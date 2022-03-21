What is the Enclave?

The 2023 Buick Enclave is a midsize three-row SUV with seating for seven passengers. In this class of vehicles, the Enclave earns praise for its generous interior and cargo space, quiet and comfortable ride, and long list of standard features. Unfortunately, the Enclave is priced similarly to entry-level luxury rivals that include the Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60, but its interior materials quality don't quite meet those expectations. In this regard, the Buick is more in line with more affordable alternatives such as the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2022.

In 2022, the Enclave received several updates that include freshened styling, interior updates and more standard technology features. As a result, we don't expect any significant changes for the 2023 Buick Enclave.