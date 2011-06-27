Vehicle overview

The Chevrolet Equinox received its last redesign back in 2010, which is a pretty long time in automotive terms. The 2015 Equinox still stands out for its comfort-oriented ride and optional V6 engine. But is that enough to keep it out in front of its newer competitors?

If you're shopping for a crossover that's great on road trips and highway journeys, the Equinox is better than most at dealing with America's underfunded road infrastructure, and it's one of the quieter vehicles we've tested at highway speeds. The aforementioned V6 engine is a peach too, with plenty of power on tap for passing maneuvers and uphill slogs. Some competitors offer turbocharged four-cylinders that are similarly powered, but there's something to be said for a tried-and-true naturally aspirated V6. Properly equipped, the Equinox can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is also impressive. And while the Equinox isn't a class leader for overall roominess, it has a decent amount of space in the back for rear passengers.

Aside from these traits, though, the Equinox is generally outmatched by several leaders in this segment. The standard four-cylinder engine in the 2015 Equinox is pretty underwhelming. While its rated power on paper is competitive, with it the Equinox just doesn't have a whole lot of verve when you're trying to accelerate around other cars in the passing lane or getting up to speed for freeway on-ramps. This is especially troubling if you enjoy the sensation of driving at all, because it contributes to a general lack of driving entertainment in the Equinox. This may seem like a moot point for shoppers who are more interested in fuel economy, but in our testing of a four-cylinder Equinox we found that its real-world fuel economy falls short of the EPA estimates.

If the Equinox doesn't quite seem to be what you're looking for, some newer kids on the block might be more appealing. The Honda CR-V is the most well-rounded crossover you can get today, with a more fuel-efficient engine and a bit more cargo space in the back as well. If you're looking for a crossover that's more entertaining to drive but is still quite practical, the 2015 Mazda CX-5 is our choice. Other viable options include the high-tech and agile 2015 Ford Escape, the engaging and roomy Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and the versatile 2015 Jeep Cherokee, which has an available V6 and some excellent off-roading tricks up its sleeve.