Used 2017 Volvo S60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,300
- 24,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,900$701 Below Market
- 60,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,450
- 40,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,555
- 46,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,995
- 32,636 milesDelivery Available*
$23,990
- 47,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,909
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S60 Cross Country searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60 Cross Country
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S60 Cross Country
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Brigitte Crispino,08/10/2017
T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Take a test drive and you'll be a new owner too.
Related Volvo S60 Cross Country info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo S60 Atlanta GA
- Used Volvo V70 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Volvo XC40 Allentown PA
- Used Volvo XC70 Tempe AZ
- Used Volvo C30 Arlington VA
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country Stockton CA
- Used Volvo XC70 Spring TX
- Used Volvo XC60 Newark NJ
- Used Volvo S60 Tallahassee FL
- Used Volvo C70 Fort Worth TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volvo XC60 2016 Albuquerque NM
- Used Volvo XC90 2011 Woodbridge VA
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2017 Alexandria VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.