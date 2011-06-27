Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

This truck is so [non-permissible content removed] ryan , 01/08/2016 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Everything you could ever want. I have a 10,000 lb travel trailer that it pulls with ease. The suspension and ride was the most surprising to me, in a good way. It feels so amazing to drive around in. The interior is well designed and built with quality components. Buy with confidence! Have not owned a Chevy in a long time and I'm already back on the bandwagon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BEEFY DURAMAX!!!!!!!!! SNUG MAGNET , 12/10/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I use the truck to pull a 25' camper and you cant even feel it back there. Maybey next year I can pull a new 5th wheel- the real reason for purchase. This truck has amazing power and is a blast to drive. Report Abuse

Love this truck MMiller , 04/05/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I wanted a tough and comfortable truck which would be my daily driver. I also wanted a truck to do a little plowing in the winter and haul a trailer on weekends during the summer. This truck is perfect for everything I need. Very comfortable, great to drive, looks great and the interior is nice. I have the 6.0 ltr crew cab with the z85 trailering suspension package, skid plate, camper mirrors, and integrated trailer brake. I also got the bluetooth and remote start. I have owned the dodge with the hemi, that truck does not compare. The exhaust is loud for a stock system fyi, but anyone buying a 2500 should appreciate the deep tone. Report Abuse

Great Heavy Duty DJ , 05/31/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have 4000 miles on the truck, I get 14.4 MPG, haul a 250 gallon water tank in the back and don't even know its there when completely full. The suspension is tight but gives a decent ride. I use the 4WD when going up a steep bumpy dirt road to my cabin in the Black Hills, even with the 250 gallon tank in the back it handles with no problem. The interior has multiple small storage compartments. Even my wife loves the comfort of the interior. Overall I am very pleased with the Truck. Report Abuse