2008 Chevrolet Equinox Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and versatile cabin, wide-ranging model lineup, excellent crash test scores
  • Subpar interior materials, slow steering response on non-Sport models
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its spacious cabin, powerful and efficient V6 engines and expanded model lineup, the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox is worth a look in the compact crossover SUV segment.

Vehicle overview

With lots of functional cabin space for a vehicle of its size, the well-equipped Chevrolet Equinox has been a popular choice for a small SUV in recent years. Owners enjoy the Equinox's roomy cabin -- the rear seats slide fore and aft to boost cargo room or legroom when needed -- and often comment favorably about the vehicle's power and fuel efficiency.

For 2008, Chevrolet injects more style and performance into the Equinox. Leading the way is a new high-performance Sport model complete with lowered ride height and a new 3.6-liter V6 good for 40 percent more power over the standard 3.4-liter V6 engine. Chevrolet promises a 0-60-mph acceleration time under 7 seconds. The Sport's hydraulic power steering also addresses one of our Equinox criticisms that related to lackluster steering response on lesser versions. Like its stablemates, it offers the option of all-wheel drive.

For those who instead desire more refinement and luxury, the new Equinox LTZ is differentiated by bright exterior accents, heated leather seats, upgraded premium audio and head curtain side-impact airbags. The LTZ also benefits from the same enhanced ride and handling package as LS and LT models, consisting of retuned shocks, spring rates and hydraulic bushings.

The well-rounded 2008 Chevrolet Equinox has a lot going for it, including a spacious and versatile cabin and smooth, quiet ride that makes it a great choice for long trips. And now its basic goodness has been enhanced with variants that focus on performance and luxury for those so inclined. True, it faces solid competition from rivals like the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue, Toyota RAV4 and even the Saturn Vue, but the Equinox is certainly hard to beat given its something-for-everyone lineup. If you're looking for a competent, functional and safe runabout that does most things well, the 2008 Equinox definitely belongs on your list of models to check out.

2008 Chevrolet Equinox models

The four-door 2008 Chevrolet Equinox SUV seats five and comes in four trim levels: base LS, midlevel LT, fully loaded LTZ and performance-oriented Sport. Standard equipment on the LS includes 16-inch aluminum wheels, a roof rack, air-conditioning, a sliding 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a flat-folding front passenger seat. Cruise control, fully powered accessories, automatic headlights, a driver information center and a CD player with an auxiliary audio jack are also standard. The LT comes in two subsets, 1LT and 2LT. The Equinox 1LT adds body-color exterior trim, rear privacy glass, premium cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The 2LT package then adds 17-inch chrome-plated wheels, foglamps, remote engine start, a power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio.

The new LTZ luxury trim includes chrome exterior trim, leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, an in-dash six-CD changer and a Pioneer premium sound system. For performance fans, the new Sport model adds a larger V6, 18-inch aluminum wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior trim, sport bolstered front seats and unique instrumentation. Depending on trim level, other optional Equinox features include a rear-seat entertainment system, a navigation system and a sunroof.

2008 Highlights

The Chevrolet Equinox gains two new trim levels to spice things up in 2008: a fully loaded LTZ and the racier Sport with 264 horsepower and a sport-tuned suspension. More basic LS and LT variants receive recalibrated suspension tuning, and all Equinox models get standard OnStar and stability control -- the latter now with integrated electronic trailer sway control.

Performance & mpg

All 2008 Chevy Equinox trim levels are available with a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Non-Sport models are equipped with the standard 3.4-liter V6 engine coupled to a five-speed automatic transmission. With 185 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, this engine offers respectable performance that should please most owners. The Sport model substitutes one of the most powerful engines for this class, a 3.6-liter V6 cranking out 264 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. It's hooked up to a six-speed automatic with manual shift control. With either engine, towing capacity is a competitive 3,500 pounds. Despite their considerable power disparity, both engines achieve about the same fuel economy, with a 2008 EPA fuel economy estimate of 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway. (The Sport gets 16 mpg city.)

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control and OnStar are standard on the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox. Full-length head curtain airbags are standard on the LTZ trim and optional on all other Equinox models. In crash testing, the Equinox (even without the side airbags) earned the highest marks possible, receiving a perfect five stars in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration frontal- and side-impact tests and a highest-possible "Good" rating in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

The 2008 Chevy Equinox's fully independent suspension setup offers a satisfying balance between ride comfort and competent handling. It dispatches bumps and surface irregularities with ease, and long trips are especially relaxing thanks to its quiet, well-insulated cabin. We find fault with the standard electric power steering, however, which is overly light and slow to respond. The performance-oriented Equinox Sport addresses this criticism with a better-connected hydraulic setup, and of course is the go-to choice for buyers who expect sharp handling dynamics and versatility in equal measure.

Interior

The standard Equinox instrument panel and center stack project a clean, industrial-looking design with large, clear gauges surrounded by faux aluminum accents, while the LT model is warmed up by imitation wood. The new Equinox Sport is specially outfitted with exclusive blue-lit instrumentation and ebony accents. The layout is generally straightforward, with GM's ergonomic stereo and climate controls. With its longer-than-average wheelbase, the Equinox provides lots of stretch-out room for both rows. To accommodate larger passengers or cargo, the adjustable 60/40-split rear seat slides nearly 8 inches fore and aft. A movable rear cargo shelf functions as a shelf, security cover or picnic table. Out back, the Equinox offers an above-average 35 cubic feet of luggage space behind the rear seats -- its 69 cubic feet of total cargo capacity is among the class leaders.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox.

4.2
119 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loving it
rsobien,12/17/2014
LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A)
Got this SUV in Feb 2014. Been very pleased with it. Took it on a road trip from Albuquerque to LA and San Diego with fiance and future mother in law recently - did very well, and my future mother in law who sat in the back the whole way commented about how comfortable it was. It's got reasonable muscle, rides smoothly, and can handle light off roading (don't get too crazy, though). Good cargo space, and just a great overall SUV. Great for those camping trips to places where the campgrounds aren't all paved over. *Update* It is now June of 2016, I still am driving and enjoying my Equinox. I've been on another road trip to San Diego, CA (from Albuquerque) as well as to Lubbock, TX. There have been no real issues, and the mother in law still says the back seats are comfortable. It's great for driving on dirt roads, has done well in snow, has good acceleration, good mileage (on a full tank, I was able to drive from Albuquerque to Flagstaff and still have somewhat more than a quarter tank), and the cargo space is great. I actually just got done moving, and was able to fit quite a bit of my furniture in the back. For those wondering, I measured about 6 feet from the tailgate to the front seat (back seat folded down, then about 3 feet high, 3 feet side to side. *final update* A couple months ago (days after another road trip to California and back), my pregnant wife and I were driving on the interstate very late at night. Someone in front of us, uninsured and driving on a revoked license, had fallen asleep at the wheel, hit the beginning of the guardrail, bending it inward like a paperclip, and flipped his car - a late 90's full sized SUV. There were no lights, no flares, and I didn't see it until it was too late to react... thus, I slammed into it, my cruise control still set to 75 mph. My car veered left and to the side after impact... I remember thinking that rolling was inevitable... and indeed it was. The Equinox rolled at least once, then landed back on its wheels. I had the presence of mind to turn on my hazard lights, fearing another car would hit me. I stepped out... then I forced the passenger door open. My wife also stepped out. We both were able to literally walk away. We were in pain - my hands were pretty cut up from broken glass, and we both had bruising and probably cracked ribs from the seatbelts, but we walked away from the wreck. As for my unborn kid... I won't say that there weren't some complications... but so far, it's still alive and seems to be developing well. For us to be able to walk away from something like that... being a 2008, the safety features may be out of date by today's standards, but... they definitely did something right.
Awesome ride.. Lots of compliments..
Augie,01/06/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is a fantastic vehicle. Right after thanksgiving I had new tires installed. It had performance tires great for speed but not for winters in the Midwest. I have not had any problems with this SUV. I have driven it for more than 11hrs straight just gasing up and bathroom breaks. No issues at all. Transmission shifts effotlessly, no heating up. I have nothing to say about this gem. I bought it with 65k and now have 122k. Regular oil changes a must . Every month I am driving to a different state . Milwaukee to Chicago. Then Kentucky, Virginia, Buffalo, Oklahoma and back to Chicago and Milwaukee. No problem. I really don't see what issues people have . Either I was blessed with a great vehicle and know how to maintain it. Or just some people don't know how to take care and just wreck great vehicles. Or even just like to complain when given the chance..
Transmission problem
wrdallas,03/21/2012
I bought my '08 Equinox Sport new from a Dealer. I loved it from the start. However, the small narrow space between the console and the seats is impossible to retrieve anything dropped down there. I keep a 2 ft. "grabbit" just for that reason behind my seat. Too narrow for a hand and the seat track is too close to the console wall to get in there. Now, my tranny blew and is being called an "Internal proble" something to do with the valve body. The trans has to be replaced at a cost of $3900! Ouch! Anybody else have the transmission problem?
Bumping and jerking
equinoxnono,07/25/2011
I decide to check out the reviews on the Equinox after my wife purchased one this year. She's had what seems to be a common and on going problem with this truck. The jerking during acceleration. We have had several tune up(The dealer said that was the problem) to NO availe. Now it's more of a bigger problem than I ever thought. I decide to just ask an Equinox owner out of the blue. So I went to the local truck stop and wait for the 1st Equinox to arrive and it didn't take long. About 6 min later one pulled up and I asked the driver about any problems. Well guess what, they were having the same problem. So, I think this is a recall Item. But because the Equinox is one of there bests
See all 119 reviews of the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The Used 2008 Chevrolet Equinox is offered in the following submodels: Equinox SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LTZ 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A), LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

