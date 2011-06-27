Vehicle overview

When a task calls for more capabilities than a standard pickup truck can handle, it's time to call in the heavy-duty reinforcements. And when it comes to heavy-duty pickups, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a worthy choice among a decidedly small group of competitors.

The Silverado 2500HD offers truck buyers a classic middle-of-the-road alternative that provides increased capability over a 1500 series light-duty truck, but at a lower cost and with much friendlier road manners than an ultra-heavy-duty 3500 model. Keys to the Silverado 2500's popularity are a strong diesel engine option, a fully boxed frame for increased rigidity, big brakes and a beefy suspension that can support more than 4,000 pounds of payload.

Available in three cab styles, the Silverado 2500 embodies a working-grade truck with its rugged stance, power-dome hood and bold front bumper. But it also offers a sense of civility with available 20-inch wheels, stylish mesh grille and choice of distinct interior trims that can appeal to anyone from the oil-field worker to empty nesters traveling cross-country with their RV.

When compared to the Ford F-250 Super Duty and Ram 2500, the Silverado comes out pretty well. We recently conducted a comparison test of the similar 3500-series trucks, and GM's truck squeaked out the victory due to its compliant suspension tuning, tight turning circle, smooth powertrain, fuel economy and overall performance numbers.

That said, choosing the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD over other heavy-duty trucks will likely come down to personal preference. It's such a highly competitive market that all 2500 pickups can lay claim to best-in-class in one category or another. And each will likely be third best in certain categories. In the end, none of these choices really represents a losing decision.