Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho

The used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD in JEROME, IDAHO has aged like fine wine. The way this truck runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 8 cylinder Sport Red Metallic truck that can get the job done.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHK23U65F836021

Stock: 135538A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020