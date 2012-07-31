Used 2013 Honda Fit EV for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fit EV Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Fit EV searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Fit EV
  4. Used 2013 Honda Fit EV

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Fit EV

Read recent reviews for the Honda Fit EV
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
July 2012 EV Fit
srl99,07/31/2012
We've tried a lot of the "working man's" electric cars and PHEVs, and this is the first one that provides us the total package. Start with the "lease", which includes vehicle damage insurance. 3 years is a reasonable amount of time, and the total outlay over 3 years isn't bad. Especially because you only need to provide liability insurance (with moderate limits). While we've only been driving the car for a few days, the first outing was approx 60 miles, mostly freeway, and we ended that with 33% charge left. [Much of the time in Eco mode, and no AC or heat]. The next trip was about 50 miles, driven more normally, some AC, and ended with about 50% charge remaining. 100 mile range possible?
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Fit EV
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Honda Fit EV info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings