Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

James Rice , 01/14/2019 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my 7th truck. First HD Diesel. Did a lot of research. Had small trucks like Mazda, Toyota and 1/2 ton Ford and Chevy. Mazdas love to go through trannys. All the others were good. Had to buy this truck to tow, and I love it. This will be my last, and BEST, truck. Power and torque for what you need, and then some. Plus, great MPG compared to my gasser's. Example.....my 1/2 ton got 6-7 mpg towing my trailer. This BEAST gets @ 16, and the Allison Transmission is barely warm going up a 7% 5 mile grade in summer! Plus, I can go down this grade with a trailer and using compression, do not even have to touch my brakes. The old WT brakes were shot at the bottom of this hill, and warbling/vibrating even though I was less than 2/3 of total GVWR. Got 97K miles on the BEAST now, and expect to go double that.....NO PROBLEMS so far, and runs great! Maintenance is probably $200 more per 10K miles, but well worth it. Keep your fuel clean, and maintain these motors. Good filters are a must (AC/Delco work great), and quality fuel. I use Stanadyne fuel additives.....FYI. Now over 120K, no problems. Love it. Edmunds has it as a 6-0 Liter gasser. WRONG! It is a Duramax Diesel.