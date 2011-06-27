  1. Home
2010 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale look inside and out, quiet cabin, generous storage bins, roomy back seat, fuel-efficient four-cylinder, available high-tech features.
  • Not quite as much cargo space as chief rivals, some controls difficult to reach, lifeless steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Chevy Equinox is a stylish and comfortable entry in the highly competitive small crossover segment. RAV4 and CR-V shoppers should take notice.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is of paramount importance for the new GM. You could think of it as the number-one draft pick for an 0-16 team or the make-or-break third album after a sophomore stinker. Small crossovers have become the best-selling SUVs, but the segment has been dominated by Honda and Toyota. GM needs a winner to unseat them. Thankfully for us consumers, GM's desperation has resulted in just that.

The original Equinox was a decent vehicle, notable for its spacious cabin and peppy yet fuel-efficient V6, but it didn't offer enough character or refinement to grab attention in a crowded, competitive marketplace. The new 2010 Equinox shares its basic underpinnings with last year's version, but is otherwise entirely new. Under the hood resides a new base engine, a torquey four-cylinder that offers best-in-class fuel economy and competitive acceleration. A new direct-injected 3.0-liter V6 option isn't as punchy as the outgoing top-of-the-line 3.6-liter V6, but it's more fuel efficient.

While the efficiency of these new engines is praise-worthy, it's the Equinox's complete stem-to-stern design overhaul that should really garner attention. With a bold yet classy face and soft curves, the Equinox looks more grown-up and sophisticated than its many competitors (and its predecessor). Inside, a snazzy new control panel and eye-catching two-tone color schemes make its rivals' cabins seem dull and unimaginative by comparison. It represents the latest effort by GM to improve its interiors, and this is certainly an early sign of success. An abundance of acoustic insulation and a noise-canceling system (yep, like those Bose headphones) also make the Equinox one of the quietest vehicles in the class.

There is one major downside, though. Despite being a bigger vehicle than the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota RAV4, the Equinox provides less cargo capacity. It's not a huge difference, but it hampers the Chevy's utilitarian purpose. Nevertheless, utility is only one key to victory in this segment. The 2010 Chevy Equinox otherwise offers everything that shoppers in this segment are looking for: a spacious passenger compartment, fuel efficiency, strong value and appealing styling. GM needs a winner, and the Equinox could be it.

2010 Chevrolet Equinox models

The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is a compact crossover SUV available in LS, 1LT, 2LT and LTZ trim levels. Standard equipment for the LS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, power front seat height adjustment, a sliding and reclining backseat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, OnStar and a six-speaker stereo (with CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack). The 1LT adds tinted rear windows, roof rails, upgraded cloth upholstery, a compass and the availability of certain features that are standard on the upper trims. When equipped with the optional V6 engine, 18-inch wheels are added.

The 2LT adds foglights, remote ignition, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, USB audio jack and an eight-speaker Pioneer stereo. The LTZ adds automatic headlights, power tailgate, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, driver memory functions and heated front seats. Many of these features are optional on the 2LT.

The 2LT and LTZ can be equipped with a rear entertainment system and a navigation system (the latter includes a touchscreen interface, voice recognition and a 40GB hard drive for digital music storage). The LTZ V6 can be outfitted with optional 19-inch chrome-clad wheels.

2010 Highlights

The Chevrolet Equinox has been completely redesigned for 2010. It has sleek new styling inside and out, a more fuel-efficient engine lineup and a lower price.

Performance & mpg

Every Chevy Equinox comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Optional on all but the LS is a 3.0-liter V6 good for 264 hp and 222 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come standard with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel-drive; all-wheel drive is optional.

Fuel economy is impressive; an Equinox four-cylinder with front-wheel drive achieves an EPA-estimated 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. All-wheel drive lowers these estimates to 20/29/23. An Equinox V6 with front-wheel drive gets an estimated 17/25/20, with all-wheel-drive versions dropping 1 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The 2010 Chevy Equinox comes standard with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and OnStar. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are optional.

Driving

The 2010 Chevrolet Equinox's acceleration with the new four-cylinder engine is quite reasonable for the class and should be good enough for most consumers -- especially given its conservative fuel consumption. The new direct-injected V6 doesn't pack the same low-end punch as the outgoing 3.6-liter V6, but its 264-hp output is second only to the RAV4.

On the move, the new Equinox is impressively quiet. The Equinox's ride is generally civilized and comfortable, but we suggest sticking with the 17-inch wheels with the four-cylinder, as the larger wheels add a little too much impact harshness. Handling capabilities, as with the previous Equinox, are nothing special, and to call the electric power steering vague would be to imply it actually conveys something to the driver's hands from the front tires -- it doesn't.

Interior

The redesigned Chevy Equinox features a cabin high on style. A dual-cowl dashboard recalls vintage Corvettes, while the available two-tone color schemes contrast sharply from the somber seas of black, beige and gray found in competitors. In total, this Chevy feels a step-above the rest.

The Equinox gets slick new stereo and climate controls, which are a pleasant departure from the cookie-cutter units found in virtually every GM model that doesn't wear a Cadillac badge. Although a bit button-heavy, these controls are better suited for operating the Equinox's high-tech navigation and entertainment options -- though some drivers may find the audio controls difficult to reach.

The outgoing Equinox was one of the biggest vehicles in its class, and the new one is no different. As before, the backseat is quite spacious, capable of reclining and sliding forward to allow easy access to child seats and/or expand cargo capacity. As such, cargo space behind the backseat is 31.4 cubic feet. It expands to 63.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. That's about 6 cubes shy of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, but still bigger than smaller utes like the Ford Escape and Nissan Rogue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Goodbye Chevy
goodbyechevy,01/11/2015
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Purchased a new 2010 Equinox at the end of 09. It was the first one on the lot and I really loved the space and design. That's the only thing left to love. Started having problems almost immediately. After much discussion with Chevy Customer Care, the first engine was replaced at around 60K. Last week, the second engine blew up. It also has 60K miles on it. The service department has said they will not help. $4100 to fix and they will give us $4500 on a trade. Uh, no. We have a Chevy Silverado HD and a Cruze. We have been loyal customers for years. But I can't stand by a company that doesn't stand by their product. I just bought a Toyota for the first time in my life.
Not my old time Chevy
Bill Battisti,02/20/2016
LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Over the past 45 years of owning a car I was dedicated to General Motors Buick, Saturn and Chevrolet automobiles. My 1998 Saturn SL2 now has over 170,000 miles recorded. However, six years ago I purchased a new 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, 2.4 cylinder engine with front wheel drive. My plan was to maintain this vehicle as required and drive it for at least 6 to 10 years. My background is in the aviation aircraft maintenance industry so I understand the need to follow the manufacturers maintenance requirements. I also understand the why problems occur and what should be accomplished to remedy the malfunction. During my routine vehicle weekly maintenance check, gas, oil, tire air pressure and other engine fluids, I started to record oil usage of 1/4 quart every 6 or seven hundred miles. This started at 35,000 miles of engine operation. At the next oil change by the dealer I asked if they could use a different type of oil because of the oil consumption concern. I was told by the Chevrolet Maintenance Manager that 1 quart of oil consumption for 1000 miles is normal for this type 2.4 cylinder engine. My surprise and concerned lead me to ask why I wasn't told this during the new purchase discussions and why its not in any of the new car customer maintenance booklet and advertisements. When an engine is designed to consume 1 quart of oil every 1000 miles at approximately 35,000 is something I would think the manufacturer should tell the customer before purchasing a brand new vehicle. My vehicles oil consumption increased to over 1 quart of oil every 1000 miles so the dealer agreed to an engine change at 51,000 miles. The dealer changed my engine but I was totally confused now because the Chevrolet Service Manager was saying that one quart of oil every 1000 miles is normal but over 1 quart of oil every 1000 requires and engine change. With a replacement engine installed, I drove the vehicle for an additional 35,000 miles when the replacement engine started to consume oil 1 quart every 1000 miles. The problem this time was the 5 year warranty expired by 1 month. If I wanted a replacement engine it would cost me $5500.00 dollars. My question to the dealer was the replacement engine only had 3500 miles of operating time, why do I have to pay for another replacement engine? After several hours of investigation it appeared to me that the oil consumption was due to scored piston liners. Long story short, General Motors and the Chevrolet Division did not appear to understand my problem with the engine. I was continually handed off to different departments and people who were not very polite or helpful. I was totally worn out and tired of battling the General Motors giant. I finally traded the vehicle for a new Toyota. I'm back on the road again with total confidence with the performance of my Toyota. I am very sorry that an American Icon like Chevy has lost its respect to the very people who helped bale them out of bankruptcy. A simple "we made a mistake and we will fix" it would go a long way. Will I purchase another General Motors (GM) vehicle? No! Will I recommend GM? No!
THOROUGHLY DISGUSTED!!
Lori Holcomb,04/11/2016
LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Bought my 2010 Equinox in Feb of 2014. Only had 26K on it. This thing has been in the shop more than it's been in my driveway! Same problems I am seeing on this site. Timing chain, the seat bolt...all kinds of issues, also had a cracked exhaust manifold. Of course, it all happens after the warranty expires. Now, at 46,000 miles on it...I have to replace the tranny!!! I am shocked and disgusted that this is happening. I've spent a small fortune on rental cars as after the warranty expired, I went to my own mechanic because he is cheaper than the dealer. I've spent countless hours on the phone talking to GM customer service to try to get them to pay for this (as I think they should)....even sent a letter to the GM CEO (but haven't heard back from her yet)...who even knows if I will. I just can't believe I am going through this, and GM isn't standing behind their vehicle. They've agreed to pay 60% of the cost...which is neither satisfying or fair if you ask me. I've only had it 2 years..and now I can't wait to get rid of it!! ...in the end, I traded it in after paying a fortune to have the tranny replaced. They said it was full of metallic particles -hmmm...wonder how that happened. Now I have a Dodge RAM & love it!!
unsafe problems reduced engine power/ service stabilitrac
lindseytn32,02/12/2014
My vehicle has been great until it got cold outside and afraid its becoming a death trap. My vehicle has 83,000 miles and this winter my vehicle has decided to lower speed on its own no matter what speed im going.. I was on the interstate with my children doing 70mph and my vehicle violently started shaking the reduced engine power came on and service stabilitrac n immediately wouldn't let me decide the speed of my vehicle it dropped to 40mph and no faster there was no shpulder to pull off and had to drive it like that with people flying up on us scaring us to death. My dealership has tried a lot of things but this is still happening I can shut the car off and about three tries later it will
See all 324 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox
More About This Model

The word "equinox" derives from the Latin aequus (equal) and nox (night), because that's what happens every spring — after a cold, dark winter, the day and night are finally of equal length. Of course, it also happens every fall after the sunny summer months, signaling the impending return of winter gloom. After a tumultuous few years, the folks at General Motors are hoping that their new crossover SUV, the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, is of the vernal variety. After all, few companies need a good dose of summer sunshine as badly as GM.

We subjected a four-cylinder Equinox FWD 2LT to our usual battery of tests and came away believing that this is indeed a creature of the spring. No rival crossover SUV can match this Chevy's mix of limousinelike rear passenger space and 26-mpg combined fuel economy. A third-row seat is unavailable, but among two-row crossovers at this price point, the Equinox is certainly one of the most family-friendly. Unexpected standard features like automatic climate control and a rearview-mirror-mounted backup camera are additional points in the Equinox's favor.

Our main reservation concerns the 2LT's elevated price, which pits the Equinox squarely against Toyota's excellent four-cylinder Venza and Highlander models, as well as Subaru's redesigned Outback. Heck, you can get a well-equipped Toyota RAV4 V6 Sport for less than this four-cylinder Equinox, and like the Highlander, the RAV has an available third-row seat. Even the base Equinox is a bit pricey, listing for about $1,200 more than an entry-level Honda CR-V or Subaru Forester.

Nonetheless, we'd rather see competitive products from GM than yesteryear's lackluster efforts with bargain-bin price tags. Indeed, the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is good enough that some may find the extra cost justified. Rest easy, sun-deprived Detroiters: This is the kind of Equinox we've been waiting for.

Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV. Available styles include LT1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT1 is priced between $6,788 and$11,295 with odometer readings between 84890 and109581 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT2 is priced between $7,500 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 58214 and119832 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is priced between $9,299 and$9,999 with odometer readings between 76849 and115430 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS is priced between $10,998 and$10,998 with odometer readings between 76012 and76012 miles.

