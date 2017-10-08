Used 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

8 listings
S60 Cross Country Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    23,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,300

  • 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    24,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,900

    $701 Below Market
  • 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    60,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,450

  • 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    40,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,555

  • 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    46,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

  • 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,995

  • 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    32,636 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $23,990

  • 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    47,481 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $23,909

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S60 Cross Country searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60 Cross Country

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
Riding in Style and Security
Brigitte Crispino,08/10/2017
T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Take a test drive and you'll be a new owner too.
