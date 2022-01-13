What is the Model X?

Having lost nearly none of its showstopping appeal since its introduction in 2016, the Tesla Model X continues to occupy a very small niche in the automotive landscape. Sporting an EPA-estimated range of up to 348 miles, more acceleration than most people know what to do with, and seating for up to seven, the Model X would appear to be the answer for families looking to go electric. Dusting off most sports cars in a straight line just happens to be a bonus.

Looking into our crystal ball, it's difficult to see any significant changes coming for the 2023 Model X. For 2021, Tesla redesigned the interior (which included adding a goofy-looking steering wheel), upgraded the infotainment system and gave it a bit of a face-lift. So with not a lot else to focus on, if there are any changes, we think they'll come in the forms of added range, upgraded performance parts or maybe even a lower-cost trim level.

If you want a Model X, you might want to order one right away as the timeline for the Plaid model has slipped to October of 2022 and into 2023 for the Long Range. If you can't wait that long, or would simply like your $100K electric SUV to be a bit less quirky, BMW has introduced its 2022 iX SUV and just released information on its performance variant, the iX M60. And don't forget about Rivian, the newest darling of the EV scene, which offers the R1T truck and R1S SUV.