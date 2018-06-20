Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,633 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,549$2,588 Below Market
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
2015 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE. FRESH LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, BACKUP CAMERA, MYLINK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, ALL WHEEL DRIVE/AWD.Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Ford of Warrenton only!All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass Virginia State inspection. See Sheehy Ford of Warrenton for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.Call 540-347-1234 and ask for Brad or Mike to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK4F6327703
Stock: YC42806A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 54,688 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$3,806 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C. DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $2500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK5F6108894
Stock: 108894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,833$2,586 Below Market
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. MOONROOF, LEATHER, Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, AWD, Balance of Factory Warranty, Low Miles, BLUETHOOTH, Equinox LT 2LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, White Diamond Tricoat, Brownstone/Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. 20/29 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. White Diamond Tricoat 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 2LT 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFLGEK6FZ110440
Stock: 44066B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 115,697 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500$2,276 Below Market
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**BLUETOOTH**AUX INPUT**A MUST SEE**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLEEK2F6161496
Stock: 161496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,799$3,222 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
Chrome And Convenience Package Driver Convenience Package Black Granite Metallic Lpo; Black Roof Rack Cross Bars; Integrated With Roof Rails Lpo; Cargo Area Close-Out Panel Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Axle; 3.53 Final Drive Ratio Door Handles; Bright Chrome Engine; 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Gvwr; 5070 Lbs (2300 Kg) Jet Black; Premium Cloth Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Chrome; Manual-Folding Remote Vehicle Starter System Seat Adjuster Front; Driver 8-Way Power With Power Lumbar Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Tires; P235/55R18 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic With Overdrive Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Chrome-Clad Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Littleton's exclusive listings! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK8F6438478
Stock: F6438478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 94,939 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000$2,797 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.LS 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD 20/29 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFLEEK7FZ128675
Stock: 128675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 97,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$2,931 Below Market
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Blue Velvet Metallic 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS, Has a NADA retail value of $11,325, AWD CLEAN CARFAX!, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLEEK5F6133093
Stock: 32476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 105,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500$1,902 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! This Chevrolet Equinox LS has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Equinox LS, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox: Starting at under $25,000, the 2015 Chevy Equinox is one of the most affordable crossover vehicles in its class, rivaling Honda's CR-V and the Toyota RAV4. The interior features a dual-cockpit design, ice-blue ambient lighting and sophisticated, classy appearance touches that makes it look much more expensive than it is. With available V6 power under the hood, the Equinox makes an attractive family and cargo hauler. This model sets itself apart with Powerful and efficient engine selection and sharp styling inside and out Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLEEK6F6221473
Stock: L7445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 33,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,895$2,026 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding With Express-Open And Wind Deflector Driver Convenience Package Sun/Moonroof Lpo; Cargo Convenience Package Bluetooth Connection Axle; 3.23 Final Drive Ratio Black Engine; 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Gvwr; 4960 Lbs. (2250 Kg) Jet Black; Premium Cloth Lt Preferred Equipment Group Remote Vehicle Starter System Seat Adjuster Front; Driver 8-Way Power With Power Lumbar Seats; Deluxe Front Bucket Tires; P225/65R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic With Overdrive Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. SAVE ** 1-Owner with Low Miles ** Thank you for your interest in this Autonation Certified Pre-Owned 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT at AutoNation Toyota Cerritos . All of our Autonation Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have passed a comprehensive 125-point quality inspection completed by highly trained technicians in our state-of-the-art service facility. This Equinox LT with 33,231 miles also includes a 90-day or 4,000 mile (which ever comes first) limited warranty at no additional cost as well as a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report. At Autonation we stand behind the quality of our pre-owned vehicles and offer a 5-day, 250 mile Money Back Guarantee for extra peace of mind when considering a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK3F6113479
Stock: F6113479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$2,894 Below Market
Posen Motors - Posen / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEKXF6100163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,499$2,322 Below Market
World of Wheels - Owatonna / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFLEEK9FZ114437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,161 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,799
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNALAEK5FZ103888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,153 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,225$2,479 Below Market
Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
2015 Silver Ice Metallic Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive This Chevrolet Equinox has many features and is well equipped including. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Call and speak with our knowledgeable Internet Sales Specialist sales staff today! At Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLFEK6F6202864
Stock: J205373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 57,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our multi-talented 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD SUV in Champagne Silver Metallic has the efficiency you want, the space you need, and the style you crave. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 301hp paired to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for plenty of passing power. This nimble All Wheel Drive Crossover attains near 24mpg on the open road and provides refinement and responsiveness for a pleasant drive you'll look forward to each day. The athletic exterior of the LTZ with chrome-clad wheels, roof rack side rails, and fog-lights lends itself to a handsome look with a demeanor that is sophisticated, yet understated. Inside our LTZ, you feel perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort and a 60/40-split second-row seat that slides and reclines. Remote start, heated leather front seats, power sunroof, a power liftgate, a touchscreen with MyLink interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone connectivity and integration, WiFi, and a premium sound system are just a sample of what awaits you in this well-appointed cabin. A top safety pick, our Chevrolet Equinox demonstrates a commitment to excellence with standard safety features as well as a steel safety cage, a rearview camera, anti-lock disc brakes, and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of OnStar's automatic crash response and a lane departure warning system. This is truly the complete package! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLHE37F6147278
Stock: F6147278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 79,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,667 Below Market
Classic Mazda Westside - Cleveland / Ohio
Our dynamic 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS shown in White Diamond Tricoat has the efficiency you want, the space you need, and the style you crave. Motivated by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 182hp paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission that provides refinement and responsiveness for a pleasant drive you'll look forward to each day. This Front Wheel Drive LS offers near 32mpg plus alloy wheels and automatic headlights lend itself to a handsome look with a demeanor that is sophisticated, yet understated. Inside our LS Equinox, you feel instantly at ease and perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort. Keyless entry, a 60/40 second-row seat that slides and reclines, Bluetooth phone connectivity, available WiFi, and a great sound system with available satellite radio are just a sample of what awaits you in this well-appointed cabin. A top safety pick, our Chevrolet Equinox demonstrates a commitment to excellence with standard safety features as well as a steel safety cage, anti-lock disc brakes and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of OnStar's automatic crash response. This is such a great solution to your transportation needs and is indeed the complete package. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALAEK1F1139148
Stock: R10209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 161,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,791$1,793 Below Market
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Our multi-talented One Owner 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ shown in Black Granite Metallic has the efficiency you want, the space you need, and the style you crave. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 301hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission, it provides refinement and responsiveness for a pleasant drive you'll look forward to each day. This nimble Front Wheel Drive five passenger Crossover attains near 24mpg on the open road while glowing with chrome clad wheels, roof rack side rails, and fog-lights. Inside our LTZ, feel perpetually indulged with loads of legroom for optimal comfort and a 60/40-split second-row seat that slides and reclines. Remote start, heated leather seats, a power liftgate, a touchscreen with MyLink interface, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone connectivity and integration, WiFi, and a premium sound system are just a sample of what awaits you in this well-appointed cabin. A top safety pick, our Chevrolet Equinox demonstrates a commitment to excellence with standard safety features as well as a steel safety cage, rear view camera, anti-lock disc brakes and StabiliTrak to help you stay grounded in all sorts of road and weather conditions. You'll also have the peace of mind of OnStar's automatic crash response and a lane departure warning system. This is truly the complete package. You've got to get behind the wheel to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNFLDE31F6272690
Stock: BB6033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 85,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,428 Below Market
Roger Dean Chevrolet - West Palm Beach / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, BACK UP CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE, LOCAL TRADE, DEALER SERVICED, Equinox LT 1LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Silver Ice Metallic, Jet Black, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD Silver Ice Metallic Roger Dean Chevrolet West Palm Beach, a new and used car dealer, strives to give you the best car-buying experience you've ever had! We are family owned and operated, and have been open at our West Palm Beach location for 48 years. We are conveniently located near Fort Pierce and Boca Raton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALBEK1F6255202
Stock: T20224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 89,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
Gillman Honda of San Benito - San Benito / Texas
Contact Gillman Honda Of San Benito today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS.Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan.Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox:Starting at under $25,000, the 2015 Chevy Equinox is one of the most affordable crossover vehicles in its class, rivaling Honda's CR-V and the Toyota RAV4. The interior features a dual-cockpit design, ice-blue ambient lighting and sophisticated, classy appearance touches that makes it look much more expensive than it is. With available V6 power under the hood, the Equinox makes an attractive family and cargo hauler.Strengths of this model include Powerful and efficient engine selection and sharp styling inside and out
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNALAEK7F1137310
Stock: 0100067B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Equinox
- 5(35%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(18%)
- 2(16%)
- 1(10%)
