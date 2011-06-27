Over the past 45 years of owning a car I was dedicated to General Motors Buick, Saturn and Chevrolet automobiles. My 1998 Saturn SL2 now has over 170,000 miles recorded. However, six years ago I purchased a new 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, 2.4 cylinder engine with front wheel drive. My plan was to maintain this vehicle as required and drive it for at least 6 to 10 years. My background is in the aviation aircraft maintenance industry so I understand the need to follow the manufacturers maintenance requirements. I also understand the why problems occur and what should be accomplished to remedy the malfunction. During my routine vehicle weekly maintenance check, gas, oil, tire air pressure and other engine fluids, I started to record oil usage of 1/4 quart every 6 or seven hundred miles. This started at 35,000 miles of engine operation. At the next oil change by the dealer I asked if they could use a different type of oil because of the oil consumption concern. I was told by the Chevrolet Maintenance Manager that 1 quart of oil consumption for 1000 miles is normal for this type 2.4 cylinder engine. My surprise and concerned lead me to ask why I wasn't told this during the new purchase discussions and why its not in any of the new car customer maintenance booklet and advertisements. When an engine is designed to consume 1 quart of oil every 1000 miles at approximately 35,000 is something I would think the manufacturer should tell the customer before purchasing a brand new vehicle. My vehicles oil consumption increased to over 1 quart of oil every 1000 miles so the dealer agreed to an engine change at 51,000 miles. The dealer changed my engine but I was totally confused now because the Chevrolet Service Manager was saying that one quart of oil every 1000 miles is normal but over 1 quart of oil every 1000 requires and engine change. With a replacement engine installed, I drove the vehicle for an additional 35,000 miles when the replacement engine started to consume oil 1 quart every 1000 miles. The problem this time was the 5 year warranty expired by 1 month. If I wanted a replacement engine it would cost me $5500.00 dollars. My question to the dealer was the replacement engine only had 3500 miles of operating time, why do I have to pay for another replacement engine? After several hours of investigation it appeared to me that the oil consumption was due to scored piston liners. Long story short, General Motors and the Chevrolet Division did not appear to understand my problem with the engine. I was continually handed off to different departments and people who were not very polite or helpful. I was totally worn out and tired of battling the General Motors giant. I finally traded the vehicle for a new Toyota. I'm back on the road again with total confidence with the performance of my Toyota. I am very sorry that an American Icon like Chevy has lost its respect to the very people who helped bale them out of bankruptcy. A simple "we made a mistake and we will fix" it would go a long way. Will I purchase another General Motors (GM) vehicle? No! Will I recommend GM? No!

