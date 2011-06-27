  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • refined and quiet ride
  • solid build quality
  • responsive steering
  • comfortable seats.
  • Small buttons on center stack
  • some drivers may not like their seating position.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$20,389
Used Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD remains an excellent choice in the competitive heavy-duty truck segment.

Vehicle overview

When a task calls for more capabilities than a standard pickup truck can handle, it's time to call in the heavy-duty reinforcements. And when it comes to heavy-duty pickups, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a worthy choice among a decidedly small group of competitors.

The Silverado 2500HD offers truck buyers a classic middle-of-the-road alternative that provides increased capability over a 1500 series light-duty truck, but at a lower cost and with much friendlier road manners than an ultra-heavy-duty 3500 model. Keys to the Silverado 2500's popularity are a strong diesel engine option, a fully boxed frame for increased rigidity, big brakes and a beefy suspension that can support more than 4,000 pounds of payload.

Available in three cab styles, the Silverado 2500 embodies a working-grade truck with its rugged stance, power-dome hood and bold front bumper. But it also offers a sense of civility with available 20-inch wheels, stylish mesh grille and choice of distinct interior trims that can appeal to anyone from the oil-field worker to empty nesters traveling cross-country with their RV.

When compared to the Ford F-250 Super Duty and Ram 2500, the Silverado comes out pretty well. We recently conducted a comparison test of the similar 3500-series trucks, and GM's truck squeaked out the victory due to its compliant suspension tuning, tight turning circle, smooth powertrain, fuel economy and overall performance numbers.

That said, choosing the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD over other heavy-duty trucks will likely come down to personal preference. It's such a highly competitive market that all 2500 pickups can lay claim to best-in-class in one category or another. And each will likely be third best in certain categories. In the end, none of these choices really represents a losing decision.

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD follows the traditional approach to truck configurations and is offered in regular cab, extended cab or crew cab body styles with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. The regular cab is only available with a long bed (8 feet), while the extended and crew cabs can be mated to either a standard bed (6.5 feet) or a long bed. Trim levels start at the base Work Truck, step up to midlevel LT and then top out at the upscale LTZ, although the LTZ is not available with a regular cab. Unlike its 3500 big brother, the 2500 is not available with a dual-rear-wheel (DRW or "dually") axle.

The Work Truck or WT trim implies just that: basic rubberized vinyl floor coverings, dark vinyl seat coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench with fold-down center armrest, 17-inch steel wheels, a tilt steering wheel and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo.

The LT trim adds alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, floor coverings, cloth seats with a locking storage console, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar adjustments, cruise control, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player. Many of the LT features are available on the Work Truck as options.

The LTZ trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, an automatic locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with integrated trailer brake controller), dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, remote starting, heated leather front bucket seats with power adjustments, a floor-mounted front center console, Bluetooth and an upgraded Bose stereo system with a USB port. Some of these features are available as options for the LT.

Additional options for the LT and LTZ models include 20-inch wheels, an aluminum bed extender, a protective bedliner, a sliding or stationary tool box, a cargo rail, a sliding bed divider, a sunroof, power-sliding rear window, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, the EZ-lift tailgate, a hard-drive-based navigation system, a rearview camera and a rear-seat entertainment system. Also available is the Off-Road Suspension package (Z71) that includes skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and a different front stabilizer bar. The Z71 Appearance package adds a body-colored grille surround and lower fascia, chrome mesh grille and 18-inch polished alloy wheels.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD receives only minor upgrades following a major redesign the previous year. New are an available hard-drive-based navigation system and heated/ventilated seats available in LTZ models. There's also a new Z71 Off-Road appearance package for the Z71 suspension option.

Performance & mpg

The standard power plant for the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a 6.0-liter gasoline V8 backed by a six-speed automatic. This engine is rated at 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. An optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is the favored engine choice for those who plan on towing or hauling on a regular basis. It produces 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a beefier six-speed Allison automatic transmission with manual shift control. In Edmunds performance testing of a mechanically identical GMC Sierra 2500HD with this engine, we recorded a 0-60 time of just 7 seconds, which is 2 seconds quicker than a Ram 2500.

Emissions are cleaner than the previous-generation diesel engine, thanks in part to a urea-injection system. If the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) runs low, however, top speed will be limited to 55 mph. If the DEF reservoir is empty, that speed is further lowered to 40 mph. The DEF is usually replenished about the same time as a scheduled oil change.

Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, with four-wheel drive optional. The Work Truck 4WD receives a traditional floor-mounted transfer case, while the two other trim levels get Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Properly equipped, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD can haul up to 3,704 pounds of payload (4,192 pounds when equipped with a special High Payload package). It can tow up to 13,000 pounds with its standard ball hitch and 17,800 pounds with a fifth-wheel connection. Aiding towing on downhill grades, the diesel engine also features a big-rig-inspired exhaust braking system to increase control and reduce brake wear.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD include antilock disc brakes, electronic stability control, traction control, trailer sway control and hill-start control. Driver and front passenger airbags are standard, with front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags optional in all models, as are rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. OnStar subscriptions include automatic crash response and turn-by-turn navigation.

In Edmunds brake testing, the mechanically identical GMC Sierra 2500HD came to a stop from 60 mph in 144 feet, which is a long distance, but typical for a heavy-duty truck.

Driving

When stacked up against competitive models from Ford and Ram, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has a few clear advantages, especially the four-wheel-drive model. All Chevy heavy-duty 4WD pickups have an independent front suspension, while Ford and Ram go with solid front axles. The Chevy setup not only smoothes out rough roads and terrain a little better, but provides a confident steering response and a tighter turning circle.

We also like the excellent fuel economy and authoritative acceleration provided by the Duramax while keeping a tight lid on the diesel chatter. Performance on mountain roads is quite punctual, as the Allison tow/haul mode keeps the transmission in the right gear with well-timed shifts, and the diesel exhaust brake helps maintain a steady ride down steep grades. The Silverado helps take the worry out of towing with such features as an integrated trailer brake and trailer sway control built into the stability control system.

While lighter, less powerful 1500 pickups can offer customers a rewarding personal-truck experience and even a sporty attitude, the 2500 and 3500 models are designed for work and utility -- especially over long hauls. Due to their size and burly character, they're not practical for urban commutes. However, that doesn't preclude some owners from using the Chevy Silverado 2500 as their primary vehicle, thanks to a suspension that is somewhat forgiving for its strength and a host of available creature comforts.

Interior

Chevy offers two different dash configurations on the 2012 Silverado 2500. The WT and LT design is simpler and includes dual gloveboxes, while the LTZ offers more of a luxury SUV feel that flows down to a center console and features wood-grain trim. It's also sleeker on the passenger side, with a single glovebox.

The WT remains very utilitarian, with easy-to-clean rubber flooring and vinyl coverings. The LT offers a more inviting cabin with cloth and carpeting, but both models come standard with a three-person front bench seat -- hence the more trucklike dash. The LTZ features leather-stitched bucket seats as standard.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable, though some drivers might find the driving position a bit awkward because of the tilt-only steering wheel (it's too close to the dash) and gas and brake pedals that are far apart in order to accommodate work boots. We're also not particularly fond of the small and fiddly buttons on the higher trim's center stack.

The extended cab's rear fold-up seats are acceptable in terms of comfort but more suited for children. On the plus side, the extended cab's rear doors swing out 170 degrees to aid with loading the backseat area in tight spaces. The crew cab also features a fold-up rear seat and is much roomier, but falls short on most dimensions when compared with the competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Silverado 2500HD
chevyallday1,01/26/2012
I just fully purchased a silverado 2500hd single cab with a 6.0 liter v8, the truck has tons of power and can get through anything even stock. I would advise a toolbox or extended cab if you need space. Overall fully satisfied.
Best truck I've owned
hd517,10/30/2012
I've owned almost every brand of truck and this is my favorite. I just recently hauled a 7 by 17 enclosed trailer across country and the trailer was loaded from top to bottum front to back. Still with a v8 I have plenty of power and I averaged 13mpg through mountians .
Love my 2500HD
nurseratched,06/09/2014
I have the 2500HD WT. I wanted a basic truck for heavy hauling and some towing. That's exactly what this is. I can put muddy boots or a wet dog in the cab and not have to worry about the interior. It cleans easily with the vinyl floors and I've installed a nice set of seat covers that can be removed and washed. This truck will haul lots of firewood in the mountains of Colorado without any issues. Handling and turning are much better than any Ford I've ever owned. Over the 2 years I've had this truck it's been 100% reliable. Fuel mileage is about 13mpg. I also installed a plug n play GM information center upgrade that works perfectly. All in all, one of the best trucks I've owned.
Reliable, Rugged & Refined
MichaelH,06/01/2017
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
The small block V-8 is an excellent, reliable engine that will outlive the chassis (Gas Mileage is not impressive, but the truck is huge). I've towed 25" car hauler trailers and hauled countless tons of mulch and rock in the bed without a problem. The throttle is responsive and acceleration more than sufficient. The transmission shifts smoothly with and without a load. The option to manually shift is an added bonus. The suspension is stiff but ride extremely smooth aside when on a rough road when you reminded your in a truck. Road noise on the highway is acceptable but definite room for improvement. Steering is responsive and smooth although turning radius is not the best (U Turns become L Turns in this truck). Interior is basic, but seats comfortable. Outside the truck is best looking in its class. Overall, extremely happy!
See all 4 reviews of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is priced between $26,995 and$33,988 with odometer readings between 53268 and171120 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $20,389 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 28295 and91435 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2012 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,389 and mileage as low as 28295 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,973.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,634.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,172.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,659.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD lease specials

Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles