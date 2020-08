Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire

Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather.Tim's Truck Capital is honored to offer this stout 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Black Beautifully equipped with 1LT Convenience Package (Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Remote Vehicle Starter System, and Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls), Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, LT1 Equipment Group (6 Speaker Audio System Feature, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Rear Access Door Power Windows, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, and Spare Tire Lock), Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather, 16" x 6.5" 8-Lug Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Covers, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Select Cloth Seat Trim, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the YearLet Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHK29637E527995

Stock: ZC1366

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-11-2020