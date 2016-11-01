2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Immense hauling and towing capabilities
- Ride quality is surprisingly refined and quiet
- Powerful diesel engine option
- Solid build quality
- Telescoping steering column has limited availability
- Standard mirrors are on the small side
- Wide roof pillars compromise outward visibility
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
A new diesel engine and its air intake system lead the changes to the immensely capable 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Its towing abilities far surpass those of its Silverado 1500 sibling, yet the 2500HD is easy to drive on an everyday basis, with a reasonably comfortable ride and quiet cabin.
There's no doubt that when it comes to hauling and towing equipment and trailers, nothing beats a pickup in terms of overall versatility. But what happens when your needs exceed the capabilities of a standard full-size truck? There's only one thing to do: Step up to a heavy-duty workhorse such as the Silverado 2500HD.
Like its baby brother, the standard Silverado 1500, the Silverado 2500HD comes in a variety of cab and bed styles and offers a choice of engines. But there's no budget-friendly V6; only a V8 can give the 2500HD's strengthened backbone the power necessary to move mountains. There's a gasoline engine for normal heavy lifting, but if traversing mountain roads or pulling seriously heavy loads with a fifth-wheel hitch is in your future, you might want to upgrade to the revised turbodiesel. It boasts 445 horsepower and an Olympian 910 pound-feet of torque that'll shrug off anything you throw at it. Ford and Ram also make robust pickups for extreme towing duties, but we think the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is certainly worth a look.
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models
As its name suggests, the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck that has increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the Silverado 1500. It's available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. Unsurprisingly, the WT is aimed squarely at those looking to keep the 2500HD a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds luxuries such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country adds an upscale flair with ventilated front seats and navigation.
The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in regular-cab, double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. The regular cab is available only with a long bed (8.2 feet), while the double-cab and crew-cab models offer either a standard bed (6.5 feet) or a long bed. If you're looking for a truck with a dual rear axle ("dually"), you'll want to check out the beefed-up Silverado 3500HD.
All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic. The optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison 1000 six-speed. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas (CNG).
Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes chrome bumpers, 17-inch steel wheels, an auto-locking rear differential, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 4.2-inch central display and a four-speaker audio system. The double- and crew-cab WT models get six speakers as standard, as well as power windows.
Optional on the WT is a MyLink 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice controls, satellite radio, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration. The six-speaker audio system replaces the four-speaker system on regular-cab models.
The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a remote-locking EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display, HD radio and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 110-volt household-style power point, and a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.
At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with 20-inch wheels, side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which includes some useful driver safety aids.
Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 off-road package, tow mirrors, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.
Trim tested
Driving4.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Technology2.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|2.5
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
- Teen Driver Modes
- Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior, as well as activating all available safety features.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to warn the driver when the front/rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the Silverado 2500HD begins drifting outside its lane.
