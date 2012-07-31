Used 2013 Honda Fit EV for Sale Near Me
srl99,07/31/2012
We've tried a lot of the "working man's" electric cars and PHEVs, and this is the first one that provides us the total package. Start with the "lease", which includes vehicle damage insurance. 3 years is a reasonable amount of time, and the total outlay over 3 years isn't bad. Especially because you only need to provide liability insurance (with moderate limits). While we've only been driving the car for a few days, the first outing was approx 60 miles, mostly freeway, and we ended that with 33% charge left. [Much of the time in Eco mode, and no AC or heat]. The next trip was about 50 miles, driven more normally, some AC, and ended with about 50% charge remaining. 100 mile range possible?
