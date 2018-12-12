Used 2010 Ferrari 599 for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is a two-seat grand tourer with a front engine that replaced the 575M Maranello in 2006 as a 2007 model. It was styled by Pininfarina under the direction of Jason Castriota and debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in February 2006. The bodywork features optimized aerodynamics with distinct sail panels flanking the rear window, directing and maximizing air flow to a linear rear nolder. The 599 is named for its total engine displacement 5,999 cc (6.0 L), and the Fiorano Circuit test track used by Ferrari. This black over black interior with white stitching 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Coupe with Pininfarina-penned lines has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano 6.0L V12 MPFI DOHC 48V 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Capable CD Player, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 8-Way Power Bucket Seats w/Memory, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

VIN: ZFFFC60A680161060

Stock: F1649B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-24-2020