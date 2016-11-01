  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Immense hauling and towing capabilities
  • Ride quality is surprisingly refined and quiet
  • Powerful diesel engine option
  • Solid build quality
  • Telescoping steering column has limited availability
  • Standard mirrors are on the small side
  • Wide roof pillars compromise outward visibility
Which Silverado 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?

For general consumers, we recommend skipping the base Work Truck trim due to its skimpy list of creature comforts, though obviously it's called "work truck" for a reason and will undoubtedly appeal to business owners and contractors. The 2500's LT trim level is a better starting point, and it includes the MyLink touchscreen interface. It's worth adding the LT Convenience package because it: a) doesn't cost very much; and b) adds some useful convenience features, including a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, which we think is necessary for finding a comfortable driving position

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

A new diesel engine and its air intake system lead the changes to the immensely capable 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Its towing abilities far surpass those of its Silverado 1500 sibling, yet the 2500HD is easy to drive on an everyday basis, with a reasonably comfortable ride and quiet cabin.

There's no doubt that when it comes to hauling and towing equipment and trailers, nothing beats a pickup in terms of overall versatility. But what happens when your needs exceed the capabilities of a standard full-size truck? There's only one thing to do: Step up to a heavy-duty workhorse such as the Silverado 2500HD.

Like its baby brother, the standard Silverado 1500, the Silverado 2500HD comes in a variety of cab and bed styles and offers a choice of engines. But there's no budget-friendly V6; only a V8 can give the 2500HD's strengthened backbone the power necessary to move mountains. There's a gasoline engine for normal heavy lifting, but if traversing mountain roads or pulling seriously heavy loads with a fifth-wheel hitch is in your future, you might want to upgrade to the revised turbodiesel. It boasts 445 horsepower and an Olympian 910 pound-feet of torque that'll shrug off anything you throw at it. Ford and Ram also make robust pickups for extreme towing duties, but we think the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is certainly worth a look.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

As its name suggests, the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck that has increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the Silverado 1500. It's available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. Unsurprisingly, the WT is aimed squarely at those looking to keep the 2500HD a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds luxuries such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country adds an upscale flair with ventilated front seats and navigation.

The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in regular-cab, double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. The regular cab is available only with a long bed (8.2 feet), while the double-cab and crew-cab models offer either a standard bed (6.5 feet) or a long bed. If you're looking for a truck with a dual rear axle ("dually"), you'll want to check out the beefed-up Silverado 3500HD.

All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic. The optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison 1000 six-speed. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas (CNG).

Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes chrome bumpers, 17-inch steel wheels, an auto-locking rear differential, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 4.2-inch central display and a four-speaker audio system. The double- and crew-cab WT models get six speakers as standard, as well as power windows.

Optional on the WT is a MyLink 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice controls, satellite radio, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration. The six-speaker audio system replaces the four-speaker system on regular-cab models.

The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a remote-locking EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display, HD radio and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 110-volt household-style power point, and a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.

At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with 20-inch wheels, side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which includes some useful driver safety aids.

Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 off-road package, tow mirrors, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab Long Bed (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed).

Driving

4.0
The updated 6.6-liter diesel V8 gives the Silverado 2500HD big towing numbers and impressive acceleration. Steering and braking are less awe-inspiring but objectively this truck performs well by most standards that matter to truck buyers.

Acceleration

4.5
The 6.6-liter diesel makes massive torque and more than sufficient power, which give it a surge of acceleration off the line. In our testing, it accelerated from zero to 60 mph in just 7.7 seconds. In-town acceleration is more reserved, but there's still plenty of power to get this thing up to freeway speed.

Braking

2.0
There isn't much confidence to be had in these brakes. Under hard braking, the pedal can go all the way to the floor. Braking distances are long, but in traffic they seem to work well enough if you leave some distance. You just don't feel very connected to the action.

Steering

3.0
The steering is well-weighted and provides stability when cruising straight, but it's hard to judge what the tires are doing around turns. The low steering ratio adds stability when towing but results in busy hands when parking or making U-turns.

Handling

3.5
The big surprise is how well this gargantuan vehicle takes turns. There's minimal body roll around corners unless you're going way too fast. In parking lots and tight spaces, it maneuvers well enough considering its size.

Drivability

3.5
If you live in a city, drivability will be low with any 2500 series pickup truck. Otherwise, the diesel's low-end torque and abundant features make for a pretty approachable truck.

Off-road

4.0
Our test vehicle had the off-road Z71 package (which is a great deal for the price) and serious ground clearance. You won't be taking this on any tight trails, but it will conquer your average dirt road.

Comfort

3.0
Despite the harsh ride from a very stiff and bouncy suspension, the Silverado HD is relatively comfortable. Put a big load back there and you'll have a road-trip-ready vehicle. But day-to-day comfort suffers, so you might want a 1500 if you don't need the 2500's extra towing capacity.

Seat comfort

3.5
You'll find big, well-bolstered and comfortable seats no matter which seating position you're in. The seats are wide with sufficient contours to hold you in place, and they provide great road-trip comfort.

Ride comfort

2.5
This truck bounces, shimmies, shakes and jumps over the slightest road imperfections. That's forgivable in the 3500 class, but this 2500 should be a bit better. Load it up with a heavy payload or a big trailer, though, and the ride quality is significantly better.

Noise & vibration

3.0
While road noise is subdued, there is quite a bit of wind noise from the Silverado's square front end and big mirrors. The diesel engine rumbles a bit, but it isn't particularly grating or abrasive while cruising on the highway.

Climate control

4.0
Big knobs and easy-to-read layouts are a plus. The air-conditioning blows cold. The split-operation for the heated seats is a neat feature — you can heat your sore back without cooking your butt as well. The vents are vertically mounted, which isn't ideal, but they're easy to direct.

Interior

3.5
While it might not be the most luxurious vehicle in the class, this Silverado HD has a totally livable interior. The overall design is dated, but materials quality is sufficient.

Ease of use

4.0
The 2500HD's controls are easy to use with large, legible buttons and quick touchscreen response times.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
A grab handle and side steps make it easier to get in and out of the Silverado HD, but there is still some climbing involved. Still, it isn't any harder than usual in the HD truck class.

Driving position

4.0
Adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel and a generally good view over the hood combine for an excellent driving position. You've got a commanding view of the road regardless of how you position the seat.

Roominess

4.0
Call all your NBA-player friends and have them stretch out. You can be tall, wide or both and still fit with no problem in this truck. It's big on the outside; therefore, there's lots of space for five people on the inside.

Visibility

2.5
All of the Silverado's roof pillars are wide and thick and obstruct your view. The big towing mirrors and the rearview camera help the situation, but knowing where the corners of the truck are is tough.

Quality

3.0
Body panels and interior pieces are well put together. We didn't notice any rattling, shaking or malfunctioning during our test. Interior materials aren't the nicest in the class, but they certainly suffice for such a utility-focused vehicle.

Utility

3.5
The 2500HD can tow and haul massive loads, and it has abundant interior storage. However, offerings from Ford and Ram outclass it in a couple key categories.

Small-item storage

5.0
Massive pockets everywhere. A giant center console, a split-open glovebox, multiple cup holders in each door, both front and back. If you're looking for more small-item storage, the only place you'll find it is in the Ram equivalent which has small, in-floor cooler boxes in the rear seat.

Cargo space

4.0
Mirroring its rivals, the Silverado 2500HD is available with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) and a long bed (8 feet 1 inch). Our test truck had the long bed, which allows for a massive amount of cargo space. The rear seats fold up for big interior storage as well.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
The 2500 can fit three car seats in the back without much fuss. There are two sets of easily accessible lower latch anchors and three shelf anchors that are a bit harder to reach. But this truck's sheer altitude makes it less than desirable unless lifting kids is your workout program.

Towing

3.5
The 6.6-liter turbodiesel has massive torque and power, but the Silverado's towing capacities are a bit lower than key rivals. The max trailer weight behind the Chevy 2500HD is 14,500 pounds; it can tow 18,100 pounds with a fifth-wheel trailer.

Hauling

3.5
All full-size truck beds are similar sized. This one can be accessed by corner bed-steps built into the rear bumper corners. Payload maxes out at 3,204 pounds — lower than the class leaders, but only by a few hundred pounds.

Technology

2.5
Using Chevy's MyLink interface is pretty simple upfront for the most part, but we had several usability issues with our test vehicle. Finicky voice controls and subpar device integration made for a frustrating user experience.

Audio & navigation

3.0
Menu logic on the Chevy MyLink system is easy to understand, but not the most elegant in the class. Touchscreen responses are slower than class leaders. We like the look of the optional 8-inch touchscreen, but it doesn't stand out much from rival systems.

Smartphone integration

2.5
Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with many dropped connections over the course of the test. When it worked, we generally like the interface, but even then it takes quite a bit of time to load music. Best to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Voice control

2.5
Multiple attempts to use the Silverado's built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the physical knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.5
Utility3.5
Technology2.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5(29%)
4(43%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
3.7
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great family tow vehicle
Adam,04/20/2019
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
6.6 liter Duramax, tows great up over passes, the exhaust brake is amazing. But only 3" of "tow mirror" extension is less than needed, previous trucks of both other American brands extended further. Chevy can't even see down the sides of my trailer, unless trailer camera system is installed.
Pretty much a lemon
Skabenga,05/06/2018
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Is running well but has spent 30 days with its other friends getting repaired. 5 tires, 1 CV and a new rear axle to replace the one that was coming apart. New Seat belts and cooling system redone as well as random electrical items not starting when truck starts.
Could better
JRT,09/25/2018
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Engine is fine lots of power and torque. Transmission is shifting hard sometimes between third and fourth gear. Has been to two different dealerships to be checked. Last one stated GM is aware of the problem but doesn’t have a fix yet! Very disappointed in the truck at the 21,000 mile mark. Disappointed in General Motors Customer Support, No Support. Traded the truck for the competitor's models in a 3/4 ton truck.
Nice truck but had problems already !!!
Ed Kluth,11/18/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I like the truck, the price is too high, had it for three weeks with 900 miles on it , had to take it to the Dealership service department and get the thing repaired because check Stabilization, Trailer, Parking sensor, and other problems popped up while I was driving. Not to happy. Had to spend a day at the dealership while they work on it. Lost confidence on the vehicle. Stay tuned for the results.
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Silverado 2500HD models:

Teen Driver Modes
Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior, as well as activating all available safety features.
Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates to warn the driver when the front/rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver if the Silverado 2500HD begins drifting outside its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is priced between $40,998 and$65,887 with odometer readings between 13564 and133648 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is priced between $27,577 and$27,577 with odometer readings between 91672 and91672 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $29,890 and$29,890 with odometer readings between 77344 and77344 miles.

