Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Max Curnow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Chillicothe / Missouri

Here it is just for you!! This 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD *MUST SEE*WHEELS*CLEAN AS CAN BE* just arrived for you and we have it priced to make it irresistible. This Silverado 2500HD is loaded with safety: Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights...! It also features the comfort and convenience: Optional equipment includes: Off-Road Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Skid Plate Package, Tires: LT245/75R16E On/Off Road BW (4) w/Spare...! Compare this Silverado 2500HD with others like it and we think you will choose this one. In addition to the amazing price and all the features available you will receive the piece of mind of knowing that all pre-owned vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection process to make sure that all you have to worry about is getting behind the wheel and driving. At Max Curnow Chevrolet we are dedicated to providing the best possible experience in your search for a new vehicle for you or your family. In fact, we are so sure you will receive great treatment that our General Manager, Michael Ball, insists on having his cell phone available to all customers at any time. That number is 816-863-4589. Please feel free to reach out to him at any time with any questions. We look forward to helping with any of your automotive needs and we look forward to seeing you on the showroom floor.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHK29K47E592450

Stock: 101307B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020