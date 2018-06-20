Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me

bought a used 2015 chevy equinox 82,000 miles have had the car for 3months the car keeps turning off on me while driving!!!! i took it to a shop they said it needs an oil change and it should be ok..really?? oooookay so will this happen next time i need an oil change? they said no ..very confused on what the problem was i mean cars dont just turn off on you ?! so i took it same day got an oil change..... driving back to normal 4 days later i was in a drive through and it stalls twice (thankfully i was down the street from work ) i drove my car to my job and before i could even park it stalled ...now that im doing research im finding that there are tons of people with the same DANGEROUS problem ... why chevy has not recalled this is crazy to me so i am now stuck with this piece of junk i spent my hard working money on seems like no one knows the problem which is ridiculous i will be trading/returning this in i refuse to put my life or others in danger....i liked to think chevys were good cars now i cant see myself buying any chevy brand again.. chevy do the right thing and recall this car!!!

