Used 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

Uniquely designed to reward you with a compelling blend of refined style, energetic performance, and unrivaled reliability, our One Owner 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 AWD Sedan is presented in Osmium Grey Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while tethered to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Our luxury All Wheel Drive provides a comfortable and composed driving experience along with near 31mpg on the highway. Prepare to fall in love with the modern flair of our S60 Cross Country! It looks terrific with adaptive xenon headlights, 18-inch Titania alloy wheels and a power sunroof accenting its sculpted physique.Inside the masterfully crafted T5 cabin, comfort reigns supreme with power adjustable leather front seats, driver memory settings, rich wood trim and more, making your life easier with state-of-the-art technology featuring a display screen, Sensus navigation with map care, smartphone app integration, Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, voice commands and a concert-quality sound system with available satellite radio, and auxiliary/USB interfaces.In typical Volvo fashion, our S60 Cross Country has received excellent safety scores thanks in part to its smart engineering and multitude of safety innovations including stability/traction control, a backup camera, park assist, airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, low-speed front collision warning/mitigation, and even On-Call emergency assistance. Delivering outstanding comfort, ample space, and a brilliant drive, our T5 is the intelligent choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Fun, Fast, and Transparent Buying Process!**There is currently an open recall on this vehicle. It is available for sale but can not be taken home until the recall is completed. Volvo has not released a solution yet. **

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country T5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: YV440MUM5H2004225

Stock: V7670

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020