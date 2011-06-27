Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
This truck is so [non-permissible content removed]
Everything you could ever want. I have a 10,000 lb travel trailer that it pulls with ease. The suspension and ride was the most surprising to me, in a good way. It feels so amazing to drive around in. The interior is well designed and built with quality components. Buy with confidence! Have not owned a Chevy in a long time and I'm already back on the bandwagon.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BEEFY DURAMAX!!!!!!!!!
I use the truck to pull a 25' camper and you cant even feel it back there. Maybey next year I can pull a new 5th wheel- the real reason for purchase. This truck has amazing power and is a blast to drive.
Love this truck
I wanted a tough and comfortable truck which would be my daily driver. I also wanted a truck to do a little plowing in the winter and haul a trailer on weekends during the summer. This truck is perfect for everything I need. Very comfortable, great to drive, looks great and the interior is nice. I have the 6.0 ltr crew cab with the z85 trailering suspension package, skid plate, camper mirrors, and integrated trailer brake. I also got the bluetooth and remote start. I have owned the dodge with the hemi, that truck does not compare. The exhaust is loud for a stock system fyi, but anyone buying a 2500 should appreciate the deep tone.
Great Heavy Duty
I have 4000 miles on the truck, I get 14.4 MPG, haul a 250 gallon water tank in the back and don't even know its there when completely full. The suspension is tight but gives a decent ride. I use the 4WD when going up a steep bumpy dirt road to my cabin in the Black Hills, even with the 250 gallon tank in the back it handles with no problem. The interior has multiple small storage compartments. Even my wife loves the comfort of the interior. Overall I am very pleased with the Truck.
Nice Truck
This is a really good truck. I got a good deal on a 2009 with the GM loyalty program and I am very happy with this truck. It is a work truck extended cab, but it has carpet and cruise control in it. The seats are very nice for a WT. The radio is the CD MP3 version, plus the truck has tilt steering. For the price I paid for a 3/4 ton and what other companies are asking for one, what a deal.
