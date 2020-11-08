Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for Sale Near Me

14 listings
Silverado 2500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS

    90,805 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS

    173,217 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS

    77,212 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS

    209,396 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,599

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT

    247,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in White
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

    264,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS in White
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS

    144,868 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,989

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS in Gray
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS

    100,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,143

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS

    77,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT

    102,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,899

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS

    270,541 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT

    80,659 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS in Gray
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS

    206,128 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,295

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS

    199,262 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,245

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Starts, runs, drives and stops.
jet62095,03/16/2011
I love this truck. I got it age 15 for a first truck. The trans (4L80E) went at 142,993 miles, when it lost reverse. Very comfortable truck, I do notice when I go over bumps, the bed seems to move seperate from the cab. The interior design is pretty good, though the middle seat does not fold down for an arm rest, and the rear seats are locking, which can be a pain.
