  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Optional fourth-door access, strong 4800 and 5300 V8 engines, programmable power door locks, disc brakes at all four corners.
  • Cheap interior materials, sketchy build quality.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,834 - $5,847
Used Silverado 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet makes a pretty good pick-'em-up if powerful engines are your thing. But even after a recent redesign, it still has a ways to go to match the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra when it comes to the quality of the materials and assembly.

Vehicle overview

Imagine the pressure engineers and designers suffered when they undertook the task of completely revising the best-selling model that General Motors produces. Success would insure that GM could continue to reap large benefits from a booming truck industry. Failure would reduce market share, profits and credibility. Making matters worse, the existing platform was already a hot seller. How to fix something that wasn't broken?

They started by asking Chevy truck customers what they wanted in a new full-size pickup. More power, better handling, more interior room, better fuel economy and a stronger chassis were the answers. What they most certainly did not want was cartoonish or carlike styling, which Chevy owners felt the Dodge and Ford stores were selling.

So Chevrolet gave the customer what they asked for. Looking at the Silverado, some might be hard-pressed to discern differences between it and the old C/K model. But under the skin, GM served up a heaping pile of massive improvement, and that's where it counts.

Several engine choices are available, ranging from a newly improved 4.3-liter V6 to a turbodiesel 6.5-liter V8. Most buyers select 4800 and 5300 Vortec V8 engines, and they make more power for 2000. The 4.8-liter and 5.3-liter units each generate 15 more ponies than they did in '99, but only the 5300 motor gets a boost in torque, from 315 foot-pounds at 4,000 rpm to 325 ft-lbs. at the same revs. The 6.0-liter V8 gets a new high-extension torque converter when equipped with the available automatic transmission. Automatics also come equipped with a tow-haul mode that improves performance under heavy loads.

Holding all this together is a three-section frame that is stiff, light and easy to assemble. It contributes to class-leading impact absorption, a smooth ride and a quiet interior. Payload capacity is stout as well. State-of-the-art steering, suspension and braking systems help make driving the Silverado a joy. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard, and steering feel is tight for a large truck, thanks in part to the power rack-and-pinion gear on models under 6,400 GVWR. The turning circle is relatively small and a wide rear track contributes to stability on the highway. Optional is Adjustable Electronic Ride Control, the first selective damping system ever offered on a pickup.

Inside, Silverado buyers will find logically laid out switchgear, though the plastics feel like they're sourced from the same supplier with whom Fisher Price contracts. The cabin is roomy, particularly on extended cab models. A standard third door on the latter makes entry and exit to the rear bench seat easy, and if front passengers are willing to sacrifice a bit of legroom, the back of the extended cab is quite comfortable. Front seatbelts are mounted to the seats themselves so rear passengers don't need to chop through a web of fabric to get in and out. Optional for '00 is a fourth door on the driver's side of the truck.

Other changes this year include power door locks that can be programmed to unlock automatically when the Silverado is shut off, solving an irritating problem on 1999 trucks. A Sportside cargo box is available on 1500 LT models, and 1500 4WD trucks can be equipped with wheel flares this year. Optional on the LS and standard on the LT trucks are an electrochromic self-dimming rearview mirror with compass and exterior temperature display. A soft tonneau cover is available on the LT Fleetside Box version only.

The bar was raised with the introduction of the Chevy Silverado, and GM bean counters needn't worry about their bonuses at year's end. This truck will continue to be a huge success.

2000 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, few changes make news for 2000. Most substantial is the addition of a fourth access door to extended cab models, but it's optional, unlike the standard quad-portal arrangement on the Ford F-150. The already potent Vortec 4800 and 5300 V8 engines make more power, and programmable door locks can be instructed to unlock automatically when the Silverado is shut off. LS and LT trucks get a standard electrochromic self-dimming rearview mirror with compass and exterior temperature display, and a soft tonneau cover is available from the factory.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Starts, runs, drives and stops.
jet62095,03/16/2011
I love this truck. I got it age 15 for a first truck. The trans (4L80E) went at 142,993 miles, when it lost reverse. Very comfortable truck, I do notice when I go over bumps, the bed seems to move seperate from the cab. The interior design is pretty good, though the middle seat does not fold down for an arm rest, and the rear seats are locking, which can be a pain.
Best vehicle I ever owned
happy owner,01/08/2009
I have never owned a better vehicle. It has 300,000 miles now and runs like a champ. The only thing done to this vehicle was change the brake pads at 225,000 for the first time, water pump at 285,000 shocks at 250,000 and spark plugs every 100,000 I have never even aligned this vehicle!
2000 chevy silverado
catshooter,09/24/2002
I enjjoy the feeling behind the wheel. the power in the engine makes me feel like i'm in control. It corners fairly well and i'm pleased with the gas mileage. it is very reliable.
Have always owned Chevy
tuftrks,07/22/2003
Gas milage is bad no matter what we have tried to do. Computer chip, air intake, dual exhaust, doesnt make a difference. Still only get 13 miles a gal. 8 miles a gal towing. Should have bought the 454 it gets same mileage and has more power.
See all 15 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500 Regular Cab, Silverado 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,850.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,384.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,123.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,246.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 2500 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles