  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,628$15,839$17,811
Clean$11,771$14,755$16,565
Average$10,057$12,586$14,072
Rough$8,344$10,417$11,579
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,263$15,785$18,533
Clean$10,499$14,705$17,236
Average$8,971$12,543$14,642
Rough$7,442$10,381$12,048
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,644$7,909$9,287
Clean$5,261$7,368$8,637
Average$4,495$6,285$7,337
Rough$3,729$5,202$6,037
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,089$13,025$14,822
Clean$9,405$12,133$13,784
Average$8,036$10,350$11,710
Rough$6,666$8,566$9,635
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,293$14,456$16,392
Clean$10,527$13,466$15,245
Average$8,995$11,487$12,951
Rough$7,462$9,507$10,656
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,473$14,959$16,496
Clean$11,627$13,935$15,342
Average$9,934$11,886$13,033
Rough$8,242$9,838$10,724
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,884$16,657$19,556
Clean$11,078$15,516$18,187
Average$9,465$13,235$15,450
Rough$7,852$10,954$12,713
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,541$12,465$14,252
Clean$8,894$11,612$13,255
Average$7,599$9,905$11,260
Rough$6,304$8,198$9,265
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,648$10,635$12,450
Clean$7,129$9,907$11,579
Average$6,091$8,450$9,836
Rough$5,053$6,994$8,094
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,186$21,668$24,418
Clean$16,020$20,184$22,709
Average$13,688$17,217$19,292
Rough$11,355$14,250$15,874
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,520$17,287$19,595
Clean$12,603$16,103$18,223
Average$10,768$13,736$15,481
Rough$8,933$11,369$12,738
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,327$12,373$14,232
Clean$8,694$11,526$13,236
Average$7,429$9,831$11,244
Rough$6,163$8,137$9,252
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,389$13,555$15,491
Clean$9,684$12,627$14,407
Average$8,274$10,771$12,239
Rough$6,864$8,915$10,071
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,213$16,037$17,780
Clean$12,316$14,939$16,536
Average$10,523$12,743$14,047
Rough$8,730$10,547$11,558
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,380$13,459$15,342
Clean$9,676$12,538$14,268
Average$8,267$10,695$12,121
Rough$6,859$8,852$9,973
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,414$11,792$13,845
Clean$7,843$10,985$12,876
Average$6,701$9,370$10,938
Rough$5,559$7,755$9,000
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,382$21,342$23,783
Clean$16,202$19,881$22,119
Average$13,844$16,959$18,790
Rough$11,485$14,036$15,461
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,256$18,578$21,811
Clean$12,356$17,306$20,285
Average$10,557$14,762$17,232
Rough$8,759$12,218$14,179
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,251$16,357$18,861
Clean$11,419$15,237$17,541
Average$9,757$12,998$14,901
Rough$8,095$10,758$12,261
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,941$16,254$18,880
Clean$11,131$15,141$17,559
Average$9,510$12,916$14,916
Rough$7,890$10,690$12,274
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,964$12,815$14,560
Clean$9,288$11,938$13,541
Average$7,936$10,183$11,503
Rough$6,583$8,428$9,465
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,220$20,508$23,139
Clean$15,119$19,104$21,519
Average$12,918$16,296$18,281
Rough$10,717$13,487$15,042
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,356$14,515$17,042
Clean$9,654$13,521$15,849
Average$8,248$11,534$13,464
Rough$6,843$9,546$11,078
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,453$12,223$13,917
Clean$8,811$11,386$12,943
Average$7,529$9,712$10,995
Rough$6,246$8,039$9,047
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,194$13,021$14,754
Clean$9,502$12,130$13,722
Average$8,119$10,347$11,657
Rough$6,735$8,564$9,591
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,067$14,164$16,061
Clean$10,316$13,194$14,937
Average$8,814$11,254$12,689
Rough$7,312$9,315$10,441
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,164$14,179$16,027
Clean$10,407$13,208$14,905
Average$8,892$11,267$12,662
Rough$7,377$9,325$10,419
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,947$12,599$14,818
Clean$8,340$11,737$13,781
Average$7,125$10,012$11,707
Rough$5,911$8,286$9,633
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,133 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,133 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,133 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $6,666 to $14,822, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.