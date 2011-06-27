Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,628
|$15,839
|$17,811
|Clean
|$11,771
|$14,755
|$16,565
|Average
|$10,057
|$12,586
|$14,072
|Rough
|$8,344
|$10,417
|$11,579
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,263
|$15,785
|$18,533
|Clean
|$10,499
|$14,705
|$17,236
|Average
|$8,971
|$12,543
|$14,642
|Rough
|$7,442
|$10,381
|$12,048
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,644
|$7,909
|$9,287
|Clean
|$5,261
|$7,368
|$8,637
|Average
|$4,495
|$6,285
|$7,337
|Rough
|$3,729
|$5,202
|$6,037
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,089
|$13,025
|$14,822
|Clean
|$9,405
|$12,133
|$13,784
|Average
|$8,036
|$10,350
|$11,710
|Rough
|$6,666
|$8,566
|$9,635
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,293
|$14,456
|$16,392
|Clean
|$10,527
|$13,466
|$15,245
|Average
|$8,995
|$11,487
|$12,951
|Rough
|$7,462
|$9,507
|$10,656
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,473
|$14,959
|$16,496
|Clean
|$11,627
|$13,935
|$15,342
|Average
|$9,934
|$11,886
|$13,033
|Rough
|$8,242
|$9,838
|$10,724
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,884
|$16,657
|$19,556
|Clean
|$11,078
|$15,516
|$18,187
|Average
|$9,465
|$13,235
|$15,450
|Rough
|$7,852
|$10,954
|$12,713
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,541
|$12,465
|$14,252
|Clean
|$8,894
|$11,612
|$13,255
|Average
|$7,599
|$9,905
|$11,260
|Rough
|$6,304
|$8,198
|$9,265
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,648
|$10,635
|$12,450
|Clean
|$7,129
|$9,907
|$11,579
|Average
|$6,091
|$8,450
|$9,836
|Rough
|$5,053
|$6,994
|$8,094
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,186
|$21,668
|$24,418
|Clean
|$16,020
|$20,184
|$22,709
|Average
|$13,688
|$17,217
|$19,292
|Rough
|$11,355
|$14,250
|$15,874
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,520
|$17,287
|$19,595
|Clean
|$12,603
|$16,103
|$18,223
|Average
|$10,768
|$13,736
|$15,481
|Rough
|$8,933
|$11,369
|$12,738
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,327
|$12,373
|$14,232
|Clean
|$8,694
|$11,526
|$13,236
|Average
|$7,429
|$9,831
|$11,244
|Rough
|$6,163
|$8,137
|$9,252
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,389
|$13,555
|$15,491
|Clean
|$9,684
|$12,627
|$14,407
|Average
|$8,274
|$10,771
|$12,239
|Rough
|$6,864
|$8,915
|$10,071
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,213
|$16,037
|$17,780
|Clean
|$12,316
|$14,939
|$16,536
|Average
|$10,523
|$12,743
|$14,047
|Rough
|$8,730
|$10,547
|$11,558
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,380
|$13,459
|$15,342
|Clean
|$9,676
|$12,538
|$14,268
|Average
|$8,267
|$10,695
|$12,121
|Rough
|$6,859
|$8,852
|$9,973
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,414
|$11,792
|$13,845
|Clean
|$7,843
|$10,985
|$12,876
|Average
|$6,701
|$9,370
|$10,938
|Rough
|$5,559
|$7,755
|$9,000
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,382
|$21,342
|$23,783
|Clean
|$16,202
|$19,881
|$22,119
|Average
|$13,844
|$16,959
|$18,790
|Rough
|$11,485
|$14,036
|$15,461
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,256
|$18,578
|$21,811
|Clean
|$12,356
|$17,306
|$20,285
|Average
|$10,557
|$14,762
|$17,232
|Rough
|$8,759
|$12,218
|$14,179
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,251
|$16,357
|$18,861
|Clean
|$11,419
|$15,237
|$17,541
|Average
|$9,757
|$12,998
|$14,901
|Rough
|$8,095
|$10,758
|$12,261
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,941
|$16,254
|$18,880
|Clean
|$11,131
|$15,141
|$17,559
|Average
|$9,510
|$12,916
|$14,916
|Rough
|$7,890
|$10,690
|$12,274
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,964
|$12,815
|$14,560
|Clean
|$9,288
|$11,938
|$13,541
|Average
|$7,936
|$10,183
|$11,503
|Rough
|$6,583
|$8,428
|$9,465
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,220
|$20,508
|$23,139
|Clean
|$15,119
|$19,104
|$21,519
|Average
|$12,918
|$16,296
|$18,281
|Rough
|$10,717
|$13,487
|$15,042
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,356
|$14,515
|$17,042
|Clean
|$9,654
|$13,521
|$15,849
|Average
|$8,248
|$11,534
|$13,464
|Rough
|$6,843
|$9,546
|$11,078
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,453
|$12,223
|$13,917
|Clean
|$8,811
|$11,386
|$12,943
|Average
|$7,529
|$9,712
|$10,995
|Rough
|$6,246
|$8,039
|$9,047
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,194
|$13,021
|$14,754
|Clean
|$9,502
|$12,130
|$13,722
|Average
|$8,119
|$10,347
|$11,657
|Rough
|$6,735
|$8,564
|$9,591
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,067
|$14,164
|$16,061
|Clean
|$10,316
|$13,194
|$14,937
|Average
|$8,814
|$11,254
|$12,689
|Rough
|$7,312
|$9,315
|$10,441
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,164
|$14,179
|$16,027
|Clean
|$10,407
|$13,208
|$14,905
|Average
|$8,892
|$11,267
|$12,662
|Rough
|$7,377
|$9,325
|$10,419
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,947
|$12,599
|$14,818
|Clean
|$8,340
|$11,737
|$13,781
|Average
|$7,125
|$10,012
|$11,707
|Rough
|$5,911
|$8,286
|$9,633