More about the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 2500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD trim styles: The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is priced between $40,998 and $65,887 with odometer readings between 13564 and 133648 miles.

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is priced between $27,577 and $27,577 with odometer readings between 91672 and 91672 miles.

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is priced between $29,890 and $29,890 with odometer readings between 77344 and 77344 miles.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDS are available in my area?

There are currently 6 used and CPO 2017 Silverado 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,577 and mileage as low as 13564 miles.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

