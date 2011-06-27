  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium look inside and out
  • strong optional V6 engine
  • quiet interior
  • comfortable highway ride
  • spacious and adjustable backseat.
  • Four-cylinder version feels sluggish on the highway and real-world mpg falls short of EPA ratings
  • low V6 mpg ratings as well
  • less cargo space than rivals
  • steering isn't very precise.
Used Equinox for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Chevy Equinox is a worthy choice for a small crossover SUV, particularly if you're interested in one with a nice highway ride and an available V6 engine, but some newer competitors may be a better choice.

Vehicle overview

The Chevrolet Equinox received its last redesign back in 2010, which is a pretty long time in automotive terms. The 2015 Equinox still stands out for its comfort-oriented ride and optional V6 engine. But is that enough to keep it out in front of its newer competitors?

If you're shopping for a crossover that's great on road trips and highway journeys, the Equinox is better than most at dealing with America's underfunded road infrastructure, and it's one of the quieter vehicles we've tested at highway speeds. The aforementioned V6 engine is a peach too, with plenty of power on tap for passing maneuvers and uphill slogs. Some competitors offer turbocharged four-cylinders that are similarly powered, but there's something to be said for a tried-and-true naturally aspirated V6. Properly equipped, the Equinox can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is also impressive. And while the Equinox isn't a class leader for overall roominess, it has a decent amount of space in the back for rear passengers.

Aside from these traits, though, the Equinox is generally outmatched by several leaders in this segment. The standard four-cylinder engine in the 2015 Equinox is pretty underwhelming. While its rated power on paper is competitive, with it the Equinox just doesn't have a whole lot of verve when you're trying to accelerate around other cars in the passing lane or getting up to speed for freeway on-ramps. This is especially troubling if you enjoy the sensation of driving at all, because it contributes to a general lack of driving entertainment in the Equinox. This may seem like a moot point for shoppers who are more interested in fuel economy, but in our testing of a four-cylinder Equinox we found that its real-world fuel economy falls short of the EPA estimates.

If the Equinox doesn't quite seem to be what you're looking for, some newer kids on the block might be more appealing. The Honda CR-V is the most well-rounded crossover you can get today, with a more fuel-efficient engine and a bit more cargo space in the back as well. If you're looking for a crossover that's more entertaining to drive but is still quite practical, the 2015 Mazda CX-5 is our choice. Other viable options include the high-tech and agile 2015 Ford Escape, the engaging and roomy Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and the versatile 2015 Jeep Cherokee, which has an available V6 and some excellent off-roading tricks up its sleeve.

2015 Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a compact crossover SUV that's offered in four trim levels: L, LS, LT and LTZ.

Standard equipment on the entry-level L includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a driver seat with power height adjustment, a 60/40-split second-row seat that slides and reclines, cruise control, a trip computer and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls. In terms of onboard electronics, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar communications (with an in-car 4G WiFi hotspot) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB interface are also standard.

The Equinox LS is very similar but has a few extra minor features, the most notable being satellite radio.

The LT trim level is split into two subsets: 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system that has a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps such as Pandora.

Moving up to the 2LT gets you foglights, remote start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a Pioneer sound system with eight speakers.

At the top of the line, there's the LTZ, which further adds 18-inch chromed alloy wheels, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, a lane departure warning system and forward collision alert. LTZ models equipped with the V6 engine also get firmer suspension tuning.

Many of the standard features of the upper trim levels can be added to the less expensive models as options. Other stand-alone options include 19-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels (LTZ V6 only), a sunroof, a navigation system (2LT and LTZ) and a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system (LTZ only).

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox carries over largely unchanged. There's a new trim level, the L, and OnStar now includes a 4G LTE connection with an in-car WiFi hotspot.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is offered with one of two powertrains: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder and a 3.6-liter V6 engine. Both come with a six-speed automatic transmission and are available with front- or all-wheel drive.

The 2.4-liter four-cylinder puts out 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Equinox with the four-cylinder engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds, which is a little slower than average for this segment. For the four-cylinder engine, the EPA estimates 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway) with front-wheel drive and 23 mpg combined (20/29) with all-wheel drive. While these numbers are respectable, we've had a hard time reproducing them in the real world, especially on the highway.

The optional 3.6-liter V6 produces 301 hp and 272 lb-ft of torque. In testing of the essentially identical GMC Terrain with the V6 and all-wheel drive, we recorded a 0-60 time of 7.0 seconds. That's impressive, as it's about half a second quicker than average for small and midsize crossovers with a six-cylinder or upgraded turbocharged engine. EPA fuel economy estimates for this engine drop quite a bit though, with the V6/front-wheel-drive combo coming in at 20 mpg combined (17/24) and the all-wheel drive with the V6 getting 19 mpg combined (16/23).

Properly equipped, four-cylinder models will tow up to 1,500 pounds, while the V6 towing capacity climbs to a more useful 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. A rearview camera is standard on all trims except the LS. Standard on the LTZ and optional on the 2LT are rear parking sensors and frontal collision and lane departure warning systems.

In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. Its head and seat restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Driving characteristics for the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox will largely depend on which engine you select. Although the four-cylinder Equinox has similar power ratings and acceleration times to other compact crossovers in this price range, it doesn't feel as potent out in the real world. You'll have the gas pedal floored during routine merging and passing maneuvers, and this is neither very relaxing nor advantageous for fuel economy. If you're looking for a more enjoyable driving experience, the V6 is definitely the choice we'd recommend.

The Equinox's handling abilities are nothing special. The steering doesn't offer very much road feel and isn't very precise. And the Chevy's suspension is tuned to favor comfort over sharp handling around turns. The upside, of course, is an isolated, smooth ride that's enhanced by the overall serenity of the cabin. Back roads will be less entertaining in the Equinox, but you'll likely be more comfortable on long family road trips.

Interior

Much like the rest of Chevy's current lineup, the inside of the 2015 Equinox is generally stylish and well laid out. There's a distinctive dual-cowl design that looks all the more appealing with the available two-tone color scheme. The quality of the materials is just average, but the overall effect is quite pleasing.

Seating comfort and legroom are good all around, and the sliding and reclining second-row seats allow you to expand the amount of legroom in the rear. The downside to all this room being devoted to passengers is that the Equinox offers less cargo space than many competitors, with 31.5 cubic feet of storage behind the 60/40-split rear seats. Fold both sections of those seatbacks down and the interior maxes out at 63.7 cubic feet of cargo room -- the CX-5 offers 65 cubic feet, and the CR-V has more than 70.

The audio system's touchscreen interface (1LT and above) features customizable menus similar to those on modern smartphones and it is relatively easy to use. The MyLink system incorporates Bluetooth streaming audio capability, which allows it to work with popular smartphone apps like Pandora and Stitcher. There are a few weak spots though, such as the touchscreen's occasionally slow processing times and missed responses to touch inputs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

5(35%)
4(21%)
3(18%)
2(16%)
1(10%)
3.6
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

stay away !!!!
felicia.m,06/20/2018
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
bought a used 2015 chevy equinox 82,000 miles have had the car for 3months the car keeps turning off on me while driving!!!! i took it to a shop they said it needs an oil change and it should be ok..really?? oooookay so will this happen next time i need an oil change? they said no ..very confused on what the problem was i mean cars dont just turn off on you ?! so i took it same day got an oil change..... driving back to normal 4 days later i was in a drive through and it stalls twice (thankfully i was down the street from work ) i drove my car to my job and before i could even park it stalled ...now that im doing research im finding that there are tons of people with the same DANGEROUS problem ... why chevy has not recalled this is crazy to me so i am now stuck with this piece of junk i spent my hard working money on seems like no one knows the problem which is ridiculous i will be trading/returning this in i refuse to put my life or others in danger....i liked to think chevys were good cars now i cant see myself buying any chevy brand again.. chevy do the right thing and recall this car!!!
Stalling
Criss Beeson,05/26/2019
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
At 41,000 miles car kept stalling. Cost $400 to fix. Dealer said this was common on 2015 model. Went online and this was the most common complaint. Should be a recall item. Of course dealer could care less. I should no be out the money for a common problem. Time to call the National Travel Safety Board.
American-made, AWD and comfort
Robert W. Jones,10/31/2015
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Drove several mid-size SUV and cross-overs as rental car on 300-900 mile trips before buying my Equinox. Almost all rentals were FWD but I bought the AWD for Kansas City weather. Only drove the Escape one time, didn't like it at all; the older models were pretty nice but like most Fords, rough riding on a trip. Never rented a CR-V so test drove one. Seemed much smaller than the Equinox/Terrain. With seven rentals of GM's, I failed to get the published MPG only once, and got 37.4 over a 50 mile range coming home out of St. Louis. I have gotten 34.3 over 50 miles on my AWD. As for other reviews, seriously, its a 4 cylinder SUV; why even mention performance. It is almost as good as any regular V6 of a few years ago, merges fine and passes fine as well Really like the 8" front-back adjustment on the rear seat, really roomy when back all the way. Didn't know the rear seats reclined until i read other reviews! The 8 way driver seat with power lumbar is great for my 6', 260 frame. My 5'1" wife uses a small pillow behind her back on the manual seat and even in our late 60's can drive 650 miles a day with no problems. The Sirrius Radio is great, and reception locally is excellent on AM and FM. Radio is higher tech than I am; can't figure out how to use my phone charger in the USB port in the console without it searching out and playing some voice recordings off my phone! Just changed to a "lighter" power source. We got the ivory color after having a red Monte Carlo, and a blue Firebird. Seriously, I like the styling of the Terrain better, and most of the rentals we drove were Avis Terrains. But they drive the same and saved a couple thousand dollars. Like I said, you want a Hot Rod, get the V6. But for the mileage, I think the 4 is fine (this from a guy that owned 5 GTOs, 3 Firebirds, and a Dodge with a 440!)
electrical issues
elaine wogomon,08/06/2015
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought my 2015 equinox in may 2015. so far it has been in the shop 2 times for electrical issues, first time my whole dashboard shorted out radio included. 2nd time radio shorted out made an appt for the next day to have it looked at . when i went to go out in the car later that day my battery was dead too!! Very frustrated
See all 51 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT is priced between $9,999 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 21983 and133632 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS is priced between $8,500 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 17047 and141933 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is priced between $14,995 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 67167 and91426 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Equinoxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Equinox for sale near. There are currently 54 used and CPO 2015 Equinoxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,500 and mileage as low as 17047 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Equinoxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,527.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,119.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,145.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,230.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Equinox lease specials

