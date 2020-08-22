Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 157,783 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,700$2,511 Below Market
Hometown Chevrolet - Waverly / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has many features and is well equipped including, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Clean CARFAX. For that unequaled hometown buying experience, stop in to see our inventory of vehicles, or call us today at (740) 217-2874 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29K27E546261
Stock: NT317A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 200,686 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,996$1,040 Below Market
Puklich Chevrolet - Bismarck / North Dakota
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT LT1 Black 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Cloth, 16' x 6.5' 8-Lug Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 16' x 6.5' 8-Lug Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 1LT Convenience Package, 1LT Convenience Package w/Snow Plow Prep, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, EZ-Lift Tailgate Package, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LT1 Equipment Group, Off-Road Suspension Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Covers, Radio data system, Rear Parking Assist, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Package, Security system, Select Cloth Seat Trim, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Cloth. Call us at (701) 214-6374 For Help with any of Our Departments. See us on our Facebook Page! Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23627F517798
Stock: L5561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 81,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,600$1,812 Below Market
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Graystone Metallic 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Ebony w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29K37E564980
Stock: AP29248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 161,799 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,000$1,647 Below Market
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Marketplace Ford Lincoln. <b>Vehicle Details</b> This 3/4 ton pickup is as tough as they come. You will be hard pressed to find another one with a price this good. <b>Equipment</b> The spacious cab of this three-quarter ton offers many convenience and technology options. It is also ready for your burliest jobs. This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on the Chevrolet Silverado. The Chevrolet Silverado has plenty of power to tow your boat or trailer. Enjoy your toys more this year. <b>Packages</b> XM SATELLITE RADIO. <b>Additional Information</b> For more information, or schedule a test drive, give me Tommy Gratton, a call or text at 701-381-2674.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29K27E593192
Stock: M9L101X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 173,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,995$760 Below Market
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2007 Chevy Silverado 2500HD with the 6.0L gas motor has all the abilities to do whatever job you throw its way and be comfortable while doing it. It comes equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, trailer hitch, wheels-aluminum, bench seating, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, air conditioning, cloth interior, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, satellite radio, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, vehicle anti-theft, running boards, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, center storage armrest, floormats, passenger assist handle, steering wheel audio controls, steering wheel cruise controls, vanity mirrors, tonneau cover, trailering brake, 4WD, full size spare tire, power steering, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new truck and to speak to one of our sales professionals!! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23K37F558857
Stock: 13712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 126,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$12,818
Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio
Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck has a 6.0L V8 engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! Hold on to your seats!! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again.. Lower price! Was $12,861 NOW $12,818*** Optional equipment includes: Spare Tire: LT245/75R16E AS BW, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29K17E590641
Stock: GH9108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 137,576 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,850
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather.Tim's Truck Capital is honored to offer this stout 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Black Beautifully equipped with 1LT Convenience Package (Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Remote Vehicle Starter System, and Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls), Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, LT1 Equipment Group (6 Speaker Audio System Feature, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Rear Access Door Power Windows, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, and Spare Tire Lock), Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather, 16" x 6.5" 8-Lug Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Covers, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Select Cloth Seat Trim, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the YearLet Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29637E527995
Stock: ZC1366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- 72,633 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
Murray Motors Chevrolet - Selinsgrove / Pennsylvania
2007.5 Chevy Silverado 2500HD LT Ext. Cab Complete Build Workstock Pulling Truck -Tuned by Fleece Performance Made 830 RWHP/1510 RWTQ -Engine Built by Maxx Performance -SoCal Stage 2 Heads with all upgrades on Springs, Valves, Holddowns, and CNC ported -Fingers Forged Piston, Forged Rods, annd Upgraded Bearings -Billet Oil Pump -All Billet Trans with Billet Torque Convertor and Flywheel build by Maxx Performance ($8,000) -Fleece 68mm VGT Turbo -Fleece 12mm Stroker CP3 -Exergy 100% Over Injectors -250 GPM Fass Lift Pump -Fass Tank Sump -Banks Intercooler -AFE Intercooler Hot and Cold Side -PPE Manifolds -Eaton Electronic Locker in Front Diff. -Tuff Country Lift -New BMF Wheels (22x10.5) New Atturo M/T 35's -Dirty Hooker Diesel Tractions Bars and Braces -Stainless Exhaust -Upgraded Diff Cover and Trans Pan -Straight Link Front End with everything upgraded, Tie Rods, Etc. -Rancho Adjustable Shocks -Gauges and Edge Monitor - 2011 to 2014 Silverado 2500 Front End Truck was highest HP variable vain turbo in the country when it was built and still may be? Almost $100,00 total invested. Complete build as about 5k miles on it with no issues. Dyno Run- https://youtu.be/TyjYStvugt4 With 72,633 miles and priced at $39,995.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Murray Motors Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29627E601844
Stock: 01844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 144,351 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,627$1,025 Below Market
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Cherokee / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23607F514625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,603
Haag Ford - Greendale / Indiana
6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium Vinyl.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10959 miles below market average! Victory Red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4D Crew Cab Work Truck Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive 4WDUsed Cars from Haag Ford is the solution to your Used Car buying experience! Haag Ford is within 20 miles from 47025 , 47001 , 47022 , 45030 , 45002 , 45248 , 45233 , 41048 , 41005 , 41080 , 45052 , 47060 , 47040 , 45247 , and 41091. Our sales department offers trucks, vans, suv's and cars that offer AWD / FWD, 2nd row seating, 3rd row seating, cruise control, dual power seats, Bluetooth, Sync, Back-up Camera, Heated and Cooled seats, leather and cloth seating, power moonroof, Sunroof, Panoramic Vista Roof, New tires, New Brakes, Non-Smoker interior, 30+ MPG, One Owner Carfax, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound System, Trailer Hitch, Navigation, Rear Backup Sensors, Rear Bucket Seats, Leather Seats, DVD Player, Entertainment System, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package, Traction Control, USB Ports, XM Radio, Sirius, and a wide variety of other options. We offer numerous color options including Black, White, Red, Blue, Green, Tan, Silver, Gray, Beige, Off White, Brown, Orange, Charcoal and Gold. Pricing reflects all discounts and applicable factory rebates. Print out of vehicle must be present in order to receive the internet price, HELP US HELP YOU!!!!We are not responsible for errors in our postings including but not limited to pricing, descriptions and photos. We reserve the right to correct any errors.Awards:* NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23K67F532267
Stock: 8822B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 148,755 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHC23697F509260
Stock: 509260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,336 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,500
Domino Motors - Sac City / Iowa
This used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD in Sac City, IOWA is worth a look. The way this truck runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 6.6L Duramax Diesel 4x4 Crew Cab Blue Granite Metallic truck that can get the job done. It has been a local truck it's whole life....sold here new!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23667F518792
Stock: 2794B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 147,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,999
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Buford - Buford / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, Turbo, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LO... MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTA... SEATS, FRONT BUCKETPREMIUM FEATURES ON THIS CHEVY SILVERADO INCLUDEENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 Bio-Diesel compatible (365 hp [271.7 kW] @ 3200 rpm, 660 lb-ft of torque [894.6 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (TUV) heavy-duty dual, 730 cold-cranking-amp battery and (K05) engine block heater), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION, BLACK integrated turn signal indicators, 50 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 20 square inch convex mirror surface with a common head and lower convex spotter glass (convex glass is not heated or power adjustable), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5-inch receiver with 2" adapter, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness), and single wire for center high-mounted stop lamp, XM SATELLITE RADIO. With a wide variety of programming, XM has something to excite any driver. Whether you want to be entertained or informed, to laugh, think, or sing, XM has the perfect channel for you-coast-to-coast, and in digital-quality sound. 3 trial months-no obligation, SEATS Privacy Glass, Keyless EntryPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23657F548270
Stock: L46428A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 87,190 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,495
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **SAFETY PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.0 V8 GAS**CREW CAB SHORT BED**4X4**CUSTOM WHEELS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Memory seat, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Parking Assist, Safety Package, Speed control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Heavy Duty LTZ Crew Cab Short Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23KX7F565448
Stock: 30775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 212,129 miles
$8,500
Kunes Country Cadillac - Delavan / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHC24637E547586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 223,861 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,988
Gretna Auto Outlet - Gretna / Nebraska
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $17,988 * * 2007 ** Chevrolet * * Silverado 2500HD * * LT1 * This 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 is a great option for folks looking for top features like a anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Check out the driving performance on this diesel-engine vehicle. With a charming silver exterior and an ebony interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin! Give us a call today at 1-800-BUYACAR or 402-332-5868 to set up your test drive. Feel free to TEXT us at 402-669-5961 24 hours a day 7 days a week! We are also available to chat 24/7 on our website, www.gretnaauto.com. Thank you for looking and good luck in your search!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23627F564359
Stock: TB1001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Four Wheel Drive - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29K57E587709
Stock: WYC-587709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 138,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Max Curnow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Chillicothe / Missouri
Here it is just for you!! This 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD *MUST SEE*WHEELS*CLEAN AS CAN BE* just arrived for you and we have it priced to make it irresistible. This Silverado 2500HD is loaded with safety: Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights...! It also features the comfort and convenience: Optional equipment includes: Off-Road Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Skid Plate Package, Tires: LT245/75R16E On/Off Road BW (4) w/Spare...! Compare this Silverado 2500HD with others like it and we think you will choose this one. In addition to the amazing price and all the features available you will receive the piece of mind of knowing that all pre-owned vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection process to make sure that all you have to worry about is getting behind the wheel and driving. At Max Curnow Chevrolet we are dedicated to providing the best possible experience in your search for a new vehicle for you or your family. In fact, we are so sure you will receive great treatment that our General Manager, Michael Ball, insists on having his cell phone available to all customers at any time. That number is 816-863-4589. Please feel free to reach out to him at any time with any questions. We look forward to helping with any of your automotive needs and we look forward to seeing you on the showroom floor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK29K47E592450
Stock: 101307B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 5(57%)
- 4(29%)
- 3(11%)
- 1(4%)
Related Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Bangor ME
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fort Collins CO
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Murfreesboro TN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Lynchburg VA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Oklahoma City OK
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Greensboro NC
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon