swift acceleration and ample towing power, but the diesel V8 is probably the best choice for those who tow heavy loads.

Interior

Inside, Silverado buyers will find a logically laid-out interior, with an easy-to-use climate control system and clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive, and build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still behind the competition. The large cabin offers plenty of room, comfortable bucket seats and a four-door configuration on extended-cab models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(59%)
4(22%)
3(19%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No:1 truck to buy
homealone069,09/23/2011
I have a 2006 Silverado Pickup,2500 HD 4x4.I've owned chevy's most of my life,because of the performance,and reliability.This truck from the first day going out hunting,going through scrub-oak,blazing new trails,climbing the sides of mountain's on the nastiest roads you ever want to imagine,going through water 3 feet deep,and it keeps on going.When I needed the power it was there,wether pulling a trailer up 6% grades in 6"s of mud,and it never quit.I've done all these things will my truck,and its still in great shape,and it has never been in the shop for any malfunctions.They just need to make the front bumper narrower,and raise the truck about 2"s higher.Thats the only change there shouldbe
Great truck
terry,09/20/2005
This truck has everthing I need in a truck. Smooth performance, quiet, and plenty of power.
Poor Accessory Drive Belt System/Diesel
Joe Tretter,06/21/2006
Noticed a drive belt noise from day one with this truck! The dealer replaced the serpentine belt,within a few days, the noise was back, took it to another dealer who cleaned the pulleys,after a few days the same noise appeared again. I contacted the first dealer he said others are having problems also and Chevrolet has no fix for this problem at this time ! Mileage is not great either its between 14.2 - 16.4 mpg, my 6.0 liter 3500 got between 11 - 13 mpg, I wish I still had that truck !
Duramax is great
kacansas,06/17/2007
This one of the best vehicles I have ever owned! That is out of 40 to 50! It has never let me down and has helped me help other in deep snow, on ice, in the heat and in the cold. It has a Cadillac ride plus the capacity to tow a house! What more can you want from a vehicle? Good ecomony for what you drive? Well it delivers on that too! I have gotten over 27 mpg highway and get 22 city all the time! Yeah I know I can get a hybrid that can do 50 mpg but it can't do anything but hual me. My truck can do a lot more so I love my truck!
See all 27 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,285.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,796.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,729.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lease specials

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles