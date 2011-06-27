  1. Home
2009 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and versatile cabin, something-for-everyone lineup, excellent crash test scores.
  • Some subpar interior materials, slow steering response on non-Sport models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its spacious cabin, powerful and efficient performance, variety of trim levels and just-right-for-most-folks size, the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox is high on our list of recommended crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Mention the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox to your family or friends considering a midsize crossover SUV and they're likely to say, "Huh? An Equa-what?" Just as with good yet obscure bands, the Equinox is a pleasant experience waiting to be discovered by those willing to look past the typical Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 of its segment.

Respectable performance along with decent fuel efficiency highlight the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox's strong points, which also include a space-efficient design, a versatile cabin, a comfortable ride and strong crash test scores. A key feature is the adjustable split rear seat design -- those seats can slide fore and aft to boost cargo capacity or rear legroom as needs dictate. Last year, Chevy furthered the Equinox's appeal by adding the enthusiast-oriented Sport trim level and the luxury-lined LTZ.

Neither as small as the true compact SUVs nor as ungainly as the larger midsize utes, the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox strikes many, including us, as being just the right size. Though some rivals offer third-row seats, these marketing ploys are typically useful only for kids no bigger than their Barbie and WWE dolls. The Equinox plays a more honest game, instead offering expandable space for second-row passengers.

Of course, the Equinox faces a number of solid competitors, including the top-selling and top-rated Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. There's also the Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue and Saturn Vue. Is it a favorite for an automotive Grammy? Maybe not, but the Equinox is certainly worthy of inclusion as a nominee on your list.

2009 Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2009 Chevrolet Equinox is a midsize SUV that seats five and comes in four trim levels: base LS, midlevel LT, fully loaded LTZ and performance-oriented Sport. Standard equipment on the LS includes 16-inch aluminum wheels, a roof rack, air-conditioning, a tiltable steering column, a flat-folding front passenger seat and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat that slides fore/aft and reclines. Cruise control, full power accessories, automatic headlights, a driver information center and a CD player with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio are also standard.

The LT actually comes in two subsets, 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds body-color exterior trim, rear privacy glass, premium cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The 2LT package then adds 17-inch chrome-plated wheels, foglamps, remote engine start, a power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The LTZ includes chrome exterior accents, leather seating, heated front seats, an in-dash six-CD changer and a Pioneer premium sound system. For performance fans, the Sport model adds a larger V6, 18-inch aluminum wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior trim, sport bolstered front seats and unique instrumentation.

Depending on trim level, optional Equinox features include a rear-seat entertainment system, a navigation system and a sunroof.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Chevrolet Equinox gains side curtain airbags and satellite radio as standard, while Bluetooth joins the options list.

Performance & mpg

All Chevy Equinox trim levels are available with a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. All but the Sport model are equipped with a 3.4-liter V6 engine that makes 185 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. The Sport model boasts one of the most powerful engines for this class, a 3.6-liter V6 cranking out 264 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. It's hooked up to a six-speed automatic with manual shift control.

With a 0-60 time of 8.7 seconds, even the smaller V6 provides respectable performance that should please most owners. According to Chevrolet, the 3.6 will do the same sprint in less than 7 ticks, an impressive time for any SUV.

With either engine, towing capacity is a competitive 3,500 pounds. Despite their considerable power disparity, both engines achieve the same EPA fuel economy estimates, which are 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. Even with the AWD version, the mileage only differs by 1 less city mpg with the 3.6-liter engine.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, full-length head curtain airbags and OnStar are standard on all 2009 Chevrolet Equinox trims.

In crash testing, the Equinox earned the highest marks possible, receiving a perfect five stars in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration frontal- and side-impact tests and a highest-possible "Good" rating in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

The 2009 Chevy Equinox's fully independent suspension setup offers a satisfying balance between ride comfort and competent handling. It dispatches bumps and surface irregularities with ease, and long trips are especially relaxing thanks to its quiet, well-insulated cabin. We find fault with the standard electric power steering, however, which is overly light and slow to respond. The performance-oriented Equinox Sport addresses this criticism with a better-connected hydraulic setup, and of course it's the go-to choice for buyers who expect sharp handling dynamics and versatility in equal measure.

Interior

The standard Equinox instrument panel and center stack project a clean, industrial-looking design with large, clear gauges surrounded by faux aluminum accents, while the LT model is warmed up by imitation wood. The Equinox Sport receives exclusive blue-lit instrumentation and ebony accents. The layout is generally straightforward, with GM's ergonomic stereo and climate controls, but the cabin is let down by a lot of low-quality plastic and poorly located cupholders.

With its longer than average wheelbase, the Equinox provides lots of stretch-out room for both rows. To accommodate larger passengers or cargo, the adjustable 60/40-split rear seat slides nearly 8 inches fore and aft. A movable rear cargo shelf functions as a shelf, security cover or picnic table. Out back, the Equinox offers an above-average 35 cubic feet of luggage space behind the rear seats. With the second-row seats folded down, it offers a generous 69 cubic feet of total cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox.

3.9
28 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

2009 Equinox
SN,02/17/2009
My wife and I recently traded a 2006 Grand Caravan for a 2009 Equinox 2LT. We wanted something a bit smaller and more modern and the Equinox really fits what we were looking for. The styling is great. The controls are far more advanced than GM used to put on their vehicles. The handling is tight. The seats are comfortable. We totally happy with this decision. We looked at many of it's competitors, and liked the Equinox the best by far. Anyone thinking that GM still doesn't make vehicles that consumers want should take a look at the Equinox.
A Very Good Purchase
bboyes,09/10/2011
Bought this vehicle after considerable research. My decision came down to the Audi Q5 3.2 or Eq Sport. I like/ own Audis, although now overpriced. Very similar power, comparable handling, interior room, and amenities. Obviously, big difference in cachet, resale value and sticker price. Athough there are many choices in this vehicle class, these two stood out for handling and performance, without going to a Porsche or BWM (way overpriced/valued). After driving for 27 months/36000 miles, this was a great choice. Other than minor issues with bluetooth, this has been a solid vehicle, with NO problems, interior holding up well, despite heavy use/athletic gear hauling. Fuel use more than expecte
Trasmission and electronics
Jason,04/03/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased this 2009 chevy equniox for my used 3 years ago with 50,000 miles on it. When we purchased it finish was starting to come off on the controls, but not bad. Everything was good for the first year then the problems started. First was the drivers door lock would not work with the fob after 2 years. You had to use the Manuel key. Then the third year the service tration control light came on. Then the service engine light. Then the trasmission started slipping. The vehicle started going down quick. Yesterday I decided it was time to trade it in @ 81,00 miles and it was such a relief. Chevy is not what it used to be. A friend that is a chevy mechanic told us that the head gasket would need to be replaced soon because that is a very common problem. The resale value is also poor. Trade in was only $2,500 -$3,500. We still owed $8,000 on it so we ended up paying Msrp to get the suv paid off. Lesson learned. I bought a new hyundai sonata and bought my wife a new kia sorento. 100,000 mile warranty and best rated for reliability.
Research before you buy one!
NanaT,04/16/2016
LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
Stabilitrak Off/Traction Control Off/Service Stabilitrak light coming on. Can not find an issue in the vehicle even after having it taken in 3 times. Apparently this warning means about 1,000 different things could be wrong with the vehicle. I actually made it 21 miles home from leaving the service department this time before it came on. Please, please do your research on this. There are hundreds of complaints on the issue and evidently GM does nothing about it because it is a continuing issue!!
See all 28 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LTZ 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 116103 and116103 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chevrolet Equinoxes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chevrolet Equinox for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Equinoxes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 116103 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox.

Can't find a used 2009 Chevrolet Equinoxs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,734.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,604.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Equinox for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,668.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,558.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

